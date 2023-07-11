Best smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

There are roughly a bajillion smart home devices out there. A bunch of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Whether you’re just starting your smart home or you’ve been waiting to add some smart light bulbs, a smart lock, a new indoor or outdoor security camera, or even a robot vacuum, it’s a good opportunity to save some cash.

Here are the best discounts we’ve found on devices that work with Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa.

Before you buy any smart home device, make sure it works with the smart home platforms and the phone ecosystems you already use. Matter makes this easier — kind of, but also kind of not. There’s also a lot of junk out there! Here’s some stuff that’s actually worth buying. We’ll keep updating this as more deals surface.

Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

Roborock Q Revo $ 700 $ 900 22 % off $ 700 $ 700 $ 900 22 % off The price is high, but this is the first sub-$1,000 bot that can do everything, just not quite as well as the top-of-the-line options. It vacuums, mops, self-empties, fills its mop reservoir, and cleans and dries its oscillating mops, plus it looks nice. It can map, has virtual keep-out zones, and works with voice assistants. But there’s no AI-powered obstacle avoidance, so you have to clean up your clutter, and its single roller brush isn’t as effective as the double ones on the j7 and S8. $700 at Amazon$700 at Roborock

Here’s the thing: robot vacuums are always on sale, and Prime Day isn’t necessarily the best time to buy one. In fact, the iRobot Roomba J7 Plus, our favorite robot vacuum, is slightly more expensive on Prime Day than it was just a few weeks ago, while the regular J7 is down from $599 to $399 — but it hits that price every few weeks. That said, these deals ain’t bad:

The iRobot Roomba i4 EVO , a slight upgrade to our budget robot vacuum pick, is down to $199.99 from an MSRP of $399.99. Pretty good!

The Roborock Q Revo, our new favorite midrange vacuum / mop hybrid, is $699.99, $200 off list and $100 off the regular sale price. It does everything pretty well but doesn't have AI obstacle avoidance, which will run you about $300 more right now.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a top-of-the-line self-cleaning vacuum / mop combo. It's down to $1,059 from $1,400, as it has been for most of the month.

Best doorbell camera Prime Day deals

Google Nest Doorbell Wired (second-gen) $ 150 $ 180 17 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 180 17 % off With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people. $150 at Amazon

The Nest Doorbell Wired (second gen) is the best video doorbell camera for most people, especially if you use Google Home or Amazon Alexa. It has 24/7 recording and reliable alerts, and it’s down to $149.99 from $179.99.

Other good video doorbell options:

$100 off the battery-powered Eufy Dual plus HomeBase hub ($159.99, down from $259.99). It has two cameras — one for faces, one for doorstep package alerts — and it doesn’t require a monthly fee for alerts or video storage.

The Arlo Essential wired video doorbell is also down $100 to $49.99. We like this one because it works with all the smart home platforms. It's worth considering if you already have other Arlo cameras. The wireless version is also on sale, but we don't really like it. You can do better.

Best deals on smart locks

The fourth-gen August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, our favorite retrofit smart lock, is down to $180.49 with an included keypad. It usually goes for $230 without the keypad or $269 with.

Smart plugs, bulbs, and switches