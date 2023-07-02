Cowboy Cruiser test ride: a more comfortable e-bike for daily use

Boutique Belgian electric bicycle maker Cowboy just added a new more upright and comfortable commuter e-bike to its portfolio. The so-called Cruiser takes the grips, wide saddle, and more relaxed riding position of the company’s C4ST (step-through) model and adds a top bar and a wider swept-back handlebar. It’s the Dutch-style e-bike you buy if you already liked the C4 but disliked its aggressive forward riding position, skinny saddle, and narrow handlebars.
I had a chance to test ride the new 19.3kg Cruiser against the original C4 (now renamed Classic) and step-through C4ST (now known as the Cruiser ST) in Amsterdam at one of Cowboy’s new retail partners — an initiative that launched in May with independent bike shops across Europe.
Riding the Cruiser feels very similar to the Cruiser ST, and much more relaxed than the Classic which puts the rider into a hunched-over position with lots of hand pressure on the grips. Compared to the Classic, the Cruiser should make for easier long-distance commutes especially if you’re in the habit of wearing a loaded backpack to work. It’s not quite as relaxed and upright as a traditional Dutch “omafiets” but the riding posture is a good balance between sporty and utilitarian, not unlike riding a €3,299 Veloretti Ace Two, €2,348 VanMoof S4 or €3,498 S5, or €2,590 Ampler Axel.
1/13
Cowboy says the Cruiser also features a higher gear ratio. Honestly, I didn’t feel much of a difference between the three bikes, each briefly tested head-to-head in adaptive power mode. But I rode each for less than five minutes and only on flat roads.
Otherwise, the Cowboy Cruiser — like the Cruiser ST and Classic — features a 250W rear-hub motor with single-speed belt-drive, a built-in mount that wirelessly charges your phone, Google Maps baked right into the Cowboy app, removable battery, and wide 47mm tires.
The new Cruiser is available in black or “sand” (off-white) colors for an “introductory price” of €2,990 later today.