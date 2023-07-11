Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Whether you’re looking for an Apple Watch, Android smartwatch, or maybe even a plain old fitness tracker, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great time to snag discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers alike. This is especially true if you’re a budget-savvy shopper looking to upgrade to nicer materials, like titanium cases and sapphire crystal displays.
Sifting through Prime Day deals for wearables can be a bit of a headache. There are so many sizes, colors, and feature sets to choose from! But we’ve rounded up the best here so you don’t have to. Just keep in mind you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to partake. And when you’re done here, you can always head back to our Prime Day deals guide for some more shopping inspiration.
The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS and cellular)
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking.
The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch for iOS users — and all versions of the Series 8 are about $100 off their normal price.
- The 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is 25 percent off at $279 in midnight. You can also get it in starlight, red, and silver.
- If you need LTE, the 41mm GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 8 in midnight is going for $379, which is 24 percent off its normal price. You can get it in red, starlight, and silver, too.
- At $309, the larger 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 8 is $120 off in red. It’s also available in silver, midnight, and starlight.
- Want a bigger watch with LTE? The 45mm GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 8 is now $409 in starlight, silver, red, and midnight.
- If you want nicer materials, you can get the 41mm GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 8 in gold stainless steel with a starlight strap for $579. (Normally it’s $699.) There are also silver stainless steel and graphite stainless steel options.
- The larger 45mm GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 8 has stainless steel options for $629 (normally $749) in gold, silver, and graphite.
- And if you want the fanciest option, you can get the 45mm GPS and cellular Apple Watch Series 8 with a stainless steel case and Milanese loop in gold, silver, and graphite for $679.
Apple Watch SE (second-gen, GPS and cellular)
The Apple Watch SE (second-gen) is a great gateway Apple Watch for first-time buyers. It lacks EKG, the always-on display, and blood oxygen monitoring but otherwise gets you a very similar experience.
For the more budget-conscious, all versions of the Apple Watch SE are $50 off their usual price.
- The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (second-gen) is down to $199 (usually $249) in midnight, starlight, and silver. The LTE version is $50 more at $249 (usually $279) and is available in silver, midnight, and starlight.
- The larger 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE (second-gen) is $229 in midnight and has silver and starlight options as well. The LTE versions go for $279 and come in midnight, silver, and starlight.
The best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals
Android users — we gotchu. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch deals.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor.
- At $159.99, the 40mm Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is 43 percent off in black. There are also pink and purple versions for the same price.
- At $229.99, the 40mm Bluetooth and cellular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is $100 off in pink.
- At $179, the larger 44mm Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is 42 percent off in gray.
- At $379.99, the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $70 off in black.
- At $249.99, the Google Pixel Watch is $100 off in black and silver. Meanwhile, the LTE version is available for $289.99 (usually $399.99) in silver.
Google Pixel Watch (GPS)
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review.
- The 44mm Fossil Gen 6 is 42 percent off at $183.53 with metal links, while the Venture Edition is 35 percent off at $192.29.
- The 42mm Fossil Gen 6 is $299.99 (usually $319) in rose gold with a mesh metal strap.
The best fitness tracker and smartwatch Prime Day deals
- The already affordable Amazfit GTR 4 is $30 off at $169.99. This is a great Fitbit alternative if you want maximum bang for your buck.
- If you want a no-frills fitness band, the Amazfit Band 7 is a mere $39.99 (normally $49.99) in black. There’s a pink and white version, too.
- The Garmin Epix 2 is $300 off at $599.99 (usually $899.99) in slate stainless steel. If you want something slightly lighter, you can opt for the white titanium version for $100 more at $699.99 (normally $999.99).
- The 51mm Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is also $300 off at $599.99.
- But if you have smaller wrists, you can also get the 42mm Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar Edition for $599.99 (usually $899.99) in black. This gets you a more durable sapphire crystal display and solar charging.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 is down to $99.95 (usually $149.95) in steel blue, black, and lunar white.