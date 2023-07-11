Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Whether you’re looking for an Apple Watch, Android smartwatch, or maybe even a plain old fitness tracker, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great time to snag discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers alike. This is especially true if you’re a budget-savvy shopper looking to upgrade to nicer materials, like titanium cases and sapphire crystal displays.

Sifting through Prime Day deals for wearables can be a bit of a headache. There are so many sizes, colors, and feature sets to choose from! But we’ve rounded up the best here so you don’t have to. Just keep in mind you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to partake. And when you’re done here, you can always head back to our Prime Day deals guide for some more shopping inspiration.

The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch for iOS users — and all versions of the Series 8 are about $100 off their normal price.

For the more budget-conscious, all versions of the Apple Watch SE are $50 off their usual price.

The best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals

Android users — we gotchu. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch deals.

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) $ 250 $ 350 29 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 350 29 % off Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review. $250 at Amazon

The 44mm Fossil Gen 6 is 42 percent off at $183.53 with metal links, while the Venture Edition is 35 percent off at $192.29.

The 42mm Fossil Gen 6 is $299.99 (usually $319) in rose gold with a mesh metal strap.