Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

/

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your wearables, now’s a good time to score a deal.

By Victoria Song, a writer focusing on wearables, health tech, and more with 11 years of experience. Before coming to The Verge, she worked for Gizmodo and PC Magazine.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Woman holding a purse while modeling the Stripes watchface on the Apple Watch SE (2022)
You can find a ton of discounts on smartwatches, including the Apple Watch SE (2022) and Series 8, on Prime Day.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Whether you’re looking for an Apple Watch, Android smartwatch, or maybe even a plain old fitness tracker, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great time to snag discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers alike. This is especially true if you’re a budget-savvy shopper looking to upgrade to nicer materials, like titanium cases and sapphire crystal displays.

Sifting through Prime Day deals for wearables can be a bit of a headache. There are so many sizes, colors, and feature sets to choose from! But we’ve rounded up the best here so you don’t have to. Just keep in mind you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to partake. And when you’re done here, you can always head back to our Prime Day deals guide for some more shopping inspiration.

Related

The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Apple Watch Series 8 on its side on a mirror.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS and cellular)

$49924% off
$379

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking.

$379 at Amazon (41mm)$409 at Amazon (45mm)

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch for iOS users — and all versions of the Series 8 are about $100 off their normal price.

Related

The Apple Watch SE (2022) with the Artist watchface

Apple Watch SE (second-gen, GPS and cellular)

$29933% off
$199

The Apple Watch SE (second-gen) is a great gateway Apple Watch for first-time buyers. It lacks EKG, the always-on display, and blood oxygen monitoring but otherwise gets you a very similar experience.

$199 at Amazon (40mm)$229 at Amazon (44mm)

For the more budget-conscious, all versions of the Apple Watch SE are $50 off their usual price.

The best Android smartwatch Prime Day deals

Android users — we gotchu. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch deals.

Pic of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on a plant

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

$45016% off
$379

Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor. 

$379 at Amazon (GPS)$397 at Amazon (LTE)

Related

Google Pixel Watch (GPS)

$35029% off
$250

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review.

$250 at Amazon

The best fitness tracker and smartwatch Prime Day deals

Related

More from Tech