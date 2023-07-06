Skip to main content
Apple’s Strange Planet animated series starts streaming in August

The adaptation of the web comic will be helmed by creator Nathan W. Pyle and executive producer Dan Harmon.

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Promotional art for the Apple TV Plus animated series Strange Planet.
Image: Apple

Humans: a popular online comic strip is being adapted into a new format for your amusement.

And by that I mean that Apple TV Plus is turning Nathan W. Pyle’s Strange Planet comic into an animated series, with Dan Harmon on board as co-creator and executive producer. It’s described as an “adult” animated series, and the first episode will premiere on August 9th.

The comics follow a pair of aliens struggling to understand human life and customs and describing things in, well, alien ways. It rose to popularity through social media before becoming a hit graphic novel. Here’s an example:

The series will feature some notable voice talent, including Tunde Adebimpe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, Hannah Einbinder, and internet legend Demi Adejuyigbe. It also fills in a gap in Apple TV Plus’ lineup, which doesn’t currently have much in the way of adult animation.

And as I said earlier this week — there is a lot of sci-fi streaming this summer. Now, there’s even more.

