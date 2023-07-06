Apple’s Strange Planet animated series starts streaming in August

Humans: a popular online comic strip is being adapted into a new format for your amusement.

And by that I mean that Apple TV Plus is turning Nathan W. Pyle’s Strange Planet comic into an animated series, with Dan Harmon on board as co-creator and executive producer. It’s described as an “adult” animated series, and the first episode will premiere on August 9th.

The comics follow a pair of aliens struggling to understand human life and customs and describing things in, well, alien ways. It rose to popularity through social media before becoming a hit graphic novel. Here’s an example:

The series will feature some notable voice talent, including Tunde Adebimpe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, Hannah Einbinder, and internet legend Demi Adejuyigbe. It also fills in a gap in Apple TV Plus’ lineup, which doesn’t currently have much in the way of adult animation.