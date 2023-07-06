The Super Mario Bros. Movie will start streaming on Peacock in August

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will soon be available to stream. Starting August 3rd, you can stream the box office giant exclusively on Peacock.
The movie has been an absolute smash hit, breaking $1 billion at the box office less than a month after it hit theaters. And with good reason: it’s a new gold standard for video game films. I have to imagine that means it’ll be a popular movie when it hits Peacock, too — though if you want to own a copy for yourself, you can currently buy it on digital platforms or on Blu-Ray.
The Super Mario Bros Movie isn’t the only video game adaptation that’s headed to Peacock. Twisted Metal, a TV series based on the PlayStation vehicular combat series, debuts at the end of July. And the spooky-looking Five Nights At Freddy’s movie will premiere on Peacock the same day it comes to theaters: October 27th.