Everything in The Verge merch store is on sale

Gear from The Verge is 20 percent off to celebrate this holy day of sales.

By Parker Ortolani

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

So yeah, it’s Prime Day, and we’ve put together the best deals across the internet. But we’ve got another place for you to shop: The Verge merch store. Over the past year, we’ve been dropping new apparel and accessories designed for you, readers of The Verge. For the next 48 hours, you can take 20 percent off all products. We’ve got tees, hoodies, rain jackets, pillows, bottles, bags, and so much more. The discount code PRIMEDAY23 will automatically be applied at checkout because we want to make it easy for you to save those bucks.

Grab some stickers for your laptop, some joggers to get comfy while streaming, or even a fanny pack for your tinier gadgets. There are even premium wallpaper packs designed by our award-winning art team so all of your devices can look fit, too. Click the link below to visit The Verge merch store or keep scrolling to jump directly some of our favorite items.

The Verge Mug

$2020% off
$16

This 11oz mug features The Verge word mark and comes in yellow, orange, and pink. It’s also dishwasher and microwave safe.

$16 at The Verge Store

Penrose Eco-Friendly Tote Bag

$2520% off
$20

Featuring the classic Verge logo, this tote is perfect for carrying your gear around town while making a statement.

$20 at The Verge Store

The Verge Pillow

$2520% off
$20

Add a touch of The Verge to your home or office with our 18” x 18” pillow. The case is even machine-washable, so you can keep it looking fresh all the time.

$20 at The Verge Store

The Verge Fanny Pack

$3520% off
$28

Our stylish black on black Champion fanny pack helps you carry even more gadgets with you. It features two pockets and an extendable strap, making it the perfect companion for when you’re out and about.

$28 at The Verge Store

The Verge Metaball Joggers

$4520% off
$36

Get comfy with The Verge joggers which feature our metaball vertical icon strip on one leg and our word mark on the other.

$36 at The Verge Store

