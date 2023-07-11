Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

The best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers

The best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers

/

Lo and behold, you don’t have to be a Prime member to enjoy good deals on the Beats Studio Plus, the Roomba j7 Plus, and other gadgets.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A photo of Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are just one of many noise-canceling headphones significantly discounted at multiple retailers.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

It’s easy to feel left out of Amazon Prime Day if you’re not a Prime member. Watching everyone else quickly grab deals you don’t have access to can inspire a major case of FOMO; however, you might want to wait before handing over your credit card for a Prime subscription.

Related

The good news is that other retailers are offering their own competing sales, many of which don’t require you to pony up for a premium subscription. Right now, for example, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are holding their own sales events and offering some good deals on noise-canceling headphones, robot vacuums, and other gadgets. In fact, in some cases, they’re actually matching Amazon’s prices. There are a lot of deals available, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the very best below.

Earbuds and headphone deals

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro photographed on a reflective black surface.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$25020% off
$199

The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.

$199 at Walmart$200 at Best Buy$199 at Amazon
A photo of Beats’ translucent Studio Buds Plus earbuds.

Beats Studio Buds Plus

$17012% off
$150

The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.

$150 at Best Buy$150 at B&H Photo$150 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45

$32940% off
$199

Bose’s QC45 headphones update the company’s popular, impossibly comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.

$199 at Adorama$199 at B&H Photo

Deals on laptops, computing accessories, and tablets

The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)

$99925% off
$750

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$750 at Amazon (256GB)$750 at Best Buy (256GB)
  • Best Buy is selling the new Surface Laptop 5 starting at $899.99 ($100 off) with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The beautiful laptop is powerful enough for general use and is highly portable. Read our review.
The iPad Air standing on a red table in front of a white background.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$60017% off
$500

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.

$500 at Best Buy$500 at Amazon
The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) on a pink table. The screen displays a blue and yellow desktop pattern.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023, 512GB)

$24998% off
$2299

The 16-inch MacBook Pro for 2023 remains the largest at the top end of the Mac laptop lineup. Its base model comes with the new M2 Pro 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor. Read our review.

$2299 at Amazon$2299 at Best Buy
  • You can buy the second-gen Apple Pencil for $89 ($40 off) at Best Buy and Walmart. The stylus does away with the first-gen’s Lightning port. Instead, it charges wirelessly while magnetically attached to the side of the new iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and other compatible iPads.
  • Alternatively, if you own either the ninth- or 10th-gen iPad — or an older model that lacks support for USB-C — you can also buy the first-gen Apple Pencil for $79 ($20 off) at Best Buy and Walmart.

Smart home deals

Google Nest Doorbell (wired)

$18017% off
$150

With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.

$150 at Best Buy$150 at Google
The iRobot Roomba j7 standing up against the wall.

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus

$79919% off
$649

The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.

$649 at Best Buy$649 at Target
  • You can pick up two of the latest Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers for $219.99 ($80 off) from Best Buy and The Home Depot. The mesh routers support both Matter and Thread as well as Wi-Fi 6E. Read our review.
  • Normally $249.99, you can currently buy Google’s Nest Learning for around $189.99 at Best Buy and Staples. The smart thermostat is capable of learning and adapting to your habits and preferences over time and can go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.
  • You can buy the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra for $1,059.99 ($340 off) at Best Buy. The robot vacuum / mop hybrid cleans hardwood floors relatively well, while offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Read our review.

Speaker and smart display deals

Bose SoundLink Flex

$15030% off
$105

Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere.

$106 at Best Buy$105 at Bose$106 at Target
  • The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy and direct from Ultimate Ears. The rugged Bluetooth speaker, which also happens to float, offers good sound for its size and up to 14 hours of battery life.
  • The second-gen Google Nest Hub is on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy and Target. The small Google Assistant-enabled smart display can act as a great digital photo frame while delivering good sound quality. Read our review.

Gaming deals

The Zephyrus G15 in Eclipse Gray open, angled to the right. The screen displays the ROG logo.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

$162032% off
$1100

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.

$1100 at Best Buy
The Asus ROG Flow X13 connected to the XG Mobile.

Asus ROG Flow X13

$160047% off
$850

While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming.

$850 at Best Buy
  • You can buy Ring Fit Adventure, a fitness-focused Nintendo Switch game that comes with a Ring-Con and a leg strap, for $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy.
  • You can buy MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display from Newegg for $799 ($100 off).

Xbox Wireless Controller

$6022% off
$47

The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.

$47 at Amazon$47 at Walmart
  • The entry-level 15.6-inch MSI Bravo gaming laptop is available for $749.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy with a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, a Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz 1080p screen.

Miscellaneous deals

LG C3 OLED (55-inch)

$190021% off
$1497

The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.

$1497 at B&H Photo $1500 at Best Buy$1500 at LG
Google Pixel 7A standing upright on a table showing home screen.

Google Pixel 7A

$49920% off
$399

The Pixel 7A is Google’s latest A-series midrange phone. It offers a smattering of features from Google’s like-numbered flagship but comes at a lower price with a smaller 6.1-inch display.

$399 at Best Buy$449 at Amazon
  • You can also buy LG’s 55-inch C2 OLED for $1,099.99 ($100 off) from Best Buy. While it isn’t as powerful as the C3, it’s still an excellent jack-of-all-trades 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports.
  • The ultra-portable AeroPress Original is currently selling for $29.99 at Walmart for Walmart Plus members, which is a great price on the single-serve coffee maker.

More from this stream Amazon Prime Day 2023: the best tech deals, tips, and latest news

See all 32 stories