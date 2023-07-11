The best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers

It’s easy to feel left out of Amazon Prime Day if you’re not a Prime member. Watching everyone else quickly grab deals you don’t have access to can inspire a major case of FOMO; however, you might want to wait before handing over your credit card for a Prime subscription.
The good news is that other retailers are offering their own competing sales, many of which don’t require you to pony up for a premium subscription. Right now, for example, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are holding their own sales events and offering some good deals on noise-canceling headphones, robot vacuums, and other gadgets. In fact, in some cases, they’re actually matching Amazon’s prices. There are a lot of deals available, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the very best below.
Earbuds and headphone deals
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.
- The Google Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $144.99 ($55 off) at Wellbots and for $5 more from B&H Photo and Best Buy. Google’s flagship pair of wireless earbuds cancel out noise impressively well while offering multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. Read our review.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.
- The Sony LinkBuds S are on sale for around $128 at B&H Photo, Best Buy, and direct from Sony starting at $128 ($72 off). The noise-canceling wireless earbuds stand out thanks to how comfortable they are and the fact they support Sony’s LDAC codec, allowing for near-lossless audio. Read our review.
Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose’s QC45 headphones update the company’s popular, impossibly comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.
- You can buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy. The noise-canceling headphones offer a premium build quality, spatial audio support, and a natural-surrounding transparency mode. Read our review.
Deals on laptops, computing accessories, and tablets
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
- Best Buy is selling the new Surface Laptop 5 starting at $899.99 ($100 off) with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The beautiful laptop is powerful enough for general use and is highly portable. Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.
- The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor, which also functions as a smart TV, is on sale for $399.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy. Read our review.
- Logitech’s StreamCam is down to $129.99 ($40 off) at Best Buy. The gadget is an excellent 1080p webcam you can use for everything from Zoom calls to streaming. Read our webcam buying guide.
MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023, 512GB)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro for 2023 remains the largest at the top end of the Mac laptop lineup. Its base model comes with the new M2 Pro 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor. Read our review.
- You can buy the second-gen Apple Pencil for $89 ($40 off) at Best Buy and Walmart. The stylus does away with the first-gen’s Lightning port. Instead, it charges wirelessly while magnetically attached to the side of the new iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and other compatible iPads.
- Alternatively, if you own either the ninth- or 10th-gen iPad — or an older model that lacks support for USB-C — you can also buy the first-gen Apple Pencil for $79 ($20 off) at Best Buy and Walmart.
Smart home deals
Google Nest Doorbell (wired)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.
iRobot Roomba j7 Plus
The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership.
- You can pick up two of the latest Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers for $219.99 ($80 off) from Best Buy and The Home Depot. The mesh routers support both Matter and Thread as well as Wi-Fi 6E. Read our review.
- Normally $249.99, you can currently buy Google’s Nest Learning for around $189.99 at Best Buy and Staples. The smart thermostat is capable of learning and adapting to your habits and preferences over time and can go into an energy-saving mode when you’re not home.
- You can buy the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra for $1,059.99 ($340 off) at Best Buy. The robot vacuum / mop hybrid cleans hardwood floors relatively well, while offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Read our review.
Speaker and smart display deals
Bose SoundLink Flex
Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere.
- The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is on sale for $69.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy and direct from Ultimate Ears. The rugged Bluetooth speaker, which also happens to float, offers good sound for its size and up to 14 hours of battery life.
- The second-gen Google Nest Hub is on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Best Buy and Target. The small Google Assistant-enabled smart display can act as a great digital photo frame while delivering good sound quality. Read our review.
Gaming deals
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.
Asus ROG Flow X13
While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming.
- You can buy Ring Fit Adventure, a fitness-focused Nintendo Switch game that comes with a Ring-Con and a leg strap, for $49.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy.
- You can buy MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display from Newegg for $799 ($100 off).
Xbox Wireless Controller
The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery.
- The entry-level 15.6-inch MSI Bravo gaming laptop is available for $749.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy with a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, a Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 144Hz 1080p screen.
Miscellaneous deals
LG C3 OLED (55-inch)
The LG C3 offers more processing power than its predecessor and several new picture modes. It continues to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag as well, along with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate tech.
Google Pixel 7A
The Pixel 7A is Google’s latest A-series midrange phone. It offers a smattering of features from Google’s like-numbered flagship but comes at a lower price with a smaller 6.1-inch display.
- You can also buy LG’s 55-inch C2 OLED for $1,099.99 ($100 off) from Best Buy. While it isn’t as powerful as the C3, it’s still an excellent jack-of-all-trades 4K TV with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports.
- The ultra-portable AeroPress Original is currently selling for $29.99 at Walmart for Walmart Plus members, which is a great price on the single-serve coffee maker.