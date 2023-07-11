The best anti-Prime Day deals at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers

It’s easy to feel left out of Amazon Prime Day if you’re not a Prime member. Watching everyone else quickly grab deals you don’t have access to can inspire a major case of FOMO; however, you might want to wait before handing over your credit card for a Prime subscription.

The good news is that other retailers are offering their own competing sales, many of which don’t require you to pony up for a premium subscription. Right now, for example, retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are holding their own sales events and offering some good deals on noise-canceling headphones, robot vacuums, and other gadgets. In fact, in some cases, they’re actually matching Amazon’s prices. There are a lot of deals available, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the very best below.