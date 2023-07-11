The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get

Prime Day is upon us once again. It’s Amazon’s big, pretend holiday drummed up to generate sales during the slow season, and it brings with it a bevy of deals and discounts on a massive range of tech and gadgets. We’re here to help you sort through all that Prime Day has to offer, separating the wheat from the chaff and helping you not just save money but also spend it wisely (well, as wisely as a borderline-superfluous tech purchase can be).

While Prime Day may be designed to sell Prime memberships, its ripple effects mean there are many equivalent deals at other retailers available to all. Many are just the discounts you can generally find on wireless earbuds, tablets, e-readers, etc. But there’s always a chance of some new, all-time low prices that you might not otherwise see outside of Black Friday times.

We’re on the lookout for it all on your behalf through the curated tastes, watchful eyes, and slightly deranged minds that only The Verge offers. So be sure to check back frequently as we continue tracking, adding, and updating deals through Prime Day — both today and tomorrow because Amazon doesn’t understand pluralization.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM4 $ 198 $ 280 29 % off $ 198 $ 198 $ 280 29 % off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have top-notch noise cancellation and lively, enjoyable sound quality. With wireless charging and bonus features like LDAC support, they’re a great overall pick. Read our review. $198 at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds Plus $ 150 $ 170 12 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 170 12 % off The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review. $150 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 $ 328 $ 400 18 % off $ 328 $ 328 $ 400 18 % off With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price. Read our review. $328 at Amazon

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on smart speakers and smart displays

The jumbo-size Echo Studio is on sale with a Sengled smart bulb for $154.99 (about $60 off). The Studio may do most of what an Echo Dot does — execute voice commands, tell you the weather, play music, etc. — but it gets loud enough to really fill a room with sound.

Echo Dot with Clock (fifth-gen) with Sengled smart bulb $ 30 $ 75 60 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 75 60 % off The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system and a Matter controller. Right now, Prime members can get a free Sengled smart bulb with each purchase, a total value of $74.98. $30 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 is selling for $44.99 ($45 off). We haven’t reviewed it yet, but the new model boasts improved sound over its predecessor. The Show 5 has been a mainstay choice for an Alexa-infused display in a small space or at your bedside.

is selling for $44.99 ($45 off). We haven’t reviewed it yet, but the new model boasts improved sound over its predecessor. The Show 5 has been a mainstay choice for an Alexa-infused display in a small space or at your bedside. The rotating Echo Show 10 with a Ring smart bulb is $162.99 (about $102 off). Yes, Ring makes bulbs, too, and the Show 10 is a nifty display if you like to move around while on a video call or cooking a recipe you’re viewing on its movable screen.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 60 $ 130 54 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 130 54 % off The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $60 at Amazon

The Echo Show 15 with an included remote is $181.98 ($98 off). It’s the largest Echo smart display and the only one that’s wall-mountable. It’s also the only model that doubles as a Fire TV streaming device for more versatile content consumption.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs and streaming devices

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 50 20 % off The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review. $40 at Amazon

Vizio’s Elevate soundbar with a 5.1.4 audio setup and rotating, up-firing speakers is on sale for a new low of $590.99 (about $395 off) at Amazon. The high-end speaker — which comes with a dedicated subwoofer and two satellite speakers — offers a more immersive surround sound experience than soundbars with just virtual Dolby Atmos, not to mention support for both Google Cast and Bluetooth.

The best Prime Day deals on phones

The best Prime Day deals on laptops and computing accessories

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off $ 1100 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1100 at Best Buy

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on smart home tech

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo $ 250 $ 350 29 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 350 29 % off The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more. $250 at Amazon

The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is available in a two-pack for $12.99 ($7 off), a three-pack for $17.49 ($7.50 off), or a four-pack for $20.99 ($9 off). Apple Home users also have a compatible option on sale in a four-pack for $34.99 ($15 off). All four of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, and any of them can bring smart functionality, including scheduled timers, to your basic outlet.

is available in a two-pack for $12.99 ($7 off), a three-pack for $17.49 ($7.50 off), or a four-pack for $20.99 ($9 off). Apple Home users also have a compatible option on sale in a four-pack for $34.99 ($15 off). All four of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, and any of them can bring smart functionality, including scheduled timers, to your basic outlet. The Evovacs Deebot X1 Omni is on sale at Amazon for $854.99 ($695 off), which is the best price to date. The stylish robot vacuum / mop hybrid is still pricey at nearly $900, though it’s loaded with plenty of bells and whistles, including AI obstacle avoidance, an effective self-cleaning function, and the ability to moonlight as a security camera with two-way audio. Read our review.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $ 47 $ 70 33 % off $ 47 $ 47 $ 70 33 % off Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review. $47 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug $ 13 $ 25 48 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 25 48 % off Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice. $13 at Amazon

The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener can ensure you always remember to close your garage door when leaving the house, even from afar, and it’s on sale for just $19.99 ($10 off) at Amazon.

can ensure you always remember to close your garage door when leaving the house, even from afar, and it’s on sale for just $19.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired is down to just $49 ($100 off) at Amazon. That’s quite a low price for a quality, platform-agnostic doorbell, though keep in mind that Apple Home users need a $100 hub to integrate it.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on tablets and e-readers

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 250 $ 329 24 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 329 24 % off Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default. $250 at Amazon

If Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet isn’t budget enough for you, the newest Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale at Amazon with ads right now starting at just $54.99 ($45 off). The latest model is faster than its predecessor but is otherwise pretty much the same, which means it’s still a good option for kids or anyone who wants a basic slate for consuming Amazon content and other media. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) $ 250 $ 350 29 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 350 29 % off Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review. $250 at Amazon

The unique Aura Strap 2 body composition monitor for 41mm Apple Watches is $119 ($30 off) at Amazon. The replacement strap has sensors of its own for bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) to detect your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and even water level to give you a more well-rounded measure of your health and fitness — though some of its extras require a subscription. Read our review.

The best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Bose Soundlink Flex $ 105 $ 149 30 % off $ 105 $ 105 $ 149 30 % off Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere. $105 at Amazon$106 at Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $ 70 $ 100 30 % off $ 70 $ 70 $ 100 30 % off The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay. $70 at Amazon

The tried-and-true JBL Charge 5 is on sale at Amazon for $119.95, which is $60 off and just $10 shy of its best price to date. The powerful Bluetooth speaker is a good pick if you’re looking for a waterproof option with good sound and marathon battery life, especially since it can also charge your phone in a pinch thanks to a built-in USB-A port.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on games and gaming accessories

Sony’s InZone H3 Wired Gaming Headset for the PlayStation 5 and PC is now just $58 ($40 off) at Amazon. These are the most budget-minded of Sony’s InZone headset trio, and while it’s not wireless like the H7 and H9, it’s got a similar build quality with soft, comfy ear pads and a boom mic that auto-mutes when you lift it up and away from your mouth.

for the PlayStation 5 and PC is now just $58 ($40 off) at Amazon. These are the most budget-minded of Sony’s InZone headset trio, and while it’s not wireless like the H7 and H9, it’s got a similar build quality with soft, comfy ear pads and a boom mic that auto-mutes when you lift it up and away from your mouth. The HyperX QuadCast condenser mic for PC, PlayStation, and Mac is selling for $89.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The bold, red-colored mic has four selectable pickup patterns, an internal pop filter for taming plosives, and a headphone jack for self-monitoring.

condenser mic for PC, PlayStation, and Mac is selling for $89.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The bold, red-colored mic has four selectable pickup patterns, an internal pop filter for taming plosives, and a headphone jack for self-monitoring. Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale starting at $46.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. The stock controller of the Xbox Series X / S is great for anyone gaming on Xbox or PC, though if you’re not a fan of its AA batteries, you can also get the Remix Special Edition Xbox controller in a unique Earth-themed green colorway with a rechargeable battery pack for $71.99 (also $13 off).

Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 / 5 is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The old-school, tactical RPG has some lovely sprite graphics with an engrossing, detailed story.

for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 / 5 is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The old-school, tactical RPG has some lovely sprite graphics with an engrossing, detailed story. The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds are down to $159.99 ( $70 off) at Amazon, matching their all-time low. Like the UE Fits, the G Fits custom-mold to your ears for a personalized fit, and they feature a low latency mode for gaming.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on charging accessories

Anker PowerHouse 521 $ 187 $ 250 25 % off $ 187 $ 187 $ 250 25 % off The Anker 521 Power Station can provide up to 256Wh of juice spread across a variety of ports when you’re away from a reliable source of power. $187 at Amazon

Anker’s 715 USB-C Charger is currently on sale at Amazon for $33.99 ($16 off). Like other Anker chargers, the 65W offering uses GaN tech to squeeze more power from its compact package, allowing you to quickly charge everything from your phone to a 13-inch MacBook.

is currently on sale at Amazon for $33.99 ($16 off). Like other Anker chargers, the 65W offering uses GaN tech to squeeze more power from its compact package, allowing you to quickly charge everything from your phone to a 13-inch MacBook. If you’re working with Apple’s latest MacBook Air — or really any laptop with a limited port selection — you can grab Anker’s 341 USB-C Hub on Amazon for just $25.69 (about $9 off). In exchange for a single USB-C port, the expansive hub outfits you with two USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as both an SD card reader and an HDMI output.

on Amazon for just $25.69 (about $9 off). In exchange for a single USB-C port, the expansive hub outfits you with two USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as both an SD card reader and an HDMI output. Google’s latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Verge favorites and other miscellaneous tech

Ember Mug 2 (14-ounce) $ 140 $ 150 7 % off $ 140 $ 140 $ 150 7 % off The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. $140 at Amazon

The AeroPress Original is currently selling for $29.16 (about $10 off) for Prime members. The portable single-cup coffee maker can make standard coffee or espresso and is great for home use, travel, or camping.

If you’re someone who’s prone to aches and pains — and who isn’t, honestly? — the latest Theragun Mini is on sale at Amazon for $169 ($30 off). The handheld massage gun puts out a surprising amount of power for its pocketable size, though, thankfully, you can always ratchet it down if you find the higher speeds to be too intense.

is on sale at Amazon for $169 ($30 off). The handheld massage gun puts out a surprising amount of power for its pocketable size, though, thankfully, you can always ratchet it down if you find the higher speeds to be too intense. The 2022 Tile Mate is back down to $17.99 ($7 off) on Amazon. Tile’s OG Bluetooth tracker is still quite handy despite the arrival of Apple’s AirTags and other tracking solutions, especially since it lets you keep tabs on your keys, a bag, and other items from up to 250 feet away regardless of whether you’re using Android or iOS.

is back down to $17.99 ($7 off) on Amazon. Tile’s OG Bluetooth tracker is still quite handy despite the arrival of Apple’s AirTags and other tracking solutions, especially since it lets you keep tabs on your keys, a bag, and other items from up to 250 feet away regardless of whether you’re using Android or iOS. Of all the ships in recent Star Wars history, none of them are quite as iconic as Din Djarin’s ship from the first season of The Mandalorian. And right now, the Lego Razor Crest is on sale at Amazon for $97.99 ($42 off), which matches the 6,187-piece kit’s best price to date.

is on sale at Amazon for $97.99 ($42 off), which matches the 6,187-piece kit’s best price to date. The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It’s on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).

Furbo 360° Dog Camera $ 145 $ 210 31 % off $ 145 $ 145 $ 210 31 % off Furbo’s rotating, 1080p gadget can fling treats on command and automatically track your dog as they roam around your home, allowing you to keep a closer eye on your pet via a mobile app when you’re away. $145 at Amazon

Grownsy Baby Nasal Aspirator $ 36 $ 67 46 % off $ 36 $ 36 $ 67 46 % off The Grownsy snot sucker comes with three interchangeable, soft tips for a good fit and provides three levels of suction. Your kid might still hate it, but at least one of you will have an easier time with it. $36 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

LifeStraw’s newer Peak Series Straw is available to Prime subscribers right now for $17.46 (about $7 off). The latest model features an improved flow rate and a more rugged design than the original model, but like previous iterations, it can still filter out bacteria and other potentially hazardous materials from any water source you encounter.

is available to Prime subscribers right now for $17.46 (about $7 off). The latest model features an improved flow rate and a more rugged design than the original model, but like previous iterations, it can still filter out bacteria and other potentially hazardous materials from any water source you encounter. The PetCube Bites 2 Lite, a notable alternative to Furbo’s aforementioned offering, is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 (about $69 off). It’s got a lot of the same features — including a 1080p camera, two-way audio, and a built-in treat dispenser — but it offers a wider field of view and better digital zoom. The tradeoff, however, is that it doesn’t swivel.

Hoto electric screwdriver $ 36 $ 60 40 % off $ 36 $ 36 $ 60 40 % off Hoto’s electric screwdriver is perfect for making small to medium-sized repairs around the house. In addition to a USB-C port, the screwdriver comes with a case and 12 steel bits.

$36 at Amazon

The retro-inspired Polaroid Now Plus is down to $99.99 ($50 off) at Amazon for Prime Day, which is a mere $3 shy of its all-time low. As mentioned in our guide to the best instant cameras, the Now Plus is tailored toward those who are a fan of the old-fashioned, instant-film experience, one that takes a heavy cue from the classic Polaroid 600 of yesteryear.

is down to $99.99 ($50 off) at Amazon for Prime Day, which is a mere $3 shy of its all-time low. As mentioned in our guide to the best instant cameras, the Now Plus is tailored toward those who are a fan of the old-fashioned, instant-film experience, one that takes a heavy cue from the classic Polaroid 600 of yesteryear. If you want a more sustainable method for stowing food, you can grab one of Stasher’s reusable sandwich bags on sale at Amazon starting at $9.09 (about $4 off). The silicone pouches are great for meal prep or taking your lunch to go; plus, unlike your standard Ziploc, Stasher’s durable bags come in an array of vibrant colors.