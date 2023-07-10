Twisted Metal fires off lots of bullets and even more jokes in new trailer

The bullets fly in the latest trailer for Twisted Metal — and so do the jokes. Our previous look at Peacock’s adaptation of the PlayStation vehicular mayhem series didn’t show much other than how Will Arnett and Samoa Joe were joining forces to play the murderous clown Sweet Tooth. But the latest clip gives a much better idea of what viewers can expect when the series starts streaming later this month.

Unlike the video games, which follow a tournament that’s sort of like a cross between a destruction derby and a fight to the death, the show takes place in a postapocalyptic version of the US where cities are walled off from the lawlessness outside. That means courier drivers — like the lead character, played by Anthony Mackie — are both an important commodity and people who require quite a bit of weaponry to get the job done.