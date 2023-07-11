Best laptop deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times each year when you can find a bunch of different laptops, of all shapes and sizes, on sale at the same time. But not all deals are created equal (and there are some truly bad ones out there), so we’ve picked out the best bargains right here.
If you’re looking for deals on products in multiple tech categories, check out our main roundup that we’re frequently updating here.
Best Prime Day deals on Windows laptops
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.
The Surface Laptop 5 is one of the best laptops for most people, especially if you’re looking for something thin and light that’s painless to carry around. You can currently get it for as low as $899; Best Buy has marked the Core i5 / 8GB / 256GB model down 10 percent from its original price of $999.99.
- The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is going for as low as $999 at Best Buy. That’s the AMOLED / Core i7 / 16GB / 512GB model, down from an original price of $1,349.99. Plenty of others are on sale over on Amazon as well.
- If you’ve always wanted one of those fancy-looking laptops with two screens, today’s your lucky day. Asus’ Zenbook Pro Duo 15 is down 43 percent to 1,299.99. That’s quite an affordable price for what’s generally considered to be a luxury form factor. Just so we’re clear, I take no responsibility for frustrations with the tiny touchpad you may have if you buy this device.
Best MacBook Prime Day Deals
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020, 256GB)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
In general, newly released MacBooks do not see incredible discounts compared to other laptops on Prime Day. But we do sometimes see solid discounts on older MacBook models, which can be a great option for shoppers seeking something fast and affordable.
- The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is discounted all over the place at Best Buy. For example, you can get the 256GB / 8GB model for $1,099, down from $1,299. Neat!
- The MacBook Air with M1 has a few discounted models at Best Buy. The 8GB / 256GB model is $749.99, 25 percent down from its original price of $999.99. Bear in mind: this laptop is three years old now, so it’s not the one to buy if you want the latest and greatest hardware (and it’s certainly not one to buy at full price). Still, compared to other devices you can get for $749.99, this will afford you very solid build quality and remarkable speed.
- The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max remains a great choice for professionals in video, animation, and other creative fields who want to save a few bucks over the more recent M2 Pro models. Quite a few models are on sale at Best Buy, including the M1 Max / 32GB / 1TB configuration, which is $2,602.99 ($696 down from MSRP).
Best Prime Day deals on convertibles
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a stylus garage.
- There aren’t really a ton of good convertible laptops these days, which is a shame for folks who like to flippy flip. But there is this one. The Surface Pro 9, our favorite detachable Windows laptop, is down to $1,599.99 from its original price of $2,199.99.
Budget picks
Pavilion Plus 14
HP’s Pavilion Plus 14 laptop has a 90Hz, 2.8K OLED screen. It’s also very thin and light and has an excellent webcam with AI features.
- The HP 14 is down to $416 from $569.
- The HP Pavilion Plus 14, one of our favorite budget laptops, is down to $1,099.99 from $1,299.99.
- A few different configurations of the Acer Aspire 5 are set to go on sale today for $527.98, down from $729.99.
- The Acer Swift X is down to $629.99 from its usual price of $920. Considering that it contains a discrete Nvidia GPU (and it’s an RTX 3050 Ti, not one of those MX ones for babies), this is a solid option for amateur creators or gamers who are shopping on a very tight budget. Note that this deal is limited to one per customer, in case you were thinking of trying anything nefarious.
Gaming laptop Prime Day deals
- The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, our favorite gaming laptop on the market today, has a few models on sale. This one, with 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage, is $1,199.99, down from $1,899.99. If you, like me, have been really wanting to buy one of these things but keep putting it off, this discount may be the kick in the pants you need. You know what, I’ll be right back.
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, one of the most affordable gaming laptops out there, is $599.99, down from $899.99.
- The HP Victus 15, our favorite budget gaming laptop, is down to $679.99 from $899.99 at Best Buy.
- Go ahead and grab a Razer Blade 15 for $1,921 (originally $2,999.99) if that’s your thing. You have my permission.
- If you’d prefer something a little smaller, you might instead consider the Razer Blade 14. Note that this is last year’s Ryzen 6000 model, not the spiffy new one that just came out, but that certainly makes its price easier to stomach. This one is $2,299.99, 34 percent down from its $3,499.99 list price.