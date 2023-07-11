Best laptop deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times each year when you can find a bunch of different laptops, of all shapes and sizes, on sale at the same time. But not all deals are created equal (and there are some truly bad ones out there), so we’ve picked out the best bargains right here.

If you’re looking for deals on products in multiple tech categories, check out our main roundup that we’re frequently updating here.

Best Prime Day deals on Windows laptops

The Surface Laptop 5 is one of the best laptops for most people, especially if you’re looking for something thin and light that’s painless to carry around. You can currently get it for as low as $899; Best Buy has marked the Core i5 / 8GB / 256GB model down 10 percent from its original price of $999.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is going for as low as $999 at Best Buy. That’s the AMOLED / Core i7 / 16GB / 512GB model, down from an original price of $1,349.99. Plenty of others are on sale over on Amazon as well.

If you've always wanted one of those fancy-looking laptops with two screens, today's your lucky day. Asus' Zenbook Pro Duo 15 is down 43 percent to 1,299.99. That's quite an affordable price for what's generally considered to be a luxury form factor. Just so we're clear, I take no responsibility for frustrations with the tiny touchpad you may have if you buy this device.

Best MacBook Prime Day Deals

In general, newly released MacBooks do not see incredible discounts compared to other laptops on Prime Day. But we do sometimes see solid discounts on older MacBook models, which can be a great option for shoppers seeking something fast and affordable.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 is discounted all over the place at Best Buy. For example, you can get the 256GB / 8GB model for $1,099, down from $1,299. Neat!

The MacBook Air with M1 has a few discounted models at Best Buy. The 8GB / 256GB model is $749.99, 25 percent down from its original price of $999.99. Bear in mind: this laptop is three years old now, so it's not the one to buy if you want the latest and greatest hardware (and it's certainly not one to buy at full price). Still, compared to other devices you can get for $749.99, this will afford you very solid build quality and remarkable speed.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max remains a great choice for professionals in video, animation, and other creative fields who want to save a few bucks over the more recent M2 Pro models. Quite a few models are on sale at Best Buy, including the M1 Max / 32GB / 1TB configuration, which is $2,602.99 ($696 down from MSRP).

Best Prime Day deals on convertibles

There aren’t really a ton of good convertible laptops these days, which is a shame for folks who like to flippy flip. But there is this one. The Surface Pro 9, our favorite detachable Windows laptop, is down to $1,599.99 from its original price of $2,199.99.

Budget picks

The HP 14 is down to $416 from $569.

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 , one of our favorite budget laptops, is down to $1,099.99 from $1,299.99.

A few different configurations of the Acer Aspire 5 are set to go on sale today for $527.98, down from $729.99.

are set to go on sale today for $527.98, down from $729.99. The Acer Swift X is down to $629.99 from its usual price of $920. Considering that it contains a discrete Nvidia GPU (and it’s an RTX 3050 Ti, not one of those MX ones for babies), this is a solid option for amateur creators or gamers who are shopping on a very tight budget. Note that this deal is limited to one per customer, in case you were thinking of trying anything nefarious.

Gaming laptop Prime Day deals