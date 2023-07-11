The best gaming deals of Amazon Prime Day

Between the ongoing Steam Summer Sale and now Amazon Prime Day, it’s a great time to save on a wide swath of video games for both consoles and PC alike. Whether you play games on Sony’s PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S, or a Windows PC, gaming can be an expensive hobby — especially with more and more games launching at the higher $69.99 pricing tier. But thankfully, the deals usually start trickling early and often.

Here, we’ll highlight and list out all the exceptional gaming deals we can find this Prime Day — on both the games themselves and the accessories that accompany them. From headsets and controllers to monitors and related tech for streaming on Twitch or YouTube, we got it all.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on video games

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $ 52 $ 70 26 % off $ 52 $ 52 $ 70 26 % off Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the long-running Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to that of Breath of the Wild, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special. $52 at Amazon

God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5) $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 70 29 % off While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy. $50 at Amazon (physical)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $ 20 $ 60 67 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 67 % off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance. $20 at Amazon (physical)

Ring Fit Adventure $ 50 $ 80 38 % off $ 50 $ 50 $ 80 38 % off Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap. $50 at Best Buy

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is down to $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon for the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

is down to $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon for the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. If you love rhythm games, music from the Final Fantasy series, and cute chibi characters, then Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the perfect game for you. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $34.99 ($15 off) for the Nintendo Switch.

is the perfect game for you. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $34.99 ($15 off) for the Nintendo Switch. Atomic Heart for the PS5, PS4, and Xbox is down to $47.49 ($22 off) at Amazon.

for the PS5, PS4, and Xbox is down to $47.49 ($22 off) at Amazon. Forspoken is available for the PlayStation 5 for around $45 ($25 off) at Amazon.

is available for the PlayStation 5 for around $45 ($25 off) at Amazon. A Plague Tale: Requiem for the PS5 and Xbox Series X is on sale for $37.99 ($22 off) at Amazon.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on controllers and consoles

Microsoft Xbox Series S $ 199 $ 300 34 % off $ 199 $ 199 $ 300 34 % off The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. $199 at Amazon (refurbished)

You can buy a standard disc drive-equipped PlayStation 5 console bundled with Diablo IV for $499 ($69.99 off) from Antonline.

bundled with Diablo IV for $499 ($69.99 off) from Antonline. The GameSir T4 Kaleid for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android is a wired controller with drift-free Hall effect analog sticks and a see-through design that lets its RGB lighting really shine. It’s currently selling for $33.59 (about $8 off) at Amazon for Prime members, which is as cheap as you’re going to find for Hall effect sticks.

for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android is a wired controller with drift-free Hall effect analog sticks and a see-through design that lets its RGB lighting really shine. It’s currently selling for $33.59 (about $8 off) at Amazon for Prime members, which is as cheap as you’re going to find for Hall effect sticks. Razer’s Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X / S controllers is selling for $25.99 ($14 off) in a variety of colors. The charging stand comes with a rechargeable battery to load into your Xbox controller as well as a replacement battery cover and USB cable.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller (seafoam green-blue) $ 25 $ 38 34 % off $ 25 $ 25 $ 38 34 % off The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs. $25 at Amazon

Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired controller isn’t the best value at full price, but since it’s currently selling for $50.98 ($49 off) at Amazon, it’s a much more appealing prospect if you want a customizable gamepad with lots of extra buttons.

isn’t the best value at full price, but since it’s currently selling for $50.98 ($49 off) at Amazon, it’s a much more appealing prospect if you want a customizable gamepad with lots of extra buttons. And if you want all that customizability plus all the RGB lighting that Razer is known for, the Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro wired controller for Xbox / PC is down to $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. Again, it’s not the best value, but it’s a unique controller that’s currently selling for its best price ever.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming headsets and PC peripherals

Sony’s InZone H3 Wired Gaming Headset for the PlayStation 5 and PC is now $58 ($40 off) at Amazon. These are the most budget-minded of Sony’s InZone headset trio, and while it’s not wireless, it’s got a similar build quality with soft, comfy ear pads and a boom mic that auto-mutes when you lift it up and away from your mouth.

Steelseries Arctis 9 wireless $ 109 $ 200 46 % off $ 109 $ 109 $ 200 46 % off The Steelseries Arctis 9 can pair over 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth channels simultaneously, allowing you to listen to two separate audio streams. This also allows the headset to pair with PCs and all current consoles. $109 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless mouse is on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon for Prime subscribers. The Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless mouse features RGB lighting and a honeycomb cutout design to keep its weight down to just 74 grams.

is on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon for Prime subscribers. The Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless mouse features RGB lighting and a honeycomb cutout design to keep its weight down to just 74 grams. All three configurations of SteelSeries’ Arena PC gaming speakers are on sale at Amazon. The base Arena 3 with a simple 2.0 sound setup is $89.99 ($30 off), the RGB-equipped Arena 7 with a 2.1 setup that includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer is $224.99 ($75 off), and the 5.1 surround sound Arena 9 is $439.99 ($110 off).

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming monitors and laptops

Amazon is discounting a variety of Samsung monitors and smart displays, including Samsung’s absolutely massive (but also somewhat silly and very ridiculous) 55-inch Odyssey Ark. Right now, the curved monitor / TV is available for $1,999.99 ($1,500 off).

Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display $ 550 $ 800 31 % off $ 550 $ 550 $ 800 31 % off One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. $550 at Amazon

If you need an affordable gaming monitor with respectable resolution and speed, the 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B IPS monitor supports QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, and 1ms response time — and it’s just $199.99 ($100 off) at Amazon for Prime members.

supports QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, and 1ms response time — and it’s just $199.99 ($100 off) at Amazon for Prime members. MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off).

with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off). For an all-AMD entry-level gaming laptop from MSI, you can get the 15.6-inch MSI Bravo with Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p screen for $749.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Flow X13 $ 850 $ 1600 47 % off $ 850 $ 850 $ 1600 47 % off While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming. $850 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off $ 1100 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1100 at Best Buy

If you fancy an absolutely massive laptop for some heavy-duty gaming, the 18-inch Asus ROG Strix with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 4080, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 240Hz QHD (2560 x 1600) display is down to $2,099.99 ($400 off) at Best Buy. Yes, that’s a 4080 and an 18-inch screen with a lovely 16:10 aspect ratio. For the sake of your personal health and safety, please do not put this on your lap.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on storage for consoles and PCs

The extra-fast Western Digital Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD with a heatsink is on sale at Amazon for $142.99 ($167 off).

with a heatsink is on sale at Amazon for $142.99 ($167 off). If you’re building a desktop PC and don’t need a heatsink but want a lot of superfast storage, the Western Digital Black SN850X 4TB SSD is $229.99 ($240 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

The PS5-ready XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD (man, that’s a mouthful) is on sale at Amazon for $59.99 ($70 off).

(man, that’s a mouthful) is on sale at Amazon for $59.99 ($70 off). You can add lots of storage to a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally with some great deals on microSD cards. For example, the SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD is $39.99 ($69 off) and the SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD is $79.99 ($57 off) — both at Amazon.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on tech for streaming

Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.

is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide. The Elgato Collapsible Green Screen Chrome Key Panel is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $117.99 ($42 off).

Elgato Key Light Mini $ 60 $ 100 40 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 100 40 % off The Key Light Mini is an 800-lumen light, and it features OSRAM LEDs just like its pricier next of kin, the $199.99 Key Light. Other key specs include a built-in battery that can last up to four hours and support for a 60-minute fast charge via its 15W USB-C charging port. Its color temperature can be adjusted between 2,900 and 7,000 degrees Kelvin. $60 at Amazon