The best gaming deals of Amazon Prime Day

Between the ongoing Steam Summer Sale and now Amazon Prime Day, it’s a great time to save on a wide swath of video games for both consoles and PC alike. Whether you play games on Sony’s PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S, or a Windows PC, gaming can be an expensive hobby — especially with more and more games launching at the higher $69.99 pricing tier. But thankfully, the deals usually start trickling early and often.
Here, we’ll highlight and list out all the exceptional gaming deals we can find this Prime Day — on both the games themselves and the accessories that accompany them. From headsets and controllers to monitors and related tech for streaming on Twitch or YouTube, we got it all.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on video games
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the long-running Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to that of Breath of the Wild, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special.
- Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 / 5 is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The old-school tactical RPG has some lovely sprite graphics as well as an engrossing, detailed story.
- Another classic tactical RPG, Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is on sale for $29.99 ($20 off) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 at Amazon.
- Elden Ring on PC (Steam) is on sale at Newegg for $37.99 ($22 off) when you use promo code FTTCUAZ49 at checkout. That’s about as low as you can get for last year’s biggest game, which runs great on the Steam Deck. Or, if you prefer playing it on a console, Amazon has it for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox for $39.99 ($20 off).
- If you want to go back to the modern, remastered roots of FromSoftware’s Souls-like genre, Demon’s Souls for PlayStation 5 is on sale at Amazon for $29.99 ($40 off).
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.
- The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 is on sale for $49.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.
- Returnal for PS5 is on sale for $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 is on sale for $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 is on sale for $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- Gran Turismo 7 for PS4 is on sale for $29.99 ($30 off) or on PS5 for $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- The Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 is $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. It also includes the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man that originally debuted on PS4, allowing you to fully catch up on the story ahead of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — due out in October.
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 is $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
- Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch is on sale for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.
- Hogwarts Legacy on PC (Steam) is down to just $39.99 ($20 off) at Newegg when you use offer code FTTCUAZ52.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 4 is on sale for $24.99 ($34 off) on Amazon.
- No Man’s Sky is available at Amazon for around $39.99 (about $20 off) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.
- The PlayStation 5 version of The Nioh Collection, which contains both of Team Ninja’s challenging Souls-like action-adventure games Nioh and Nioh 2, is on sale for $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure is Nintendo’s fitness-focused exercise game for the Nintendo Switch. In addition to the game, Ring Fit Adventure also includes a Ring-Con and a leg strap.
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is down to $34.99 ($15 off) at Amazon for the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.
- If you love rhythm games, music from the Final Fantasy series, and cute chibi characters, then Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is the perfect game for you. It’s currently on sale at Amazon for $34.99 ($15 off) for the Nintendo Switch.
- Atomic Heart for the PS5, PS4, and Xbox is down to $47.49 ($22 off) at Amazon.
- Forspoken is available for the PlayStation 5 for around $45 ($25 off) at Amazon.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem for the PS5 and Xbox Series X is on sale for $37.99 ($22 off) at Amazon.
Super Mario Odyssey
The keystone Mario title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, doesn’t disappoint. The latest installment in the Mario franchise brings plenty of fun, new mechanics, and ample charm.
- Mario Golf: Super Rush may not be the very best of the Mario Golf games, but it’s still a solid entry in the excellent, long-running Mario sports franchise. Plus now, it’s just $29.99 ($30 off) at Amazon in physical or digital form.
- Woot has a seemingly random assortment of game and accessory deals, including Fire Emblem Engage on Switch for $39.99 ($20 off) and Company of Heroes 3: Premium Edition (digital) on PC for $49.99 ($40 off).
- A $50 Nintendo Switch eShop gift card is $45 ($5 off) at Newegg when you use promo code FTSCUAZ285. A Nintendo Switch Online subscriber can use two to buy Nintendo’s $100 digital game vouchers and shave even more off the cost of some full-price games.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still receiving updates for the Nintendo Switch in the form of new characters and tracks to choose from.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on controllers and consoles
Microsoft Xbox Series S
The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still play the same digital games — albeit topping out at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution.
- You can buy a standard disc drive-equipped PlayStation 5 console bundled with Diablo IV for $499 ($69.99 off) from Antonline.
- The GameSir T4 Kaleid for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android is a wired controller with drift-free Hall effect analog sticks and a see-through design that lets its RGB lighting really shine. It’s currently selling for $33.59 (about $8 off) at Amazon for Prime members, which is as cheap as you’re going to find for Hall effect sticks.
- Razer’s Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X / S controllers is selling for $25.99 ($14 off) in a variety of colors. The charging stand comes with a rechargeable battery to load into your Xbox controller as well as a replacement battery cover and USB cable.
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
- The Nacon Pro Compact controller is on sale for $20.48 (about $28 off) in black at Amazon. It may be a wired controller that’s best fit for slightly smaller hands, but it offers a number of customizable options with lots of software tweaks.
- Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale starting at just $46.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The stock controller of the Xbox Series X / S is great for anyone gaming on Xbox or PC.
- Woot is selling the PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox wireless controllers for $9.99 ($20 off). It’s a smartphone clip that attaches your phone to an Xbox controller for mobile games and streaming on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and it packs a small built-in 1,500mAh power bank for charging via USB-C. Woot includes a 90-day warranty, but it’s also available at Amazon for $19.99 with a full two-year warranty.
Microsoft’s special-edition controller features an earthy, multitoned colorway with topographically styled texturing. It also comes bundled with a rechargeable battery and USB-C charging cable.
- Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired controller isn’t the best value at full price, but since it’s currently selling for $50.98 ($49 off) at Amazon, it’s a much more appealing prospect if you want a customizable gamepad with lots of extra buttons.
- And if you want all that customizability plus all the RGB lighting that Razer is known for, the Wolverine V2 Chroma Pro wired controller for Xbox / PC is down to $89.99 ($60 off) at Amazon. Again, it’s not the best value, but it’s a unique controller that’s currently selling for its best price ever.
The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller features two rear buttons, is customizable, and is compatible with both Xbox and PC.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming headsets and PC peripherals
- Sony’s InZone H3 Wired Gaming Headset for the PlayStation 5 and PC is now $58 ($40 off) at Amazon. These are the most budget-minded of Sony’s InZone headset trio, and while it’s not wireless, it’s got a similar build quality with soft, comfy ear pads and a boom mic that auto-mutes when you lift it up and away from your mouth.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.
Steelseries Arctis 9 wireless
The Steelseries Arctis 9 can pair over 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth channels simultaneously, allowing you to listen to two separate audio streams. This also allows the headset to pair with PCs and all current consoles.
- The SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless mouse is on sale for $89.99 ($40 off) at Amazon for Prime subscribers. The Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz wireless mouse features RGB lighting and a honeycomb cutout design to keep its weight down to just 74 grams.
- All three configurations of SteelSeries’ Arena PC gaming speakers are on sale at Amazon. The base Arena 3 with a simple 2.0 sound setup is $89.99 ($30 off), the RGB-equipped Arena 7 with a 2.1 setup that includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer is $224.99 ($75 off), and the 5.1 surround sound Arena 9 is $439.99 ($110 off).
Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Light
This camera-powered dynamic LED light strip matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming monitors and laptops
- Amazon is discounting a variety of Samsung monitors and smart displays, including Samsung’s absolutely massive (but also somewhat silly and very ridiculous) 55-inch Odyssey Ark. Right now, the curved monitor / TV is available for $1,999.99 ($1,500 off).
Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display
One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution.
- If you need an affordable gaming monitor with respectable resolution and speed, the 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GL83A-B IPS monitor supports QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, and 1ms response time — and it’s just $199.99 ($100 off) at Amazon for Prime members.
- MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off).
- For an all-AMD entry-level gaming laptop from MSI, you can get the 15.6-inch MSI Bravo with Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p screen for $749.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy.
Asus ROG Flow X13
While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.
- If you fancy an absolutely massive laptop for some heavy-duty gaming, the 18-inch Asus ROG Strix with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an RTX 4080, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 240Hz QHD (2560 x 1600) display is down to $2,099.99 ($400 off) at Best Buy. Yes, that’s a 4080 and an 18-inch screen with a lovely 16:10 aspect ratio. For the sake of your personal health and safety, please do not put this on your lap.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on storage for consoles and PCs
Seagate Storage Expansion Card
Proprietary SSD expansion for the Xbox Series X / S consoles. The plug-and-play drives are designed to be as fast as the Xbox internal SSD and are sold in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.
- The extra-fast Western Digital Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD with a heatsink is on sale at Amazon for $142.99 ($167 off).
- If you’re building a desktop PC and don’t need a heatsink but want a lot of superfast storage, the Western Digital Black SN850X 4TB SSD is $229.99 ($240 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
Samsung 980 Pro (with heatsink)
Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5.
- The PS5-ready XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD (man, that’s a mouthful) is on sale at Amazon for $59.99 ($70 off).
- You can add lots of storage to a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or Asus ROG Ally with some great deals on microSD cards. For example, the SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD is $39.99 ($69 off) and the SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD is $79.99 ($57 off) — both at Amazon.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on tech for streaming
- The Elgato Facecam is on sale for $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, which is a new low. The 1080p camera is a little on the jumbo size for webcams, but it has a great selection of adjustable software controls and features an ultrawide 82-degree field of view.
- The HyperX QuadCast condenser mic for PC, PlayStation, and macOS is selling for $89.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The bold red-colored mic has four selectable pickup patterns, an internal pop filter for taming plosives, and a headphone jack for self-monitoring.
- Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2, which features 15 excellent LCD macro keys and swappable front cosmetic faceplates, is on sale for $109.99 ($40 off) in white or $114.99 ($35 off) in black at Amazon. There are many Stream Deck owners here at The Verge, namely because the gadget is as great for desktop power users as it is for streaming.
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2
The MK.2 version of the standard Stream Deck comes with 15 programmable buttons, along with a swappable faceplate and a detachable stand.
- Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.
- The Elgato Collapsible Green Screen Chrome Key Panel is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $117.99 ($42 off).
Elgato Key Light Mini
The Key Light Mini is an 800-lumen light, and it features OSRAM LEDs just like its pricier next of kin, the $199.99 Key Light. Other key specs include a built-in battery that can last up to four hours and support for a 60-minute fast charge via its 15W USB-C charging port. Its color temperature can be adjusted between 2,900 and 7,000 degrees Kelvin.