Best headphone and earbud deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

We’ve firmly settled into summer, and the warmer months always make for a good time to upgrade whatever earbuds or headphones you’re wearing everywhere during the nice weather. If you’re due for something new, you might as well seize upon some of the best discounts that are on offer for Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 event.
The best noise-canceling headphones deals
Sony WH-1000XM5
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price. Read our review.
- The Sony WH-1000XM5s are on sale for $328, a substantial drop from their regular price of $399. They’re easily Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones yet and have a more stylish design than previous models in the series.
- If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are still plenty impressive — and they’re being heavily discounted down to $248 from their regular price of $349.99.
- Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones can be had for just $199 (normally $329) during Prime Day, which matches the best pricing we’ve seen this year.
- The company’s other high-end pair of headphones, the Noise Canceling Headphones 700, offer a little more style than the QC45s (and better voice call performance) for the on-sale price of $299 (normally $379). The main downside is they don’t fold down for compact carrying like the QCs.
The best wireless earbuds deals
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.
- The snazzy, translucent Beats Studio Buds Plus are only $149.99, down from the standard $169.95, during day one of Prime Day. Aside from the unique looks, these buds have more powerful ANC and an improved transparency mode compared to the original Studio Buds.
- Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds are on sale both days for $198 (usually $279). These still rank as among the very best ANC buds on the market. But if you don’t need them immediately, it might be worth holding off to hear what upgrades their successors will offer.
- The Google Pixel Buds Pro have fallen to $139.99 (ordinarily $199.99). Google’s done a good job supporting its flagship ANC earbuds after launch, adding options including EQ and (more recently) head-tracking spatial audio.
- If you’re looking for fitness earbuds with maximum stability, there’s still no beating the Beats Powerbeats Pro and their integrated ear hooks all these years later — and I guess that’s why the company still sells them. During day one, you can snag them for $149.99, a substantial discount off their $249 MSRP.
The best headphones and earbuds for under $100
- You’d be surprised how good Sony’s step-down WH-CH720N noise-canceling headphones are. They don’t include all the same bells and whistles as the company’s most premium options, but you still get active noise cancellation and 35-hour battery life packaged into the company’s most lightweight noise-canceling cans. And for Prime Day, they’re only $88 (normally $149), coming down well below $100.
- For situations where you might not need noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-CH520 on-ear headphones offer the basics for just $38 during Prime Day 2023. They’re normally $58, and the customer reviews suggest they’re a fantastic value at that price, let alone at under $40.
- Speaking of “under $40,” don’t sleep on JBL’s Tune true wireless earbuds, which are on sale for $39.95 (normally $99.95). These buds kick out plenty of bass, so if you’re looking for a simple pair for the gym that doesn’t break the bank, JBL’s set should deliver reliable performance and strong battery life that both strike above their value pricing.