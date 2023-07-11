Skip to main content
The best Prime Day 2023 phone deals

Prime Day is here — and so are some excellent deals on unlocked smartphones from Google and Samsung, along with both wired and wireless chargers.

By Allison Johnson, a reviewer with 10 years of experience writing about consumer tech. She has a special interest in mobile photography and telecom. Previously, she worked at DPReview.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A hand holding the Hazel colored Pixel 7 Pro
You can save a bunch on a Google Pixel 7 Pro today.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Because time is a flat circle, back-to-school season is creeping up on us just as we were getting settled into summer. Fall flagship phone launches are on the horizon, too. But before you trade in your SPF 30 for a pumpkin spice latte, there’s at least one more summer soiree on the calendar: Prime Day.

The annual summer shopping holiday that was foisted upon us by our online retailer overlords is here once again. And if you’ve managed to hold off on a new phone purchase until now, I have good news for you: there are some darn good savings to be had on an unlocked Android phone. If you managed to put off a new phone purchase until today, then give yourself a little pat on the back; your patience is about to be rewarded.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)

$89928% off
$649

The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.

$649 at Amazon$649 at Best Buy
  • The Google Pixel 7 Pro is just a lot of phone at $649, marked down from $899. For that price, you get a big 6.7-inch 120Hz screen, wireless charging, an IP68 rating, and an excellent camera system that includes a 5x telephoto lens. Read our review.
  • The Pixel 7 is on a healthy discount, too, down from $599 to $499. You lose the telephoto lens and have to settle for a smaller 6.4-inch 90Hz display, but it still offers wireless charging and an IP68 rating — things you’d be hard-pressed to find on another $500 phone. Read our review.

Google Pixel 6A (unlocked)

$34929% off
$249

Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.

$249 at Amazon$249 at Best Buy$299 at Google Store
  • The real deal of the day might just be the Google Pixel 6A, which was permanently marked down to $349 with the introduction of the Pixel 7A. It’s down to $249 right now, though, easily making it the fanciest sub-$300 phone around. Read our review.

Samsung S23 Ultra in cream color standing upright on a table with rear facing outward.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB, unlocked)

$120021% off
$950

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a huge 6.8-inch screen, built-in S Pen stylus, two telephoto cameras, and a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s pricey, but there’s nothing else quite like it on the market.

$950 at Amazon$1200 at Best Buy$1200 at Samsung
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale for $949.99. You’ll need to pick the 256GB variant to get that price, but it’s one heck of a phone even at its full $1,199 MSRP. Other variations are available with 512GB of storage for $1,079.99, normally $1,379.99. Read our review.
  • The Galaxy S23 Plus, which we think it’s the best Android phone overall for most people, is down to $799.99 from $999.99 with 256GB of storage. Likewise, the slightly smaller Galaxy S23 is down to just $659.99 from $859.99 with 256GB of storage. Read our review.
A54 5G sitting askew on top of two notebooks showing rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (unlocked)

$45022% off
$350

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G adopts the S23 series’ rear panel design and a couple of other flagship-esque features, starting with its 6.4-inch display.

$350 at Amazon$450 at Best Buy$450 at Samsung

  • Last year’s 4G-only Moto G Stylus from Motorola is down to a very low $139.99 from $299.99. It’s a good, basic budget phone with 6GB of RAM and a big 6.8-inch screen, plus a bonus feature you won’t find on most flagship phones: a headphone jack. Read our review.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022, unlocked)

$30053% off
$140

The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.

$140 at Amazon

