The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Everybody wants to save big during major deals events like Amazon Prime Day , but the little purchases are often the ones we end up using all the time. Whether it’s a quality HDMI 2.1 or USB-C cable, a convenient charger for your phone, or a quirky little accessory you never knew you needed — nothing beats a great deal on something affordable that you get tons of use from.

However, there’s a plethora of crap on sale at these prices, too. That’s why we’re here to sift through all the dreck that Amazon drums up every Prime Day, so we can hand-select a list of good deals at affordable prices that you should be able to buy with confidence. So let’s go ahead and be extra-frugal together, as here are some great deals at very low prices.