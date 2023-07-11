The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25

Everybody wants to save big during major deals events like Amazon Prime Day, but the little purchases are often the ones we end up using all the time. Whether it’s a quality HDMI 2.1 or USB-C cable, a convenient charger for your phone, or a quirky little accessory you never knew you needed — nothing beats a great deal on something affordable that you get tons of use from.
However, there’s a plethora of crap on sale at these prices, too. That’s why we’re here to sift through all the dreck that Amazon drums up every Prime Day, so we can hand-select a list of good deals at affordable prices that you should be able to buy with confidence. So let’s go ahead and be extra-frugal together, as here are some great deals at very low prices.
Smart home deals
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender.
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices you can buy, and it’s on sale at Amazon for $24.99 ($20 off). Amazon’s streamers are a little heavy on promoting Amazon’s own shows and content, but the 4K Max has excellent voice controls with Alexa.
- Prime members can get a Blink Mini camera at Amazon for just $17.50 (50 percent off). The indoor camera is compatible with Alexa voice controls and records 1080p footage.
- The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is available in a two-pack for $12.99 ($7 off), a three-pack for $17.49 ($7.50 off), or a four-pack for $20.99 ($9 off) — each exclusive to Prime members. Any of them can bring smart functionality, including scheduled timers, to a basic outlet.
- The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener can ensure you always remember to close your garage door when leaving the house, even from afar, and it’s on sale for just $18.99 ($11 off) at Amazon.
- TP-Link’s Matter-compatible Tapo Smart Plug Mini is on sale for $13.99, down from $19.99; a three-pack, meanwhile, will run you $39.99 with the deal and an on-page $5 coupon.
- Nanoleaf’s Matter Essentials A19 bulbs are just $15.99 ($4 off) a pop for Amazon Prime subscribers. That’s a very affordable price for a futureproof smart bulb.
- Prime members can get an Amazon Echo Glow, a multicolored smart lamp for children, for $16.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
Gaming deals
The JSAUX Transparent Back Plate lets you see some of your Steam Deck’s insides — and keeps your fan from working as hard thanks to a built-in, passive cooling plate. It now comes in a variety of frosted colors, including atomic purple.
- Jsaux’s 5-in-1 Steam Deck Dock HB0602 is on sale at Amazon for just $23.99 ($16 off) for Prime subscribers. It offers one HDMI 2.0 port, ethernet, two USB-A 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port capable of 100W charging.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an excellent turn-based strategy game that pairs classic Mario characters with the chaotic Rabbids for an encore performance.
- Woot is selling the PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox wireless controllers for $9.99 ($20 off). It’s a smartphone clip that attaches your phone to an Xbox controller for mobile games and streaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It also packs a small, built-in 1,500mAh power bank for charging via USB-C. Woot includes a 90-day warranty, but it’s also available at Amazon for $19.99 with a full two-year warranty.
Verge Deals on Twitter /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
- Woot also has, let’s call it an “eclectic” mix of gaming deals running, some of which are under $25. This includes the Xbox version of Cuphead for $14.99 ($25 off) and the Xbox Series X version of Deathloop for $14.99 ($45 off).
The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller features two rear buttons, is customizable, and is compatible with both Xbox and PC.
- If you own a Nintendo Switch Lite, one of the coolest cases is Nintendo’s Flip Cover and Screen Protector, which is on sale for an all-time low of $21.99 ($18 off) at Amazon.
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human is on sale for the PlayStation 4, PS5, and Xbox Series X for $24.99 ($34 off) at Amazon.
- The Nacon Pro Compact controller is on sale for $20.48 (about $28 off) in black at Amazon. It may be a wired controller that’s best fit for slightly smaller hands, but it offers a number of customizable options with lots of software tweaks.
The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a budget-minded wired controller for Xbox and PC that connects via Micro USB and features two customizable buttons on its rear. It’s offered in many different colors and licensed designs.
Charging and phone accessories
- Casetify’s storefront on Amazon is offering up to 35 percent off many of its phone cases. For example, you can get the Casetify Essential iPhone 14 case in all manner of colorful patterns for $29.25 (about $16 off) if you’re a Prime subscriber.
- Nomad is running a 30 percent off sale on its site. Now, many Nomad accessories are premium and typically retail for well above $25, but this discount drops some nice ones below our threshold. A couple of examples are the Nomad Modern Leather Case shell for the second-gen AirPods Pro, which is going for $21 ($9 off), and the Sport Keychain for an Apple AirTag, which is down to $14 ($6 off).
Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)
Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.
- The simple yet effective Anker 313 Magnetic Wireless Charger is on sale for just $15.99 ($4 off) at Amazon for Prime members. It charges MagSafe-compatible iPhones at 7.5W speeds and features a lengthy five-foot cable, making it one of our top picks for overnight charging. Plus, even at this low price, it includes a 20W USB-C power adapter.
- The 2022 Tile Mate is back down to $17.99 ($7 off) on Amazon. Tile’s OG Bluetooth tracker is still quite handy despite the arrival of Apple’s AirTags and other tracking solutions, especially since it lets you keep tabs on your keys, a bag, and other items from up to 250 feet away regardless of whether you’re using Android or iOS.
- If you buy a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $88.49 (about $11 off), then you’re paying $22.12 per tracker. That counts as under $25, right? Technicalities aside, if you own an iPhone and get nervous about forgetting things like your luggage or keys, some AirTags can help.
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its lengthy cable, 15W charging speeds, and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
Toys and miscellaneous tech deals
- Many board games and party games are currently on sale for Prime Day. Some highlights include Happy Salmon for $8.63 (about $4 off), Splendor for $23.74 ($21 off), Ticket to Ride for $30.49 ($24 off), and tons more.
ChomChom pet hair remover
The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover. It works great for furniture — not so much for clothes.
- A six-pack of Nerf MicroShots mini single-shot dart blasters is going for just $19.99 (about $5 off) on Amazon. It’s enough for the whole family to turn the house into a foam warzone.
- The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It’s on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).
- LifeStraw’s new Peak Series Straw is on sale for $17.46 ($7.50 off). The new version of the straw offers a more rugged design and improved flow rate. Otherwise, though, it’s similar in that it filters out bacteria and other hazardous materials from water so you can drink tap or lake water without worrying.
- Our own Verge merch is 20 percent off right now, and the discount code of PRIMEDAY23 automatically handles itself at checkout (though feel free to yell “PROMO CODE” out loud). For under $25, you can get a shirt ($23.20), a Verge pillow ($20), a mug ($16), stickers based on inside jokes and staff lingo ($8), and a bunch other items.
The Verge Joggers
Get comfy with a pair of Verge Joggers, which feature our metaball vertical icon strip on one leg and our wordmark on the other.