Wonka’s first trailer is a whimsical origin story

It’s going to be a busy holiday for Timothée Chalamet fans. Not long after he reprises his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, we’ll get to see him in something very different: as Willy Wonka in a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The new flick is simply called Wonka, and we got our first proper look at the fantasy musical in a new trailer today, which shows Chalamet’s Wonka setting out to become a master chocolatier, while dealing with hurdles like a chocolate cartel and fines for daydreaming.

Chalamet is an interesting choice for the role, which is closely associated with Gene Wilder, who played Wonka in the original film adaptation from 1971 and passed away in 2016. Tim Burton also tried his hand at adapting the novel in 2005, with Johnny Depp in the role of Wonka.

The new prequel film is being directed by Paul King, best known for writing and directing both Paddington films, and it sounds like it will hew more closely to the original film. “I didn’t want to reinvent those things ‘cause it felt like that ‘71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks,” King said of Wonka’s visual design in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory.”

It also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa. It hits theaters on December 15th.