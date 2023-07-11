Skip to main content
Foundation: all the latest on Apple’s sci-fi epic

By Andrew Webster, an entertainment editor covering streaming, virtual worlds, and every single Pokémon video game. Andrew joined The Verge in 2012, writing over 4,000 stories.

Apple’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation is one of the more ambitious series streaming right now. It got off to a bit of a slow start, but the show is big and lavish and features an excellent cast led by Lee Pace, Jared Harris, and Lou Llobell. Showrunner David S. Goyer has big goals for the series — with plans for 80 episodes in total — but so far, it has only been confirmed for two seasons, the second of which premieres in July. If you want to keep up with all of the latest trailers and news, along with interviews and our analysis of the series, stay tuned right here.

Highlights