Amazon Prime Day 2023: the best tech deals, tips, and latest news

In the past, Amazon Prime Day has been a bit of a moving target. Sometimes it occurred in the summer, sometimes in the fall, and sometimes it unofficially happened twice a year (moonlighting as Amazon’s “Prime Early Access Sale”). But for 2023, the hyped-up shopping event is now underway from July 11th through the 12th.
While there are many discounts — some great, some just okay — we’re on the lookout for the best Prime Day deals in the world of tech, including steep discounts on TVs, wireless earbuds, video games, tablets, laptops, smart home accessories, and more. We’re also covering competing sales at Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers, many of which are likely to match Amazon’s prices during the event.
Below is your one-stop shop for all of our coverage, from expansive sale roundups and blink-and-you-miss-it lightning deals to tips on how to make the most of Amazon’s 48-hour deal blitz.
TODAY, 26 minutes ago
The best Prime Day 2023 phone deals
Because time is a flat circle, back-to-school season is creeping up on us just as we were getting settled into summer. Fall flagship phone launches are on the horizon, too. But before you trade in your SPF 30 for a pumpkin spice latte, there’s at least one more summer soiree on the calendar: Prime Day.Read Article >
The annual summer shopping holiday that was foisted upon us by our online retailer overlords is here once again. And if you’ve managed to hold off on a new phone purchase until now, I have good news for you: there are some darn good savings to be had on an unlocked Android phone. If you managed to put off a new phone purchase until today, then give yourself a little pat on the back; your patience is about to be rewarded.
TODAY, 44 minutes ago
Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 has hit an all-time low of $109.99 for Prime Day
There aren’t many devices some of us here at The Verge appreciate quite like Elgato’s Stream Deck. The quaint macro controller and its 15 excellent, customizable LCD buttons are wonderful for Twitch streamers or anyone who spends many hours at a computer and enjoys tinkering with shortcuts. In fact, we’re such big fans that it was the sole topic on an episode of The Vergecast, and one of our former writers even made a virtual bubble wrap plug-in for it.Read Article >
If any of that sounds fun or interesting to you, then you should jump on Amazon’s Prime Day deal for the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, which is currently on sale in white for $109.99 ($40 off) and in black for $114.99 ($35 off). I should also note that the fancier Stream Deck Plus, with its eight LCD buttons and four adjustable knobs, is also discounted at Amazon — though to a higher $179.99 ($20 off). The Plus model is also good, but the usefulness of its dials is a little underbaked compared to its buttons, making it less attractive to spend more.
TODAY, 51 minutes ago
The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
It’s that time of year again. Amazon Prime Day kicked off in earnest today and will last through tomorrow, July 12th. As an Amazon event, naturally, some of the first — and best — discounts are on Amazon’s own devices. As expected, the retailer is offering some steep discounts on some of its newest smart speakers and e-readers as well as Amazon-branded TVs, streaming devices, smart displays, and various Fire tablets.Read Article >
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals available below, but be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll continue to update our pick selection as more deals arrive.
TODAY, An hour ago
Amazon’s latest Kindle is on sale for just $65
Few e-readers can beat those in Amazon’s Kindle lineup, especially if you’re someone who is already embedded in Amazon’s ecosystem. And right now, two of our favorite models — specifically the entry-level Kindle and the latest Kindle Paperwhite — are on sale for Prime Day. You can currently buy the 2022 Kindle at Amazon with ads starting at an all-time low of $64.99 ($35 off). Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite, meanwhile, is available at Amazon starting at $89.99 with 8GB of storage and ads. Note that these deals are exclusive to Prime members only.Read Article >
By itself, the latest Kindle offers a lot of value for the money, which is why today’s Prime Day deal on the popular ebook reader is such a standout. In many ways, Amazon’s newest Kindle functions as a slightly stripped-down version of the Kindle Paperwhite from 2021. Both share a crisp 300ppi display along with USB-C support for relatively fast charging. Surprisingly, though, the base model starts with a healthy 16GB of storage, which is double that of Paperwhite. The six-inch display on the base Kindle also makes the e-reader easy to hold with one hand or even slip into your pocket.
TODAY, An hour ago
The best gaming deals of Amazon Prime Day
Between the ongoing Steam Summer Sale and now Amazon Prime Day, it’s a great time to save on a wide swath of video games for both consoles and PC alike. Whether you play games on Sony’s PlayStation 5, the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X / S, or a Windows PC, gaming can be an expensive hobby — especially with more and more games launching at the higher $69.99 pricing tier. But thankfully, the deals usually start trickling early and often.Read Article >
Here, we’ll highlight and list out all the exceptional gaming deals we can find this Prime Day — on both the games themselves and the accessories that accompany them. From headsets and controllers to monitors and related tech for streaming on Twitch or YouTube, we got it all.
TODAY, Two hours ago
Best laptop deals happening during Amazon Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times each year when you can find a bunch of different laptops, of all shapes and sizes, on sale at the same time. But not all deals are created equal (and there are some truly bad ones out there), so we’ve picked out the best bargains right here.Read Article >
If you’re looking for deals on products in multiple tech categories, check out our main roundup that we’re frequently updating here.
TODAY, Two hours ago
Everything in The Verge merch store is on sale
So yeah, it’s Prime Day, and we’ve put together the best deals across the internet. But we’ve got another place for you to shop: The Verge merch store. Over the past year, we’ve been dropping new apparel and accessories designed for you, readers of The Verge. For the next 48 hours, you can take 20 percent off all products. We’ve got tees, hoodies, rain jackets, pillows, bottles, bags, and so much more. The discount code PRIMEDAY23 will automatically be applied at checkout because we want to make it easy for you to save those bucks.Read Article >
Grab some stickers for your laptop, some joggers to get comfy while streaming, or even a fanny pack for your tinier gadgets. There are even premium wallpaper packs designed by our award-winning art team so all of your devices can look fit, too. Click the link below to visit The Verge merch store or keep scrolling to jump directly some of our favorite items.
TODAY, Two hours ago
The best Apple deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Obviously, Amazon Prime Day offers an excellent opportunity to save a lot of money on Amazon’s devices — it’s kind of in the name. Luckily, it’s also a good time to save on gadgets from other popular brands. We’ve included some of the best deals on sales going on outside of the Amazon ecosystem in our main Prime Day roundup, but if you’re specifically interested in Apple products, here is where you’ll find the cream of the crop.Read Article >
Below, you’ll find deals on a wide range of Apple products, from the latest and greatest to the classics. They include everything from the Apple Watch Series 8 and the entry-level iPad to even the new Apple-owned Beats Studio Buds Plus. What’s more, other retailers — including Best Buy and B&H Photo — are matching these prices, meaning you don’t necessarily need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these discounts.
TODAY, Two hours ago
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy and Nathan Edwards
Best smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
There are roughly a bajillion smart home devices out there. A bunch of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Whether you’re just starting your smart home or you’ve been waiting to add some smart light bulbs, a smart lock, a new indoor or outdoor security camera, or even a robot vacuum, it’s a good opportunity to save some cash.Read Article >
Here are the best discounts we’ve found on devices that work with Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Alexa.
TODAY, 12:24 PM UTC
Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Whether you’re looking for an Apple Watch, Android smartwatch, or maybe even a plain old fitness tracker, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a great time to snag discounts on smartwatches and fitness trackers alike. This is especially true if you’re a budget-savvy shopper looking to upgrade to nicer materials, like titanium cases and sapphire crystal displays.Read Article >
Sifting through Prime Day deals for wearables can be a bit of a headache. There are so many sizes, colors, and feature sets to choose from! But we’ve rounded up the best here so you don’t have to. Just keep in mind you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to partake. And when you’re done here, you can always head back to our Prime Day deals guide for some more shopping inspiration.
TODAY, 12:15 PM UTC
Best headphone and earbud deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023Read Article >
We’ve firmly settled into summer, and the warmer months always make for a good time to upgrade whatever earbuds or headphones you’re wearing everywhere during the nice weather. If you’re due for something new, you might as well seize upon some of the best discounts that are on offer for Amazon’s Prime Day 2023 event.
TODAY, 12:00 PM UTC
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get
Prime Day is upon us once again. It’s Amazon’s big, pretend holiday drummed up to generate sales during the slow season, and it brings with it a bevy of deals and discounts on a massive range of tech and gadgets. We’re here to help you sort through all that Prime Day has to offer, separating the wheat from the chaff and helping you not just save money but also spend it wisely (well, as wisely as a borderline-superfluous tech purchase can be).Read Article >
While Prime Day may be designed to sell Prime memberships, its ripple effects mean there are many equivalent deals at other retailers available to all. Many are just the discounts you can generally find on wireless earbuds, tablets, e-readers, etc. But there’s always a chance of some new, all-time low prices that you might not otherwise see outside of Black Friday times.
Jul 7
Amazon’s colorful Echo Pop is on sale for just $17.99 ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day inches ever closer, with deals having already kicked off on Amazon devices and a host of other items courtesy of Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” program. Overall, there are a number of solid deals to find — from Hisense TVs to Anker chargers — but one of the most notable applies to Amazon’s newest smart speaker: the Echo Pop. Right now, Prime subscribers can pick up the smart speaker at Amazon for just $17.99 ($22 off) or with a Sengled smart bulb for just $1 more.Read Article >
Unsurprisingly, the Pop sheds a few features found on pricier smart speakers to hit its bargain-level price point. It offers fewer sensors than the fifth-gen Echo Dot, for instance, and skips the physical Action button found on most other Echo models, which lets you prompt Alexa without saying a wake word. Nonetheless, the Pop is the cheapest Matter controller you can buy at the moment, rendering it as futureproof as it is colorful. What’s more, it features quick performance and plenty of Alexa-based smarts, making it a great option if you want to upgrade from an older Echo model or dip your toe into Amazon’s vast ecosystem of smart home devices.
Jun 26
How to sign up for Amazon Prime
Time really does fly, doesn’t it? Prime Day, the period when Amazon (and, probably, a significant number of its competitors) will be dropping prices on a lot of its products for Prime members, is coming up soon. It is scheduled for July 11th and 12th, but there are already a bunch of pre-Prime Day sales hitting.Read Article >
If you’re interested in the goodies being offered but haven’t signed up for Amazon Prime, don’t worry — Amazon makes it very easy. (Not surprisingly — after all, it would be the sorry vendor who would make it difficult for people to become new customers.)
Jun 23
How to find the best deals during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with this year’s festivities kicking off on July 11th and running through July 12th. The two-day shopping affair will likely grant Prime members access to some of the best prices of the year on Amazon devices, as well as products from Bose, Sony, and other well-known brands. This applies to items spanning a range of categories, including gaming peripherals, laptops, 4K TVs, phones, PC accessories, and more.Read Article >
As always, you can count on us to publish only the best deals during Prime Day — including those featured at Walmart, Best Buy, and other competing retailers. That said, if you want to be among the first people to know about price drops on products you’re already interested in, you’ll want to get set up with a proper price-tracking tool.
Jun 22
Know the price-matching policies for Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others
Nothing is more frustrating than buying a new pair of headphones, an OLED TV, or a backpack just to find out that you could have gotten it for a lot cheaper somewhere else. In order to keep customers happy — and prevent them from going elsewhere — many retailers offer price-matching policies where they promise to match a lower price you’ve found elsewhere. That’s information that could come in handy now that we’re just a few weeks out from Amazon Prime Day, which will be taking place on July 11th and July 12th.Read Article >
What follows are the price-matching policies for a variety of major retailers. There are a few things to make note of here. First, all price-matching policies have a number of rules attached to them. We’ve summarized some of the rules here, but you’d be advised to go to the links that we’ve provided and read the policy carefully. Second, and logically enough, retailers that serve as marketplaces for other sellers, such as Costco, don’t have price-matching policies.
Jun 22
PSA: your friends at Verge Deals are here to guide you through Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is coming around once again on July 11th and 12th, making this a good time to remind you of our overall Verge Deals coverage, our deals newsletter, and all the deals-y stuff we’re going to be covering for you during the upcoming shopping event.Read Article >
We’re always on the lookout for quality tech deals to save you money on the stuff that’s actually worth spending your money on, and outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Prime Day marks one of the best chances of the year to get some major discounts. Many of the gadgets we review will likely drop to their best prices to date — or at least close. It’s also an occasion with a whole lot of marketing noise and supposed “epic deals” that, frankly, can often suck. That’s why we want to do our best to help. We go to great lengths to find not just any deal but those we actually consider worthwhile for ourselves.
Jun 21
Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on July 11th and 12th
It’s that time of year again. Amazon once again announced its annual sales event for Prime members. Amazon Prime Day officially kicks off at 3AM ET / 12AM PT on Tuesday, July 11th, and runs through Wednesday, July 12th.Read Article >
If you can’t wait until the Black Friday / Cyber Monday holiday shopping season, Prime Day offers some of the best deals you can get on a range of goods. That’s assuming, of course, Amazon won’t surprise us again with another “Prime Early Access Sale” (aka Prime Day 2.0) as it did in early fall last year.