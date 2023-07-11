The Ahsoka series’ latest trailer is one big, rebellious reunion

Ahead of the live-action Ahsoka series upcoming at the end of August, Disney’s dropped a new trailer detailing how Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will cross paths with a number of familiar faces from Star Wars Rebels, including one very important villain.

Much like Ahsoka herself, Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) is no Jedi in Ahsoka’s new trailer that spotlights how he sends his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) after the series’ eponymous Togruta at a time when Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is plotting to return to power. With Thrawn back on the playing field and Baylan meaning to ally himself with the villainous tactician, heroes like Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are exactly the sort of people Ahsoka needs in her corner as she sets out to keep the Empire’s influence from growing and maintain peace as best as she can.

Though it was safe to assume that Ahsoka would dig a bit more into a bit more of its titular non-Jedi’s interiority, it’s interesting to see the way the trailer implies that Sabine spent some time training under Ahsoka after Star Wars Rebels. It’s also nifty to see the quick glimpse of Eman Esfandi’s Ezra Bridger and hear Anakin Skywalker name-dropped, knowing that Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as the character.