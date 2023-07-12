The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals going on right now

Welcome to the final day of Prime Day 2023, everybody’s favorite mid-summer shopping event hosted by Amazon. If you thought the deals would start to fade now that we’ve entered day two, well, you’re only somewhat mistaken. Yes, a few items are no longer around, but many of the best remain, with new ones being added every hour. Other retailers are even matching Amazon’s prices in many cases, which means there are still deals available even if you don’t have a Prime membership.
To save you both time and money, we’ve combed through thousands of Amazon’s so-called “deals” to find a selection of Verge-approved picks, all tested and vetted by our team of ace writers and editors. Like yesterday, we’ll be continuously updating this piece with new deals and updates throughout the day, too, so be sure to keep checking back.
These AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup. Though they’re from 2019, they remain a reliable pair of buds with good sound quality. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have top-notch noise cancellation and lively, enjoyable sound quality. With wireless charging and bonus features like LDAC support, they’re a great overall pick. Read our review.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. Read our review.
- Apple’s third-gen AirPods are on sale with a MagSafe charging case for $139.99 (about $30 off) at Amazon, exclusively for Prime members. They may not have noise cancellation like their pricier Pro siblings, but they offer a more discreet design and better sound than the aging second-gen model. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 4 Active are on sale starting at $66.49 (about $54 off) at Amazon. The durable, gym-friendly pair of wireless earbuds feature a bevy of solid features for the price, including good sound, active noise cancellation, a waterproof design, and what has become a welcome hallmark of most Jabra earbuds in recent years: multipoint Bluetooth support.
- If you’re not a fan of wireless earbuds, Sennheiser’s ultra-comfy IE 200 are matching their all-time low of $94.95 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. Not only do the in-ear monitors offer clean, detailed sound, but they come with a detachable braided cable and six sets of ear tips. Read our review.
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.
Sony WH-1000XM5
With a fresh design, improved comfort, refined sound, and even better active noise cancellation, Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones offer a compelling mix of features for their premium price. Read our review.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review
Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.
- Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $248 at Amazon for Prime members or $249.99 at Best Buy for anyone. They may not have the newer design or improved mics of the XM5s, but they’re still a great pair of cans, and they actually fold down for smaller storage and easier travel.
- The Sony Linkbuds — arguably the company’s strangest pair of earbuds in years — are on sale at Amazon right now for just $128 ($52 off), matching their best price to date. The unique earbuds don an open-style design, yet they’re surprisingly comfortable and offer top-notch voice call quality in addition to solid sound. Read our review.
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system and a Matter controller. Right now, Prime members can get a free Sengled smart bulb with each purchase, a total value of $74.98.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
- The rotating Echo Show 10 with a Ring smart bulb is $162.99 (about $102 off). Yes, Ring makes bulbs, too, and the Show 10 is a nifty display if you like to move around while on a video call or cooking a recipe you’re viewing on its movable screen.
- The Echo Show 15 with an included remote is $181.98 ($98 off). It’s the largest Echo smart display and the only one that’s wall-mountable. It’s also the only model that doubles as a Fire TV streaming device for more versatile content consumption.
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs and streaming devices
LG C2 OLED TV (55-inch)
LG’s C2 is a jack-of-all-trades 4K OLED TV. It offers terrific picture quality with perfect blacks, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and a ton of software features, including support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)
The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands. Read our review.
- The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is down to an all-time low of $27.99 ($7 off). It takes largely after the default clicker that comes bundled with Fire TV devices (surprise, surprise), though it introduces backlighting, customizable buttons, and a handy feature that allows you to ping the remote when you inevitably lose it. Read our review.
- Samsung’s latest, 55-inch Frame TV is on sale at Amazon for $987.99 ($510 off) for Prime members. Unlike the prior model, the new art-inspired QLED features an anti-reflective screen that cuts down on glare, allowing the art it displays while idle to look more realistic. The 4K TV also supports HDR 10 Plus and touts a 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 ports.
- The Android TV-based Nvidia Shield Pro from 2019 may be a little long in the tooth compared to newer streaming boxes, but it still has a great reputation for speedy performance and robust features (like ample Plex support). It supports 4K HDR streaming from all the notable streaming apps and also works with GeForce Now cloud streaming. It’s currently on sale for $169.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.
Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (65-inch)
Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
Vizio M512a-H6
Vizio’s M-Series Dolby Atmos soundbar comes complete with a subwoofer and wired rear surround speakers — all for less than $500.
Roku Streambar
Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.
- Vizio’s Elevate soundbar with a 5.1.4 audio setup and rotating, up-firing speakers is on sale for a new low of $648 (about $323 off) at Amazon. The high-end speaker — which comes with a dedicated subwoofer and two satellite speakers — offers a more immersive surround sound experience than soundbars with just virtual Dolby Atmos, not to mention support for both Google Cast and Bluetooth.
- Samsung’s latest, Alexa-enabled QN90C Neo QLED is on sale in the 65-inch configuration at Amazon for $2,097.99 ($700 off). It’s certainly still a pricey 4K TV, but the panel’s Mini LED technology results in some phenomenal brightness and contrast, making it a good choice for any well-lit room in your home. Plus, you know, everyone loves good viewing angles and a healthy dose of HDMI 2.1 ports.
Google Pixel 7A
The Pixel 7A is Google’s latest A-series midrange phone. It offers a smattering of features from Google’s like-numbered flagship but comes at a lower price with a smaller 6.1-inch display.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, unlocked)
The Pixel 7 Pro includes a reliably good camera system, great daily performance, and a few clever extras thanks to Google’s custom chipset. Best of all, it costs a little less than the average top-tier flagship.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (unlocked)
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G adopts the S23 series’ rear panel design and a couple of other flagship-esque features, starting with its 6.4-inch display.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB, unlocked)
The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a huge 6.8-inch screen, built-in S Pen stylus, two telephoto cameras, and a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s pricey, but there’s nothing else quite like it on the market.
- Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on sale at Amazon for $499 ($100 off) and $649 ($250 off), respectively. Both of them are exceptional phones for anyone who likes Google’s colorful and customizable software design for Android, with the 7 Pro offering an extra-large display, a telephoto camera, and a bigger battery. Read our review.
- The Samsung Galaxy S23 is on sale at Amazon right now with 256GB of storage for $659.99 ($200 off). That’s quite a low price for Samsung’s latest 6.1-inch model, which is not overly big like its Plus and Ultra counterparts but still offers four years of promised OS updates. Read our review.
- Nomad is running a site-wide 30 percent off sale on its standard edition, in-stock smartphone and wearable accessories — including its Apple Watch straps and MagSafe chargers.
Google Pixel 6A (unlocked)
Google’s Pixel 6A comes with a relatively small 6.1-inch OLED screen but is an excellent performer with a good camera and battery life.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022, unlocked)
The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2
The MK.2 version of the standard Stream Deck comes with 15 programmable buttons, along with a swappable faceplate and a detachable stand.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.
- Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.
- The Elgato Facecam is on sale for $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, which is a new low. The 1080p-capable Facecam is a little on the jumbo size for webcams, but it has a great selection of adjustable software controls and features an ultrawide 82-degree field of view.
- The orb-like Creative Pebble Pro are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer’s built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you’re not a fan of the RGB aesthetic.
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a stylus garage.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor
Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support. Read our review.
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more.
Google Nest Wifi Pro
The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Read our review.
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads. It comes with a large self-emptying, auto-cleaning station to help it achieve all that automation.
- The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is available in a two-pack for $12.99 ($7 off), a three-pack for $17.49 ($7.50 off), or a four-pack for $20.99 ($9 off). Apple Home users also have a compatible option on sale in a four-pack for $34.99 ($15 off). All four of these deals are exclusive to Prime members, and any of them can bring smart functionality, including scheduled timers, to your basic outlet.
- The iRobot Roomba j7, our top pick when it comes to robot vacuums, is available in two
versions for some of its best pricing to date. Right now, you can get the obstacle-avoiding, auto-mapping bot as a standalone vacuum for $399 ($200 off) or with an auto-emptying station for $649 ($150 off).
- Google’s Nest Thermostat may be a little basic when it comes to features, but it’s currently on sale for just $84.99 ($45 off) at Amazon, making it a little easier to forgive its simpler setup. It’s fine for controlling your home HVAC from your phone, but it doesn’t adapt to your behavior like Google’s fancier Learning Thermostat. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
With Chamberlain’s smart garage door controller, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone.
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired
Arlo’s wired video doorbell has excellent video quality, wide smart home compatibility, extensive smart alerts, and a square aspect ratio for spotting packages. Just keep in mind that Apple Home users need a $100 hub to integrate it.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on tablets and e-readers
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default.
2022 Kindle (with ads)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle is essentially the budget-friendly, 6-inch version of the Kindle Paperwhite. It lacks waterproofing but otherwise is similar with the same sharp display and USB-C support. Read our review.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (with ads)
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is one of the larger Amazon Fire tablets. Unlike its previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content. Read our review.
- If Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablet isn’t budget enough for you, the newest Amazon Fire HD 8 is also on sale at Amazon with ads right now starting at just $54.99 ($45 off). The latest model is faster than its predecessor but is otherwise pretty much the same, which means it’s still a good option for kids or anyone who wants a basic slate for consuming Amazon content and other media. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
- If you prefer your Apple tablet to be small, the redesigned iPad Mini from 2021 is also on sale at Amazon, where you can pick it up in its base configuration starting at $379.99 ($120 off). Like the newer entry-level model, the latest Mini offers a great screen and USB-C, though in a more diminutive form factor that’s capped at 8.3 inches. Read our review.
- The Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s biggest Kindle, is on sale starting at $254.99 ($85 off) for Prime members, which is one of the e-reader’s better prices to date. Admittedly, it’s still a little lackluster when it comes to note-taking despite recent software updates, but it still offers a large 10.2-inch E Ink display, great battery life, and a handy pen. Read our review.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
Samsung’s 12.4-inch Android tablet features speedy performance and a terrific OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though don’t expect it to offer the kind of app ecosystem you’d get with an iPad. Read our review.
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port. Read our review.
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS)
The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9 along with Crash Detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model. Read our review.
Google Pixel Watch (GPS)
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review.
Amazfit GTR 4
The Amazfit GTR 4 is a platform-agnostic smartwatch that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. It has dual-band GPS, is Alexa-compatible, and has 14 days of battery life. Read our review.
Amazfit Band 7
The Amazfit Band 7 is an unassuming, basic fitness tracker with a bright OLED display, long battery life, and an incredible feature set for the price.
- The lightweight Fitbit Charge 5, one of our favorite Fitbit trackers, is on sale at Amazon for $99.95 ($50 off), matching its lowest price yet. It’s a nice bit of hardware overall, with long battery life, a bright OLED screen, and the ability to handle all the usual heart rate and activity tracking you’d expect in a capable fitness band. Read our review.
- The unique Aura Strap 2 body composition monitor for 41mm Apple Watches is $119 ($30 off) at Amazon. The replacement strap has sensors of its own for bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) to detect your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and even water level to give you a more well-rounded measure of your health and fitness — though some of its extras require a subscription. Read our review.
Fitbit Inspire 3
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an minimalist fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor.
The best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals
Bose Soundlink Flex
Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay.
JBL Charge 5
JBL’s Charge 5 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a marathon battery life of up to 20 hours. It also lets you charge your phone through the built-in USB-A port.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.
Sony InZone H3
The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s latest lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
- Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale starting at $46.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. The stock controller of the Xbox Series X / S is great for anyone gaming on Xbox or PC, though if you’re not a fan of its AA batteries, you can also get the Remix Special Edition Xbox controller in a unique Earth-themed green colorway with a rechargeable battery pack for $71.99 (also $13 off).
- Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 / 5 is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The old-school, tactical RPG has some lovely sprite graphics with an engrossing, detailed story.
Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Light
This camera-powered dynamic LED light strip matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects. Read our review.
Seagate Storage Expansion Card
Proprietary SSD expansion for the Xbox Series X / S consoles. The plug-and-play drives are designed to be as fast as the Xbox internal SSD and are sold in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to Breath of the Wild’s, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special.
- The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds are down to $159.99 ( $70 off) at Amazon, matching their all-time low. Like the UE Fits, the G Fits custom-mold to your ears for a personalized fit, and they feature a low latency mode for gaming.
- Jsaux’s 5-in-1 Steam Deck Dock HB0602 is on sale at Amazon for just $23.99 ($16 off) for Prime subscribers. It offers one HDMI 2.0 port, ethernet, two USB-A 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port capable of 100W charging.
HyperX QuadCast
The HyperX QuadCast is USB condenser mic compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles, and macOS. The bold, red-colored mic has four selectable pickup patterns, an internal pop filter for taming plosives, and a headphone jack for self-monitoring.
The Jsaux Transparent Back Plate lets you see some of your Steam Deck’s insides — and keeps your fan from working as hard thanks to a built-in, passive cooling plate. It now comes in a variety of frosted colors, including atomic purple.
Meta Quest 2 with $50 gift card
The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for certain games as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on charging accessories
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its lengthy cable, 15W charging speeds, and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)
Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.
- If you’re working with Apple’s latest MacBook Air — or really any laptop with a limited port selection — you can grab Anker’s 341 USB-C Hub on Amazon for just $25.69 (about $9 off). In exchange for a single USB-C port, the expansive hub outfits you with two USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as both an SD card reader and an HDMI output.
- Google’s latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.
Anker 313 Magnetic Wireless Charger
This Anker magnetic charging puck has a five-foot USB-C cable and wirelessly charges an iPhone at up to 7.5W.
Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds. It can also juice up a pair of AirPods on its base.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
Anker’s magnetic power bank touts wireless Qi charging, a folding kickstand, and a convenient USB-C port for wired charging.
- If you don’t mind spending a bit more, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is available at an all-time low of $127.49 ($22.50 off) at Amazon. This funky-looking tree is our favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for home use, as it simultaneously charges a MagSafe iPhone at 15W, a pair of AirPods / a second Qi-compatible phone, and an Apple Watch (with fast charging).
- The Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 wireless charger, another excellent MagSafe-compatible deal from Anker and Amazon, is currently available in some fun colors on Amazon for $55.99 ($24 off) for Prime members. The soda can-sized charger includes a 20W USB-C power adapter and holds your phone at a nice viewing angle while it charges, allowing for a pair of AirPods to charge behind it.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Verge favorites and other miscellaneous tech and toys
Ember Mug 2 (14-ounce)
The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit.
Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable
The two-speed Victrola Stream Onyx may be a cheaper alternative to last year’s $800 Stream Carbon, but it still features a carbon tonearm, a metal platter, and the unique ability to stream records straight to a Sonos system.
Theragun Mini (second-gen)
The Theragun Mini is a small, ultra-portable massage device that’s quiet and effective at providing relief for muscle pain and melting away tension.
- Holy hell, there are a lot of board game and party game Prime Day deals going on right now. One highlight is Happy Salmon for $8.63 (about $4 off), which I assure you is great for breaking the ice at a social gathering, even if your forearms may be left a little scathed. Another great one is Poetry for Neanderthals, which is a silly word game that also involves smacking each other with an inflatable club, for $13.29 (about $6 off).
Lego Bonsai Tree
With this Lego set, you can build your own bonsai tree with legos and then use it as home decor.
2022 Tile Mate
The latest Tile Mate is a water-resistant tracker that can keep tabs on items up to 250 feet away and features a replaceable battery.
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
Furbo’s rotating, 1080p gadget can fling treats on command and automatically track your dog as they roam around your home, allowing you to keep a closer eye on your pet via a mobile app when you’re away.
- Another great Lego deal, this time for Marvel fans, is the Lego Black Panther King T’Challa bust for $175.99 ($174 off) for Amazon Prime members.
- The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It’s on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).
Grownsy Baby Nasal Aspirator
The Grownsy snot sucker comes with three interchangeable soft tips for a good fit and provides three levels of suction. Your kid might still hate it, but at least one of you will have an easier time with it.
Hoto electric screwdriver
Hoto’s electric screwdriver is perfect for making small to medium-sized repairs around the house. In addition to a USB-C port, the screwdriver comes with a case and 12 steel bits.
ChomChom pet hair remover
The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover. It works great for furniture — not so much for clothes.
- LifeStraw’s newer Peak Series Straw is available to Prime subscribers right now for $17.46 (about $7 off). The latest model features an improved flow rate and a more rugged design than the original model, but like previous iterations, it can still filter out bacteria and other potentially hazardous materials from any water source you encounter.
- The PetCube Bites 2 Lite, a notable alternative to Furbo’s aforementioned offering, is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 (about $69 off). It’s got a lot of the same features — including a 1080p camera, two-way audio, and a built-in treat dispenser — but it offers a wider field of view and better digital zoom. The tradeoff, however, is that it doesn’t swivel.