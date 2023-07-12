The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals going on right now

Welcome to the final day of Prime Day 2023, everybody’s favorite mid-summer shopping event hosted by Amazon. If you thought the deals would start to fade now that we’ve entered day two, well, you’re only somewhat mistaken. Yes, a few items are no longer around, but many of the best remain, with new ones being added every hour. Other retailers are even matching Amazon’s prices in many cases, which means there are still deals available even if you don’t have a Prime membership.

To save you both time and money, we’ve combed through thousands of Amazon’s so-called “deals” to find a selection of Verge-approved picks, all tested and vetted by our team of ace writers and editors. Like yesterday, we’ll be continuously updating this piece with new deals and updates throughout the day, too, so be sure to keep checking back.

Google Pixel Buds Pro $ 133 $ 200 34 % off $ 133 $ 133 $ 200 34 % off Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review $133 at Amazon

Sony’s last-gen WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $248 at Amazon for Prime members or $249.99 at Best Buy for anyone. They may not have the newer design or improved mics of the XM5s, but they’re still a great pair of cans, and they actually fold down for smaller storage and easier travel.

The Sony Linkbuds — arguably the company's strangest pair of earbuds in years — are on sale at Amazon right now for just $128 ($52 off), matching their best price to date. The unique earbuds don an open-style design, yet they're surprisingly comfortable and offer top-notch voice call quality in addition to solid sound. Read our review.

Echo Dot with Clock (fifth-gen) with Sengled smart bulb $ 30 $ 75 60 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 75 60 % off The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system and a Matter controller. Right now, Prime members can get a free Sengled smart bulb with each purchase, a total value of $74.98. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 60 $ 130 54 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 130 54 % off The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $60 at Amazon

The rotating Echo Show 10 with a Ring smart bulb is $162.99 (about $102 off). Yes, Ring makes bulbs, too, and the Show 10 is a nifty display if you like to move around while on a video call or cooking a recipe you’re viewing on its movable screen.

The Echo Show 15 with an included remote is $181.98 ($98 off). It's the largest Echo smart display and the only one that's wall-mountable. It's also the only model that doubles as a Fire TV streaming device for more versatile content consumption.

Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $ 45 $ 90 50 % off $ 45 $ 45 $ 90 50 % off The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality. $45 at Amazon

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is down to an all-time low of $27.99 ($7 off). It takes largely after the default clicker that comes bundled with Fire TV devices (surprise, surprise), though it introduces backlighting, customizable buttons, and a handy feature that allows you to ping the remote when you inevitably lose it. Read our review.

Samsung's latest, 55-inch Frame TV is on sale at Amazon for $987.99 ($510 off) for Prime members. Unlike the prior model, the new art-inspired QLED features an anti-reflective screen that cuts down on glare, allowing the art it displays while idle to look more realistic. The 4K TV also supports HDR 10 Plus and touts a 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Android TV-based Nvidia Shield Pro from 2019 may be a little long in the tooth compared to newer streaming boxes, but it still has a great reputation for speedy performance and robust features (like ample Plex support). It supports 4K HDR streaming from all the notable streaming apps and also works with GeForce Now cloud streaming. It's currently on sale for $169.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.

Vizio’s Elevate soundbar with a 5.1.4 audio setup and rotating, up-firing speakers is on sale for a new low of $648 (about $323 off) at Amazon. The high-end speaker — which comes with a dedicated subwoofer and two satellite speakers — offers a more immersive surround sound experience than soundbars with just virtual Dolby Atmos, not to mention support for both Google Cast and Bluetooth.

Samsung's latest, Alexa-enabled QN90C Neo QLED is on sale in the 65-inch configuration at Amazon for $2,097.99 ($700 off). It's certainly still a pricey 4K TV, but the panel's Mini LED technology results in some phenomenal brightness and contrast, making it a good choice for any well-lit room in your home. Plus, you know, everyone loves good viewing angles and a healthy dose of HDMI 2.1 ports.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB, unlocked) $ 850 $ 1200 29 % off $ 850 $ 850 $ 1200 29 % off The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a huge 6.8-inch screen, built-in S Pen stylus, two telephoto cameras, and a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s pricey, but there’s nothing else quite like it on the market. $850 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022, unlocked) $ 134 $ 300 55 % off $ 134 $ 134 $ 300 55 % off The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity. $134 at Amazon

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off $ 1100 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1100 at Best Buy

Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.

The Elgato Facecam is on sale for $119.99 ($30 off) at Amazon, which is a new low. The 1080p-capable Facecam is a little on the jumbo size for webcams, but it has a great selection of adjustable software controls and features an ultrawide 82-degree field of view.

The orb-like Creative Pebble Pro are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you're looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer's built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you're not a fan of the RGB aesthetic.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor $ 380 $ 700 46 % off $ 380 $ 380 $ 700 46 % off Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support. Read our review. $380 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo $ 249 $ 350 29 % off $ 249 $ 249 $ 350 29 % off The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more. $249 at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni $ 855 $ 1550 45 % off $ 855 $ 855 $ 1550 45 % off The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads. It comes with a large self-emptying, auto-cleaning station to help it achieve all that automation. $855 at Amazon$900 at Ecovacs

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $ 47 $ 70 33 % off $ 47 $ 47 $ 70 33 % off Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review. $47 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug $ 13 $ 25 48 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 25 48 % off Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice. $13 at Amazon

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control $ 19 $ 30 37 % off $ 19 $ 19 $ 30 37 % off With Chamberlain’s smart garage door controller, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone. $19 at Amazon

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired $ 49 $ 150 67 % off $ 49 $ 49 $ 150 67 % off Arlo’s wired video doorbell has excellent video quality, wide smart home compatibility, extensive smart alerts, and a square aspect ratio for spotting packages. Just keep in mind that Apple Home users need a $100 hub to integrate it. $49 at Amazon

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 250 $ 329 24 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 329 24 % off Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default. $250 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch (GPS) $ 250 $ 350 29 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 350 29 % off Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review. $250 at Amazon

Amazfit Band 7 $ 38 $ 50 24 % off $ 38 $ 38 $ 50 24 % off The Amazfit Band 7 is an unassuming, basic fitness tracker with a bright OLED display, long battery life, and an incredible feature set for the price. $38 at Amazon

The lightweight Fitbit Charge 5 , one of our favorite Fitbit trackers, is on sale at Amazon for $99.95 ($50 off), matching its lowest price yet. It’s a nice bit of hardware overall, with long battery life, a bright OLED screen, and the ability to handle all the usual heart rate and activity tracking you’d expect in a capable fitness band. Read our review.

The unique Aura Strap 2 body composition monitor for 41mm Apple Watches is $119 ($30 off) at Amazon. The replacement strap has sensors of its own for bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) to detect your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and even water level to give you a more well-rounded measure of your health and fitness — though some of its extras require a subscription. Read our review.

Bose Soundlink Flex $ 105 $ 149 30 % off $ 105 $ 105 $ 149 30 % off Bose’s newest Bluetooth speaker, the SoundLink Flex, offers pristine, detailed sound quality with a surprising amount of bass for its size — all in a rugged design that you can take anywhere. $105 at Amazon$106 at Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $ 70 $ 100 30 % off $ 70 $ 70 $ 100 30 % off The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay. $70 at Amazon

Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale starting at $46.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. The stock controller of the Xbox Series X / S is great for anyone gaming on Xbox or PC, though if you’re not a fan of its AA batteries, you can also get the Remix Special Edition Xbox controller in a unique Earth-themed green colorway with a rechargeable battery pack for $71.99 (also $13 off).

Octopath Traveler II for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 / 5 is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The old-school, tactical RPG has some lovely sprite graphics with an engrossing, detailed story.

The Logitech G Fits wireless earbuds are down to $159.99 ( $70 off) at Amazon, matching their all-time low. Like the UE Fits, the G Fits custom-mold to your ears for a personalized fit, and they feature a low latency mode for gaming.

Jsaux's 5-in-1 Steam Deck Dock HB0602 is on sale at Amazon for just $23.99 ($16 off) for Prime subscribers. It offers one HDMI 2.0 port, ethernet, two USB-A 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port capable of 100W charging.

HyperX QuadCast $ 90 $ 140 36 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 140 36 % off The HyperX QuadCast is USB condenser mic compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles, and macOS. The bold, red-colored mic has four selectable pickup patterns, an internal pop filter for taming plosives, and a headphone jack for self-monitoring. $90 at Amazon

JSAUX Transparent Back Plate for Steam Deck (PC0106) $ 20 $ 30 33 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 30 33 % off The Jsaux Transparent Back Plate lets you see some of your Steam Deck’s insides — and keeps your fan from working as hard thanks to a built-in, passive cooling plate. It now comes in a variety of frosted colors, including atomic purple. $20 at Amazon (all colors)

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 20 $ 50 60 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 50 60 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its lengthy cable, 15W charging speeds, and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck. $20 at Amazon

If you’re working with Apple’s latest MacBook Air — or really any laptop with a limited port selection — you can grab Anker’s 341 USB-C Hub on Amazon for just $25.69 (about $9 off). In exchange for a single USB-C port, the expansive hub outfits you with two USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as both an SD card reader and an HDMI output.

Google's latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $ 40 $ 70 43 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 70 43 % off Anker’s magnetic power bank touts wireless Qi charging, a folding kickstand, and a convenient USB-C port for wired charging. $40 at Amazon

If you don’t mind spending a bit more, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is available at an all-time low of $127.49 ($22.50 off) at Amazon. This funky-looking tree is our favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for home use, as it simultaneously charges a MagSafe iPhone at 15W, a pair of AirPods / a second Qi-compatible phone, and an Apple Watch (with fast charging).

The Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 wireless charger, another excellent MagSafe-compatible deal from Anker and Amazon, is currently available in some fun colors on Amazon for $55.99 ($24 off) for Prime members. The soda can-sized charger includes a 20W USB-C power adapter and holds your phone at a nice viewing angle while it charges, allowing for a pair of AirPods to charge behind it.

Ember Mug 2 (14-ounce) $ 104 $ 150 31 % off $ 104 $ 104 $ 150 31 % off The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. $104 at Amazon

Holy hell, there are a lot of board game and party game Prime Day deals going on right now. One highlight is Happy Salmon for $8.63 (about $4 off), which I assure you is great for breaking the ice at a social gathering, even if your forearms may be left a little scathed. Another great one is Poetry for Neanderthals, which is a silly word game that also involves smacking each other with an inflatable club, for $13.29 (about $6 off).

Lego Bonsai Tree $ 40 $ 50 20 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 50 20 % off With this Lego set, you can build your own bonsai tree with legos and then use it as home decor.

$40 at Amazon

2022 Tile Mate $ 18 $ 25 28 % off $ 18 $ 18 $ 25 28 % off The latest Tile Mate is a water-resistant tracker that can keep tabs on items up to 250 feet away and features a replaceable battery. $18 at Amazon

Furbo 360° Dog Camera $ 145 $ 210 31 % off $ 145 $ 145 $ 210 31 % off Furbo’s rotating, 1080p gadget can fling treats on command and automatically track your dog as they roam around your home, allowing you to keep a closer eye on your pet via a mobile app when you’re away. $145 at Amazon

Another great Lego deal, this time for Marvel fans, is the Lego Black Panther King T’Challa bust for $175.99 ($174 off) for Amazon Prime members.

The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it's one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It's on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).

Grownsy Baby Nasal Aspirator $ 26 $ 50 48 % off $ 26 $ 26 $ 50 48 % off The Grownsy snot sucker comes with three interchangeable soft tips for a good fit and provides three levels of suction. Your kid might still hate it, but at least one of you will have an easier time with it. $26 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

Hoto electric screwdriver $ 32 $ 60 47 % off $ 32 $ 32 $ 60 47 % off Hoto’s electric screwdriver is perfect for making small to medium-sized repairs around the house. In addition to a USB-C port, the screwdriver comes with a case and 12 steel bits.

$32 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

ChomChom pet hair remover $ 25 $ 32 22 % off $ 25 $ 25 $ 32 22 % off The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover. It works great for furniture — not so much for clothes.

$25 at Amazon