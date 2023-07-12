The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $100

There are many, many deals going on during Amazon Prime Day, even now well into day two. But these sub-$100 deals right here are the Goldilocks of Prime Day deals — not too pricey and not too cheap. They’re that perfect balance of a good value that’s likely to still get you buzzing with anticipation for when the package arrives in the mail.
So what can $100 get you in the world of tech? Quite a lot, actually. There’s smart home stuff like a very capable smart display, an excellent e-reader for diving into more books than you can read in a lifetime, a mobile game controller for your iPhone, a desktop mic that’s a favorite among podcasters and Twitch streamers, and a whole lot more.
Here are some of the best Prime Day deals for a cool Benjamin.
Tablet and e-reader deals
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port. Read our review.
2022 Kindle (with ads)
Amazon’s new entry-level Kindle is essentially the budget-friendly six-inch version of the Kindle Paperwhite. It lacks waterproofing but otherwise is similar, with the same sharp display and USB-C support. Read our review.
Apple Pencil (second-gen)
The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.
- The ad-supported 2021 Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale starting at $74.99 (half off) at Amazon for Prime members. The budget-friendly tablet offers a nice 1080p display along with 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough if you plan on using the device for streaming or reading. Read our review.
- Alternatively, you can pick up the even cheaper 2022 Fire HD 8 starting at $54.99 ($45 off) at Amazon if you’re a Prime member. The slate’s display isn’t as crisp as the Fire HD 10’s, but this is otherwise a perfectly decent entertainment device if you’re on a budget with long battery life. Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
With Chamberlain’s smart garage door controller, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone.
- Prime members can buy the Blink Mini for half off — $17.50 — at Amazon. The mountable home security camera comes with a ball-and-socket mount as well as a USB-C cable, though you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you don’t already have a Blink subscription. Read our review.
- Google’s Nest Thermostat may be a little basic when it comes to features, but it’s currently on sale for just $84.99 ($45 off) at Amazon, making it a little easier to forgive its simpler setup. It’s fine for controlling your home HVAC from your phone, but it doesn’t adapt to your behavior like Google’s fancier Learning Thermostat. Read our review.
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wired
Arlo’s wired video doorbell has excellent video quality, wide smart home compatibility, extensive smart alerts, and a square aspect ratio for spotting packages. Just keep in mind that Apple Home users need a $100 hub to integrate it.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor touts a compact design, voice alerts, and automated triggers that allow it to turn on air purifiers and other Alexa-enabled devices. It lacks a display, however, and pairs best with an Echo device. Read our review.
- The Amazon Smart Thermostat is on sale for $55.99 at Amazon for Prime members. The smart thermostat offers a lot of value for its price and is capable of learning and adapting to your habits like more expensive rivals can. Read our review.
- Prime members can pick up a single Nanoleaf Matter Essentials A19 bulb for $15.99 ($4 off) from Amazon. If you have a Matter controller and Thread border router, the smart bulb should work with any platform.
Tapo TP-Link L930 smart light strip
This colorful and versatile smart light strip is one of the most fully featured. A gradient LED strip with tunable white light, dimming functionality, and music sync, it works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, and over Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t need a hub. Read our review.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
- Amazon’s Smart Plug only works with Alexa-enabled devices, but if you want one that’s compatible with Google Assistant, you can also buy a discounted Kasa Smart Plug. Right now, Prime members can buy a two-pack for $12.99 ($7 off), a three-pack for $17.49 ($7.50 off), or a four-pack for $20.99 ($9 off).
- The Matter-enabled TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini is $13.99, from $19.99; a three-pack will run you $39.99 with the deal and an on-page $5 coupon.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)
The Echo Show 8 is the midsize smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that should deliver double the bass and clearer sound quality.
- Jabra’s Elite 4 Active are on sale starting at $66.49 (about $54 off) at Amazon. The durable, gym-friendly pair of wireless earbuds feature a bevy of solid features for the price, including good sound, active noise cancellation, a waterproof design, and what has become a welcome hallmark of most Jabra earbuds in recent years: multipoint Bluetooth support.
- If you’re not a fan of wireless earbuds, Sennheiser’s ultra-comfy IE 200 are matching their all-time low of $94.95 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. Not only do the in-ear monitors offer clean, detailed sound, but they also come with a detachable braided cable and six sets of ear tips. Read our review.
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds offer a comfortable design, good ANC, and a natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
These AirPods are Apple’s second generation of true wireless earbuds and the cheapest model in the AirPods lineup. Though they’re from 2019, they remain a reliable pair of buds with good sound quality. Read our review.
Backbone One iPhone controller
The Backbone One mobile controller can connect to iPhones as far back as the 6S generation through the Lightning port. It’s a fully featured controller complete with dual analog sticks, a headphone jack, and its own software for capturing screenshots and connecting to game streaming services.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest installment in the long-running Zelda franchise. The storyline and gameplay are similar to that of Breath of the Wild, but enough has changed to make Link’s return to Hyrule plenty special.
Microsoft’s special-edition controller features an earthy, multitoned colorway with topographically styled texturing. It also comes bundled with a rechargeable battery and USB-C charging cable.
The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is functionally identical to the more expensive Elite Series 2 but doesn’t come with the extra D-pad, back paddles, thumbsticks, or charging case.
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.
- Ever feel like playing the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode is a little uncomfortable? Try Hori’s Split Pad Comfort, which replaces the stock Joy-Cons with larger — but not gigantic — grips that are comfier to hold during longer sessions. Amazon is selling the Split Pad Comfort in red for $40.99 ($9 off), gray and yellow for $41.99 ($8 off), or with a Pokémon design depicting either Pikachu for $47.99 ($12 off) or Gengar for $51.99 ($8 off). Just keep in mind that these cute controllers lack rumble and Amiibo support.
Sony InZone H3
The InZone H3 is the wired (3.5mm / USB-A) model in Sony’s latest lineup of gaming headsets, which are compatible with both PlayStation and PC. You can customize the audio profile of InZone headsets with the InZone companion app and Sony’s Spatial Sound Personalizer.
HyperX Cloud II Wireless
The wireless HyperX Cloud II features a comfortable design, a virtual 7.1 surround sound mode, and USB-C support. Read our review.
Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Light
This camera-powered dynamic LED light strip matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects. Read our review.
- The SteelSeries Arena 3 PC gaming speakers with a simple but effective 2.0 sound setup are $89.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. They feature four-inch drivers and are compatible with PCs, Macs, and other devices via a 3.5mm connection.
Samsung 980 Pro (with heatsink)
Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5.
Adata’s Gammix S70 Blade offers up to 7,400MB/s and 6,800MB/s of sequential read and write speeds in PCIe 4.0 machines or up to 3,400MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write in PCIe 3.0 rigs. It’s compatible with the PS5.
HyperX QuadCast
The HyperX QuadCast is a USB condenser mic compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles, and macOS. The bold red mic has four selectable pickup patterns, an internal pop filter for taming plosives, and a headphone jack for self-monitoring.
Elgato Key Light Mini
The Key Light Mini is an 800-lumen light, and it features OSRAM LEDs just like its pricier next of kin, the $199.99 Key Light. Other key specs include a built-in battery that can last up to four hours and support for a 60-minute fast charge via its 15W USB-C charging port. Its color temperature can be adjusted between 2,900 and 7,000 degrees Kelvin.
Streaming device deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands. Read our review.
Roku Streambar
Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
Phone and laptop accessories
- The orb-like Creative Pebble Pro are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer’s built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you’re not a fan of the RGB aesthetic.
- Google’s latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.
Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds. It can also juice up a pair of AirPods on its base.
- The Anker 623 MagGo 2-in-1 wireless charger, another excellent MagSafe-compatible deal from Anker and Amazon, is currently available in some fun colors on Amazon for $55.99 ($24 off) for Prime members. The soda can-sized charger includes a 20W USB-C power adapter and holds your phone at a nice viewing angle while it charges, allowing for a pair of AirPods to charge behind it.
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
Fitbit Inspire 3
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an minimalist fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen.
- The lightweight Fitbit Charge 5, one of our favorite Fitbit trackers, is on sale at Amazon for $99.95 ($50 off), matching its lowest price yet. It’s a nice bit of hardware overall, with long battery life, a bright OLED screen, and the ability to handle all the usual heart rate and activity tracking you’d expect in a capable fitness band. Read our review.
- The Amazfit Band 7 is on sale for $37.99 ($13 off) at Amazon for Prime members and or $2 extra from Amazfit. The basic fitness track packs in a lot of features for its price, including an OLED display, heart rate and menstrual cycle tracking, and long battery life. Read our review.
Extras and goodies also under $100
Keychron V1
The Keychron V1 is the best entry-level wired mechanical keyboard. It has hot-swap switches, full remappability with VIA, great build quality, RGB backlighting, and doubleshot PBT keycaps for under $100.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good-quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode. It’s sold in a variety of fun colors that’ll especially appeal to kids and tweens.
- The retro-inspired Polaroid Now Plus is down to $93 ($57 off) at Amazon for Prime Day, its all-time low. As mentioned in our guide to the best instant cameras, the Now Plus is tailored toward those who are a fan of the old-fashioned instant-film experience, one that takes a heavy cue from the classic Polaroid 600 of yesteryear.
- The Petcube Bites 2 Lite is on sale at Amazon for $79.96 (about $69 off). It’s got a lot of similar features to the Furbo 360 for less — including a 1080p camera, two-way audio, and a built-in treat dispenser — but it offers a wider field of view and better digital zoom. The tradeoff, however, is that it doesn’t swivel.
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
The rugged Wonderboom 3 packs plenty of punch for its size, allowing you to dish out 360-degree sound for up to 14 hours with or without stereo pairing. It also floats, rendering it a potential pool party mainstay.