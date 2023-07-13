The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get

We’ve now endured two whole days of Amazon Prime Day, which had us poring over thousands of deals and covering hundreds of the best the tech world had to offer — and yet, we’re not quite done here.
As usual, there are still a bunch of lingering discounts to sift through. So if you didn’t yet blow your entire budget on gadgets like wireless earbuds, tablets, e-readers, video games, or fancy smart home accessories, well, there’s still time to make that happen.
Below are the best remaining Prime Day deals for 2023, the stubborn ones that just won’t go quietly into the night, still vying for your hard-earned money. It’s your final chance to consider that big or small purchase and decide whether you’re pulling the trigger or holding out for something better to come along.
After all, Black Friday is only 133 days away.
Apple deals
MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)
The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default.
Apple Pencil (second-gen)
The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. Read our review.
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.
- If you prefer a pair of noise-canceling headphones over a set of true wireless earbuds, you can also buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon. Along with a premium build quality and terrific sound, the headphones feature a natural-surrounding transparency mode. Read our review.
2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.
MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023, 512GB)
The 16-inch MacBook Pro for 2023 remains the largest at the top end of the Mac laptop lineup. Its base model comes with the new M2 Pro 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor. Read our review.
Headphones, earbuds, and speakers
Beats Studio Buds Plus
The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have top-notch noise cancellation and lively, enjoyable sound quality. With wireless charging and bonus features like LDAC support, they’re a great overall pick. Read our review.
- The Beats Powerbeats Pro are still $149.95 (about $100 off) at Amazon a substantial. They may be a little older (released in 2019), but if you want your earbuds to stay in during the most rigorous of workouts it’s hard to deny the stability of the Powerbeats’ ear hooks. Read our review.
Tribit StormBox Micro
Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its size and can attach to a variety of objects using its built-in strap.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
Google Pixel Watch (GPS)
Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review.
Amazfit Band 7
The Amazfit Band 7 is an unassuming, basic fitness tracker with a bright OLED display, long battery life, and an incredible feature set for the price.
Fitbit Inspire 3
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an minimalist fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor.
TVs and streaming devices
Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (65-inch)
Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
Vizio M512a-H6
Vizio’s M-Series Dolby Atmos soundbar comes complete with a subwoofer and wired rear surround speakers — all for less than $500.
Roku Streambar
Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.
Phones
Google Pixel 7A
The Pixel 7A is Google’s latest A-series midrange phone. It offers a smattering of features from Google’s like-numbered flagship but comes at a lower price with a smaller 6.1-inch display.
- Google’s Pixel 7 is on sale at Amazon for $499 ($100 off). It’s an exceptional phone for anyone who likes Google’s colorful and customizable software design for Android. Read our review.
Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
- Nomad is still running a site-wide 30 percent off sale on its standard edition in-stock smartphone and wearable accessories — including its Apple Watch straps and MagSafe chargers.
- Casetify’s storefront on Amazon is still offering up to 35 percent off many of its phone cases. For example, you can get the Casetify Essential iPhone 14 case in all manner of colorful patterns for $29.25 (about $16 off) if you’re a Prime subscriber.
Motorola Razr Plus (unlocked)
The Razr Plus, Motorola’s latest foldable, improves upon previous models with a better processor, better cameras, and a more useful cover screen.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022, unlocked)
The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.
Laptops and computing
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.
Insta360 Link
The Link features a 0.5-inch Sony sensor mounted on a gimbal that can follow you around the room. It costs $299.99, and it comes with numerous features that take advantage of the gimbal’s flexibility.
- Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.
- The Elgato Collapsible Green Screen Chrome Key Panel is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $117.99 ($42 off).
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.
- The orb-like Creative Pebble Pro are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer’s built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you’re not a fan of the RGB aesthetic.
- MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off).
- For an all-AMD entry-level gaming laptop from MSI, you can get the 15.6-inch MSI Bravo with Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p screen for $699.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy.
Asus ROG Flow X13
While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor
Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support. Read our review.
Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display
One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution.
Smart home
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
Google Nest Doorbell Wired (second-gen)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more.
- The iRobot Roomba j7, our top pick when it comes to robot vacuums, is available in two versions for some of its best pricing to date. Right now, you can get the obstacle-avoiding, auto-mapping bot as a standalone vacuum for $399 ($200 off) or with an auto-emptying station for $649 ($150 off).
Google Nest Wifi Pro
The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Read our review.
Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni
The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads. It comes with a large self-emptying, auto-cleaning station to help it achieve all that automation.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
With Chamberlain’s smart garage door controller, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone.
Tapo TP-Link L930 smart light strip
This colorful and versatile smart light strip is one of the most fully featured. A gradient LED strip with tunable white light, dimming functionality, and music sync, it works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, and over Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t need a hub. Read our review.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam
The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam has the best video quality, most versatile installation options, and widest smart home integration — Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple Home. It’s expensive, though, especially when you add continual power and pay for smart alerts and video recording.
Gaming
Nintendo Switch OLED
The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a seven-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.
- You can buy a physical copy of the new Dead Space, the remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror game, for the PlayStation 5 for $34.99 ($35 off) at Target.
- The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 is on sale for $49.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 is $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
- No Man’s Sky is available at Amazon for around $39.99 (about $20 off) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.
- The PlayStation 5 version of The Nioh Collection, which contains both of Team Ninja’s challenging Souls-like action-adventure games Nioh and Nioh 2, is on sale for $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
- Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale starting at $46.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. The stock controller of the Xbox Series X / S is great for anyone gaming on Xbox or PC, though if you’re not a fan of its AA batteries, you can also get the Remix special-edition Xbox controller in a unique Earth-themed green colorway with a rechargeable battery pack for $71.63 ($14 off).
- The Nacon Pro Compact controller is on sale for $20.48 (about $28 off) in black at Amazon. It may be a wired controller that’s best fit for slightly smaller hands, but it offers a number of customizable options with lots of software tweaks.
- A $50 Nintendo Switch eShop gift card is $45 ($5 off) at Newegg through today when you use promo code SSCUA322. A Nintendo Switch Online subscriber can use two to buy Nintendo’s $100 digital game vouchers and shave even more off the cost of some full-price games.
God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)
While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.
Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Light
This camera-powered dynamic LED light strip matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects. Read our review.
Adata’s Gammix S70 Blade offers up to 7,400MB/s and 6,800MB/s of sequential read and write speeds in PCIe 4.0 machines or up to 3,400MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write in PCIe 3.0 rigs. It’s compatible with the PS5.
PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip
PowerA’s MOGA Play & Charge is a smartphone clip that attaches your phone to an Xbox controller for mobile games and streaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It also packs a small, built-in 1,500mAh power bank for charging via USB-C.
Meta Quest 2 with $50 gift card
The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for certain games as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs.
Chargers
Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe
Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.
- Google’s latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.
Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)
Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.
Uni USB-C to USB-C cable (10 feet)
A lengthy USB-C cable that delivers 100 watts of power, enough to power a full-size laptop like the 16-inch MacBook Pro when plugged into an adequate power adapter.
Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds. It can also juice up a pair of AirPods on its base.
- If you don’t mind spending a bit more, the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is available at an all-time low of $127.08 (about $23 off) at Amazon. This funky-looking tree is our favorite 3-in-1 MagSafe charger for home use, as it simultaneously charges a MagSafe iPhone at 15W, a pair of AirPods / a second Qi-compatible phone, and an Apple Watch (with fast charging).
Verge staff favorites and miscellaneous extras
Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion
A fully co-operative tabletop RPG for up to four players based in the world of Gloomhaven, with a standalone campaign that acts as a more approachable intro before stepping up to its more expansive sibling. Currently, Target is offering an additional $5 off for Circle members until July 15th when you spend $30 or more on board games and puzzles.
Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable
The two-speed Victrola Stream Onyx may be a cheaper alternative to last year’s $800 Stream Carbon, but it still features a carbon tonearm, a metal platter, and the unique ability to stream records straight to a Sonos system.
Theragun Mini (second-gen)
The Theragun Mini is a small, ultra-portable massage device that’s quiet and effective at providing relief for muscle pain and melting away tension.
Lego Bonsai Tree
With this Lego set, you can build your own bonsai tree with legos and then use it as home decor.
- The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It’s on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).
ChomChom pet hair remover
The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover. It works great for furniture — not so much for clothes.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12
Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good-quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode. It’s sold in a variety of fun colors that’ll especially appeal to kids and tweens.
There’s not much to Yeti’s insulated mug, other than the fact that it’s large, dishwasher-safe, and dependable.
- The retro-inspired Polaroid Now Plus is down to $93 ($57 off) at Amazon for Prime Day, its all-time low. As mentioned in our guide to the best instant cameras, the Now Plus is tailored toward those who are a fan of the old-fashioned instant-film experience, one that takes a heavy cue from the classic Polaroid 600 of yesteryear.
Logitech Litra Glow
The adjustable Logitech Litra Glow is designed to illuminate you while on video and can be mounted on a monitor.
- If you’re a huge nerd for the iconic (or infamous, if you prefer) brown-and-tan color scheme of Noctua PC fans and coolers, you can get it in an MT3 keycap set for Cherry-compatible mechanical keyboards for a nice $69 ($61 off) at Drop.
Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System
Easy-to-use portable water filtration system helps remove harmful bacteria and other nasties from rivers and lakes.