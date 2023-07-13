The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get

We’ve now endured two whole days of Amazon Prime Day, which had us poring over thousands of deals and covering hundreds of the best the tech world had to offer — and yet, we’re not quite done here.

As usual, there are still a bunch of lingering discounts to sift through. So if you didn’t yet blow your entire budget on gadgets like wireless earbuds, tablets, e-readers, video games, or fancy smart home accessories, well, there’s still time to make that happen.

Below are the best remaining Prime Day deals for 2023, the stubborn ones that just won’t go quietly into the night, still vying for your hard-earned money. It’s your final chance to consider that big or small purchase and decide whether you’re pulling the trigger or holding out for something better to come along.

After all, Black Friday is only 133 days away.

Apple deals

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $ 250 $ 329 24 % off $ 250 $ 250 $ 329 24 % off Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default. $250 at Amazon

Apple Pencil (second-gen) $ 89 $ 129 31 % off $ 89 $ 89 $ 129 31 % off The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures. $89 at Amazon$89 at Walmart

Apple AirTag (four-pack) $ 90 $ 100 10 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 100 10 % off Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. Read our review. $90 at Amazon

If you prefer a pair of noise-canceling headphones over a set of true wireless earbuds, you can also buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon. Along with a premium build quality and terrific sound, the headphones feature a natural-surrounding transparency mode. Read our review.

Headphones, earbuds, and speakers

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are still $149.95 (about $100 off) at Amazon a substantial. They may be a little older (released in 2019), but if you want your earbuds to stay in during the most rigorous of workouts it’s hard to deny the stability of the Powerbeats’ ear hooks. Read our review.

Tribit StormBox Micro $ 40 $ 60 33 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 60 33 % off Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its size and can attach to a variety of objects using its built-in strap. $40 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Amazfit Band 7 $ 38 $ 50 24 % off $ 38 $ 38 $ 50 24 % off The Amazfit Band 7 is an unassuming, basic fitness tracker with a bright OLED display, long battery life, and an incredible feature set for the price. $38 at Amazon$50 at Amazfit

TVs and streaming devices

Phones

Google’s Pixel 7 is on sale at Amazon for $499 ($100 off). It’s an exceptional phone for anyone who likes Google’s colorful and customizable software design for Android. Read our review.

Nomad is still running a site-wide 30 percent off sale on its standard edition in-stock smartphone and wearable accessories — including its Apple Watch straps and MagSafe chargers.

is still running a site-wide 30 percent off sale on its standard edition in-stock smartphone and wearable accessories — including its Apple Watch straps and MagSafe chargers. Casetify’s storefront on Amazon is still offering up to 35 percent off many of its phone cases. For example, you can get the Casetify Essential iPhone 14 case in all manner of colorful patterns for $29.25 (about $16 off) if you’re a Prime subscriber.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022, unlocked) $ 134 $ 300 55 % off $ 134 $ 134 $ 300 55 % off The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity. $134 at Amazon

Laptops and computing

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off $ 1100 $ 1100 $ 1620 32 % off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1100 at Best Buy

Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.

is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide. The Elgato Collapsible Green Screen Chrome Key Panel is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $117.99 ($42 off).

The orb-like Creative Pebble Pro are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer’s built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you’re not a fan of the RGB aesthetic.

are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer’s built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you’re not a fan of the RGB aesthetic. MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off).

with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off). For an all-AMD entry-level gaming laptop from MSI, you can get the 15.6-inch MSI Bravo with Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p screen for $699.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Flow X13 $ 850 $ 1600 47 % off $ 850 $ 850 $ 1600 47 % off While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming. $850 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 $ 1200 $ 1900 37 % off $ 1200 $ 1200 $ 1900 37 % off The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks. $1200 at Best Buy

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor $ 385 $ 700 45 % off $ 385 $ 385 $ 700 45 % off Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support. Read our review. $385 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display $ 550 $ 800 31 % off $ 550 $ 550 $ 800 31 % off One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. $550 at Amazon

Smart home

Google Nest Doorbell Wired (second-gen) $ 150 $ 180 17 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 180 17 % off With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people. $150 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo $ 249 $ 350 29 % off $ 249 $ 249 $ 350 29 % off The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more. $249 at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni $ 900 $ 1550 42 % off $ 900 $ 900 $ 1550 42 % off The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads. It comes with a large self-emptying, auto-cleaning station to help it achieve all that automation. $900 at Amazon$900 at Ecovacs

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control $ 19 $ 30 37 % off $ 19 $ 19 $ 30 37 % off With Chamberlain’s smart garage door controller, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone. $19 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam $ 170 $ 250 32 % off $ 170 $ 170 $ 250 32 % off The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam has the best video quality, most versatile installation options, and widest smart home integration — Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple Home. It’s expensive, though, especially when you add continual power and pay for smart alerts and video recording. $170 at Amazon$220 at Best Buy

Gaming

Chargers

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe $ 20 $ 50 60 % off $ 20 $ 20 $ 50 60 % off Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck. $20 at Amazon

Google’s latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.

Verge staff favorites and miscellaneous extras

The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It’s on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).

ChomChom pet hair remover $ 25 $ 32 22 % off $ 25 $ 25 $ 32 22 % off The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover. It works great for furniture — not so much for clothes.

$25 at Amazon

The retro-inspired Polaroid Now Plus is down to $93 ($57 off) at Amazon for Prime Day, its all-time low. As mentioned in our guide to the best instant cameras, the Now Plus is tailored toward those who are a fan of the old-fashioned instant-film experience, one that takes a heavy cue from the classic Polaroid 600 of yesteryear.

If you’re a huge nerd for the iconic (or infamous, if you prefer) brown-and-tan color scheme of Noctua PC fans and coolers, you can get it in an MT3 keycap set for Cherry-compatible mechanical keyboards for a nice $69 ($61 off) at Drop.