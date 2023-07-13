Skip to main content
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still get

/

All the discounts and deals that are still available a day after the party has ended.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An illustration of two people flying in a giant Amazon package, surrounded by a fleet of similar boxes carrying stylized tech gadgets.
Illustration by Hugo Herrera for The Verge

We’ve now endured two whole days of Amazon Prime Day, which had us poring over thousands of deals and covering hundreds of the best the tech world had to offer — and yet, we’re not quite done here.

As usual, there are still a bunch of lingering discounts to sift through. So if you didn’t yet blow your entire budget on gadgets like wireless earbuds, tablets, e-readers, video games, or fancy smart home accessories, well, there’s still time to make that happen.

Related

Below are the best remaining Prime Day deals for 2023, the stubborn ones that just won’t go quietly into the night, still vying for your hard-earned money. It’s your final chance to consider that big or small purchase and decide whether you’re pulling the trigger or holding out for something better to come along.

After all, Black Friday is only 133 days away.

Apple deals

The MacBook Air is the most impressive laptop I’ve used in years

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020)

$99925% off
$750

The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s M1 chip in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

$750 at Amazon (256GB)$750 at Best Buy (256GB)
A 9th gen iPad on a wood table viewed from the top down

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$32924% off
$250

Apple’s 2021 entry-level iPad is still a solid deal in 2023. It comes with the A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of storage by default.

$250 at Amazon

Apple Pencil (second-gen)

$12931% off
$89

The second-gen Apple Pencil ditches the awkward Lightning port charging, adopting a magnetic mechanism that attaches to the side of the latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini models. It can also recharge while magnetically attached and supports tap gestures.

$89 at Amazon$89 at Walmart
An AirTag

Apple AirTag (four-pack)

$10010% off
$90

Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. Read our review.

$90 at Amazon
Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro photographed on a reflective black surface.

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen)

$24920% off
$199

The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon the original with better noise cancellation, enhanced sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The case also now has a built-in speaker that makes your misplaced AirPods easier to find.

$199 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$199 at Walmart
  • If you prefer a pair of noise-canceling headphones over a set of true wireless earbuds, you can also buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off) at Amazon. Along with a premium build quality and terrific sound, the headphones feature a natural-surrounding transparency mode. Read our review.
The iPad Air standing on a red table in front of a white background.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

$60017% off
$500

The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. Read our review.

$500 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)$600 at Best Buy
The MacBook Pro 16 (2023) on a pink table. The screen displays a blue and yellow desktop pattern.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023, 512GB)

$24998% off
$2299

The 16-inch MacBook Pro for 2023 remains the largest at the top end of the Mac laptop lineup. Its base model comes with the new M2 Pro 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. It can also be configured with a higher-end M2 Max processor. Read our review.

$2299 at Amazon$2299 at Best Buy

Headphones, earbuds, and speakers

A photo of Beats’ translucent Studio Buds Plus earbuds.

Beats Studio Buds Plus

$17012% off
$150

The new Beats Studio Buds Plus offer better sound, noise cancellation, and battery life than their predecessor. They’re also available with a semiopaque finish, which — love it or hate it — harkens back to the days of the iMac G3. Read our review.

$150 at Amazon$150 at Best Buy$150 at Target

Sony WF-1000XM4

$28029% off
$198

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have top-notch noise cancellation and lively, enjoyable sound quality. With wireless charging and bonus features like LDAC support, they’re a great overall pick. Read our review.

$198 at B&H Photo (silver)$228 at Amazon (silver)
  • The Beats Powerbeats Pro are still $149.95 (about $100 off) at Amazon a substantial. They may be a little older (released in 2019), but if you want your earbuds to stay in during the most rigorous of workouts it’s hard to deny the stability of the Powerbeats’ ear hooks. Read our review.

Tribit StormBox Micro

$6033% off
$40

Tribit’s StormBox Micro is a small Bluetooth speaker that offers great sound for its size and can attach to a variety of objects using its built-in strap.

$40 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

Related

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Google Pixel Watch (GPS)

$35029% off
$250

Google’s first in-house smartwatch has a beautiful domed display and native Fitbit integration for health tracking. It comes with six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music. Read our review.

$250 at Amazon$280 at Wellbots

Amazfit Band 7

$5024% off
$38

The Amazfit Band 7 is an unassuming, basic fitness tracker with a bright OLED display, long battery life, and an incredible feature set for the price.

$38 at Amazon$50 at Amazfit
The Fitbit Inspire 3 on top of a plant

Fitbit Inspire 3

$10020% off
$80

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an minimalist fitness band that delivers notifications and tracks your activity on a bright OLED screen.

$80 at Amazon (orange)$80 at Walmart$80 at Best Buy
Pic of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on a plant

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

$45016% off
$379

Samsung’s top-of-the-line flagship smartwatch has EKG readings, body composition analysis, turn-by-turn navigation, and a new body temperature sensor. 

$379 at Amazon (GPS)$397 at Amazon (LTE)

Related

TVs and streaming devices

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (65-inch)

$100010% off
$898

Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software.

$898 at Amazon$900 at Best Buy

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

$5020% off
$40

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) introduces a dedicated remote and new software. It brings together recommendations from all of your streaming services and supports 4K HDR content with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Best Buy$40 at Target

Vizio M512a-H6

$49825% off
$374

Vizio’s M-Series Dolby Atmos soundbar comes complete with a subwoofer and wired rear surround speakers — all for less than $500.

$374 at Amazon$400 at Best Buy

Roku Streambar

$13032% off
$89

Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It doubles as a Roku streaming device as well, meaning it can run the company’s popular software and supports 4K HDR playback.

$89 at Amazon$90 at Target$90 at Best Buy

Related

Phones

Google Pixel 7A standing upright on a table showing home screen.

Google Pixel 7A

$49910% off
$449

The Pixel 7A is Google’s latest A-series midrange phone. It offers a smattering of features from Google’s like-numbered flagship but comes at a lower price with a smaller 6.1-inch display.

$449 at Amazon$449 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 7

$59917% off
$499

The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

$499 at Amazon$499 at Best Buy
  • Nomad is still running a site-wide 30 percent off sale on its standard edition in-stock smartphone and wearable accessories — including its Apple Watch straps and MagSafe chargers.
  • Casetify’s storefront on Amazon is still offering up to 35 percent off many of its phone cases. For example, you can get the Casetify Essential iPhone 14 case in all manner of colorful patterns for $29.25 (about $16 off) if you’re a Prime subscriber.
Motorola Razr Plus on a stack of books with cover screen on showing illustrated home screen background.

Motorola Razr Plus (unlocked)

$100010% off
$900

The Razr Plus, Motorola’s latest foldable, improves upon previous models with a better processor, better cameras, and a more useful cover screen.

$900 at Amazon$1000 at Best Buy

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022, unlocked)

$30055% off
$134

The Moto G Stylus complements its namesake feature with good everyday performance and a big 1080p display, though it doesn’t include 5G connectivity.

$134 at Amazon

Related

Laptops and computing

The Zephyrus G15 in Eclipse Gray open, angled to the right. The screen displays the ROG logo.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

$162032% off
$1100

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. It’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.

$1100 at Best Buy
The Insta360 Link camera on a table

Insta360 Link

$30015% off
$255

The Link features a 0.5-inch Sony sensor mounted on a gimbal that can follow you around the room. It costs $299.99, and it comes with numerous features that take advantage of the gimbal’s flexibility.

$255 at Amazon$255 at B&H Photo$255 at Insta360
  • Logitech’s StreamCam is now $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. It’s a fine 1080p webcam for everything from videoconferencing to Twitch streaming, even if its USB-C cable being permanently attached is slightly annoying. Read our webcam buying guide.
  • The Elgato Collapsible Green Screen Chrome Key Panel is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for $117.99 ($42 off).
The Surface Laptop 5 half open on a gridded table with post-it notes in the background.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (8GB / 256GB / Intel Evo i5)

$100010% off
$900

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a thin, lightweight laptop with a 3:2 display and a number of color options. All models have 12th Gen Intel processors.

$900 at Best Buy

Related

  • The orb-like Creative Pebble Pro are down to $54.99 ($5 off) on Amazon if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive alternative to your computer’s built-in speakers. The basic speakers feature Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input, and subtle lighting on the bottom, which you can easily turn off if you’re not a fan of the RGB aesthetic.
  • MSI’s 17.3-inch GF Series laptop with a 12th Gen Intel 12700H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p display is on sale at Newegg for $799 ($100 off).
  • For an all-AMD entry-level gaming laptop from MSI, you can get the 15.6-inch MSI Bravo with Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz 1080p screen for $699.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy.
The Asus ROG Flow X13 connected to the XG Mobile.

Asus ROG Flow X13

$160047% off
$850

While you can buy this 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop along with an external graphics card amplifier for $3,000, it’s a great value by itself if you want to do some casual gaming.

$850 at Best Buy
The Republic of Gamers nameplate on the lid of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

$190037% off
$1200

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is an astonishingly powerful gaming laptop. Its AMD Ryzen 9 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 can push powerful, smooth graphics performance in games with its QHD display while also being surprisingly efficient for other tasks.

$1200 at Best Buy
The M8 on a white desk in the Verge office.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

$70045% off
$385

Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor doubles as both a TV and a monitor with a variety of features, like a detachable webcam, a SmartThings hub, and Bluetooth and AirPlay support. Read our review.

$385 at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7-Series 32-inch display

$80031% off
$550

One of Samsung’s curved gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution.

$550 at Amazon

Smart home

Google Nest Hub (second-gen)

$10045% off
$55

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.

$55 at Best Buy$55 at Walmart

Google Nest Doorbell Wired (second-gen) 

$18017% off
$150

With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.

$150 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 Evo

$35029% off
$249

The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more.

$249 at Amazon
White Google Nest Wifi Pro router on a white table in front of a window.

Google Nest Wifi Pro

$30027% off
$220

The Nest Wifi Pro is an upgraded version of the standard model that’s equipped with Matter and Thread support in addition to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Read our review.

$220 at Best Buy (two-pack)$300 at Amazon (three-pack)
An Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum, docked in its self-cleaning station in a living room.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

$155042% off
$900

The powerhouse Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a robot vac that can mop, vacuum, empty its bin, refill its tank, and clean and wash its rotating mopping pads. It comes with a large self-emptying, auto-cleaning station to help it achieve all that automation.

$900 at Amazon$900 at Ecovacs

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control

$3037% off
$19

With Chamberlain’s smart garage door controller, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone.

$19 at Amazon

Tapo TP-Link L930 smart light strip

$5030% off
$35

This colorful and versatile smart light strip is one of the most fully featured. A gradient LED strip with tunable white light, dimming functionality, and music sync, it works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, and over Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t need a hub. Read our review.

$35 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)$47 at B&H Photo

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam

$25032% off
$170

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cam has the best video quality, most versatile installation options, and widest smart home integration — Amazon Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple Home. It’s expensive, though, especially when you add continual power and pay for smart alerts and video recording.

$170 at Amazon$220 at Best Buy

Related

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED

$35017% off
$290

The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a seven-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand. 

$290 at Woot (Japanese model, 90-day warranty)
The cover art for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, showing main character Cal Kestis and his droid, BD-1, in front of a desolate backdrop.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

$7037% off
$44

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the captivating sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, one that continues the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.

$44 at Amazon (Xbox, with $11 on-page coupon)$44 at Amazon (PS5)$55 at Best Buy (PS5)
  • You can buy a physical copy of the new Dead Space, the remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror game, for the PlayStation 5 for $34.99 ($35 off) at Target.
  • The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 is on sale for $49.99 ($20 off) at Amazon.
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 is $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
  • No Man’s Sky is available at Amazon for around $39.99 (about $20 off) for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.
  • The PlayStation 5 version of The Nioh Collection, which contains both of Team Ninja’s challenging Souls-like action-adventure games Nioh and Nioh 2, is on sale for $29.99 ($40 off) at Amazon.
  • Microsoft’s standard Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale starting at $46.99 ($13 off) at Amazon. The stock controller of the Xbox Series X / S is great for anyone gaming on Xbox or PC, though if you’re not a fan of its AA batteries, you can also get the Remix special-edition Xbox controller in a unique Earth-themed green colorway with a rechargeable battery pack for $71.63 ($14 off).
  • The Nacon Pro Compact controller is on sale for $20.48 (about $28 off) in black at Amazon. It may be a wired controller that’s best fit for slightly smaller hands, but it offers a number of customizable options with lots of software tweaks.
  • A $50 Nintendo Switch eShop gift card is $45 ($5 off) at Newegg through today when you use promo code SSCUA322. A Nintendo Switch Online subscriber can use two to buy Nintendo’s $100 digital game vouchers and shave even more off the cost of some full-price games.
Screenshot from God of War Ragnarök featuring Kratos gently touching the face of his teenage son, Atreus

God of War Ragnarök (PlayStation 5)

$7057% off
$30

While Ragnarök’s third-person action gameplay feels similar to its predecessor, its story is far more ambitious. As Kratos wishes to bury his past, he’s trying to convince his young son, Atreus, not to follow a tempting path at discovering his godhood and defying prophecy.

$30 at CDKeys (digital)$50 at Amazon (physical)

Govee DreamView G1 Gaming Light

$17059% off
$70

This camera-powered dynamic LED light strip matches the colors being displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver various effects. Read our review.

$70 at Govee (Pro version with light towers)

Adata Gammix S70 Blade M.2 SSD (PCIe 4.0, PS5-compatible)

$13058% off
$55

Adata’s Gammix S70 Blade offers up to 7,400MB/s and 6,800MB/s of sequential read and write speeds in PCIe 4.0 machines or up to 3,400MB/s read and 3,000MB/s write in PCIe 3.0 rigs. It’s compatible with the PS5.

$55 at Amazon (1TB)$90 at Amazon (2TB)

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip

$3067% off
$10

PowerA’s MOGA Play & Charge is a smartphone clip that attaches your phone to an Xbox controller for mobile games and streaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It also packs a small, built-in 1,500mAh power bank for charging via USB-C.

$10 at Woot$21 at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 with $50 gift card

$35014% off
$300

The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset supports a 120Hz refresh rate for certain games as well as the ability to connect wirelessly to gaming PCs.

$300 at Best Buy (128GB)

Chargers

An iPhone propped up horizontally by the kickstand of a Belkin MagSafe charger on a table with a prop skeleton sitting in a chair and looking at the phone.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe

$5060% off
$20

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe supports 15W fast wireless charging with MagSafe-compatible iPhones and has a lengthy 6.6-foot built-in cable. Its 15W charging speeds and little kickstand make the BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe the best all-purpose magnetic charging puck.

$20 at Amazon
  • Google’s latest Pixel Stand is available for $59 ($20 off) at Amazon for Prime members. The second-gen Qi charger works best when paired with newer Pixel models, which are able to take advantage of speedy wireless charging speeds and a few more unique features — including the ability to act as an impromptu photo frame when docked. Read our review.

Case-Mate Fuel USB-C Charger (30W)

$3020% off
$24

Case-Mate’s line of GaN chargers deliver 30 watts of power via USB-C, and their translucent bodies are slightly reminiscent of the classic iMac G3.

$24 at Amazon (blue)$24 at Amazon (orange)$24 at Amazon (green)

Uni USB-C to USB-C cable (10 feet)

$2055% off
$9

A lengthy USB-C cable that delivers 100 watts of power, enough to power a full-size laptop like the 16-inch MacBook Pro when plugged into an adequate power adapter.

$9 at Amazon (with on-page coupon)

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe

$10020% off
$80

Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds. It can also juice up a pair of AirPods on its base.

$80 at Amazon

Related

Verge staff favorites and miscellaneous extras

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion

$2528% off
$18

A fully co-operative tabletop RPG for up to four players based in the world of Gloomhaven, with a standalone campaign that acts as a more approachable intro before stepping up to its more expansive sibling. Currently, Target is offering an additional $5 off for Circle members until July 15th when you spend $30 or more on board games and puzzles.

$18 at Target

Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable

$60017% off
$500

The two-speed Victrola Stream Onyx may be a cheaper alternative to last year’s $800 Stream Carbon, but it still features a carbon tonearm, a metal platter, and the unique ability to stream records straight to a Sonos system.

$500 at Amazon

Theragun Mini (second-gen)

$19915% off
$169

The Theragun Mini is a small, ultra-portable massage device that’s quiet and effective at providing relief for muscle pain and melting away tension.

$169 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy$199 at Therabody
A fully assembled Lego Bonsai Tree set resting on a table.

Lego Bonsai Tree

$5020% off
$40

With this Lego set, you can build your own bonsai tree with legos and then use it as home decor.

$40 at Amazon$40 at Best Buy
  • The Joseph Joseph Garlic Rocker seems like just a simple curved piece of metal with holes in it, but it’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to mince garlic. It’s on sale at Amazon for $19.99 ($4 off).

ChomChom pet hair remover

$3222% off
$25

The ChomChom is a reusable cat and dog hair remover. It works great for furniture — not so much for clothes.

$25 at Amazon
A hand holding up the white Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 against a green slide.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

$8013% off
$70

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 12 is the best instant camera for most people. While it lacks more advanced features, the simple instant camera takes good-quality shots quickly and easily and offers a built-in selfie mode. It’s sold in a variety of fun colors that’ll especially appeal to kids and tweens.

$70 at Amazon$70 at Best Buy$70 at Target

Yeti Rambler (20-ounce)

$35

There’s not much to Yeti’s insulated mug, other than the fact that it’s large, dishwasher-safe, and dependable.

$35 at Amazon
  • The retro-inspired Polaroid Now Plus is down to $93 ($57 off) at Amazon for Prime Day, its all-time low. As mentioned in our guide to the best instant cameras, the Now Plus is tailored toward those who are a fan of the old-fashioned instant-film experience, one that takes a heavy cue from the classic Polaroid 600 of yesteryear. 

Logitech Litra Glow

$6017% off
$50

The adjustable Logitech Litra Glow is designed to illuminate you while on video and can be mounted on a monitor.

$50 at Amazon$60 at Best Buy$60 at B&H Photo
  • If you’re a huge nerd for the iconic (or infamous, if you prefer) brown-and-tan color scheme of Noctua PC fans and coolers, you can get it in an MT3 keycap set for Cherry-compatible mechanical keyboards for a nice $69 ($61 off) at Drop.
Sawyer squeeze water filtration system against mountain scenery

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System

$3517% off
$29

Easy-to-use portable water filtration system helps remove harmful bacteria and other nasties from rivers and lakes.

$29 at Amazon

