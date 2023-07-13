The Witcher’s new trailer teases a big, bloody season 3 finale

We’re approaching the end of an era for Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. When the final episodes of season 3 drop on July 27th, it will mark the conclusion of Henry Cavill’s run as Geralt of Rivia, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role for subsequent seasons.

In a new trailer, Netflix shows what fans can expect in those last episodes — and it looks like a big, bloody war. At one point, Geralt’s sword shatters in battle, suggesting his new big bad enemy is a tough one, and the trailer ends with him saying, “There’s no coming back from this.” Now that’s ominous.

The first half — or volume, as Netflix calls it — of The Witcher’s third season started streaming in June, and it was clearly setting up this kind of large-scale conflict for Cavill to go out on. Here’s the official synopsis for the season’s conclusion, which will consist of three episodes:

As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it. Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also shared a handful of new images from the upcoming episodes:

According to the show’s producers, the idea of splitting up the season was inspired in part by Stranger Things 4 as well as a desire to have a cliffhanger that viewers had time to discuss.