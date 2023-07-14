Skip to main content
Lego isn’t just for kids: the latest news for nostalgic adults and adult budgets

By Sean Hollister, a senior editor and founding member of The Verge who covers gadgets, games, and toys. He spent 15 years editing the likes of CNET, Gizmodo, and Engadget.

“Adults welcome,” Lego declared — as it started seriously expanding the average size, price, and detail of its sets beyond anything we’d seen before. Like fellow toymakers, Lego has realized: the greatest generation of brick-loving kids is now old enough to open their bank accounts wide.

The result has been a non-stop parade of some of the greatest Lego sets ever made — and the return of classic themes like Space, Castle and Pirates. Also, a lot of intriguing nostalgia-inducing partnerships with the likes of Nintendo and Polaroid.

In this StoryStream, we’re going to catalog the Lego stories that feel right for Verge readers — including some sets that adult fans create all on their own.

