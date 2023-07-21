Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: how to watch and what to expect

Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is just days away, and it’s going to be filled with new products. In addition to the highly anticipated launch of Samsung’s next-gen foldables, we’re also expecting Samsung to announce updates to its Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab lines.

If you’re curious about the upcoming Unpacked, we’ve rounded up all you need to know about the event below.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked on July 26th, 2023, at 7AM ET or 4AM PT. Unlike Galaxy Unpacked events in the past, this one will take place in Seoul, South Korea.

Where can I watch Galaxy Unpacked?

There are several places on the web where you can watch Galaxy Unpacked, including live from Samsung’s website or on Samsung’s YouTube channel. You can also check out the livestream that we’ll embed at the very top of this article once Samsung posts its stream.

With that out of the way, here are all the devices that might make an appearance at the July Unpacked.

A thinner pair of Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones

Samsung is poised to reveal the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 during Unpacked, and there hasn’t been a shortage of rumors leading up to the event.

For starters, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to come with several upgrades, including a larger 3.4-inch cover display with a 720 x 748 resolution. Leaked images of the device seem to confirm the size of the outer display, which stretches from the phone’s camera to its hinge. That’s a big upgrade from the 1.9-inch 260 x 512 outer display that comes with the Z Flip 4.

Image: SnoopyTech

Once unfolded, the display will likely retain the same 6.7-inch display we saw on the Z Flip 4. However, it may also fold even flatter than its predecessor thanks to the new waterdrop-style hinge Samsung has been working on. Specs posted by leaker SnoopyTech seem to back up this claim, as they suggest the Z Flip 5 will measure 15.1mm when folded, as opposed to the 15.9mm width of its Z Flip 4.

Samsung is also expected to make some changes to the bigger Z Fold line. The Z Fold 5 is also expected to get a waterdrop hinge that should lessen the appearance of a crease when it’s unfolded. It’s rumored to have a thinner design than the Z Fold 4 as well, measuring 13.4mm instead of 14.2mm.

The Fold 5 may also include a 12MP telephoto lens, up from 10MP on the Fold 4. Outside of that, we’re not expecting any major changes for the Z Fold 5. The device will feature the same 7.6-inch inner display and 6.2-inch outer display as its predecessor, along with three different color options, including blue, cream, and black.

Image: SnoopyTech

It doesn’t seem like the two foldables are getting huge performance boosts, either. While they’re both rumored to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that Samsung uses in its line of S23 devices, a spec sheet from SnoopyTech indicates that they’ll both have roughly the same storage, battery life, and cameras as their predecessors.

The purported spec sheet states that the Z Flip 5 will come with 8GB of RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, along with a 3,700mAh battery. Additionally, it could sport two cameras on its cover display: a 12MP primary lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. The Z Fold 5, on the other hand, is rumored to come with 12GB of RAM with 256GB or 512GB of storage as well as a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

A bezel-equipped Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 could bring back the bezel. Leaked images from WinFuture show what appears to be the Watch 6 Classic featuring the rotating bezel that Samsung dropped from the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup. The bezel-free version should return as well in the standard Galaxy Watch 6 model.

Image: OnLeaks / MySmartPrice

The standard Galaxy Watch 6 is rumored to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic may be slightly bigger with 43mm and 47mm sizes, which — if true — would make it the biggest watch from Samsung so far. And while the devices were originally rumored to have curved displays, it doesn’t look that way based on the leaked images.

According to a purported spec sheet from SnoopyTech, both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic may come with sapphire crystal displays, with the smaller 40mm and 43mm sizes featuring a 1.31-inch OLED and 432 x 432 resolution. Meanwhile, the larger 44mm and 47mm sizes on the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic could have 1.47-inch OLED displays with a 480 x 480 resolution.

Image: WinFuture

Additionally, the spec sheet indicates that the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic could come with the previously rumored Exynos W930 chip with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Other listed specs include an IP68 water rating, a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen sensor, and a temperature gauge.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will likely launch with Samsung’s updated One UI 5 Watch system, which is set to come with better sleep tracking features and emergency SOS, along with personalized heart rate zones. While the Galaxy Watch 6 may come in gray, gold, and silver, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rumored to come in just black and silver.

A better base Galaxy Tab S9

With the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 last April, we’re due for an upgrade. So far, rumors about the S9 lineup remain slim, with the Netherlands-based Galaxy Club revealing some potential details about the device.

Just like the Tab S8 lineup, the Tab S9 series is expected to include three models: Galaxy Tab S9, the Tab S9 Plus, and the Tab S9 Ultra. All three tablets are expected to come with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as well as an IP67 rating for water resistance.

Image: WinFuture

Unlike the standard Tab S8 released last year, Samsung may bring its OLED screen to the cheapest model in its S9 lineup. The base Tab S9 may also get a larger battery when compared to its predecessor, Galaxy Club reports.

There is one tradeoff, however, and that’s a single camera setup on the low-end model instead of the dual cameras included on the Tab S8. You can see that one-camera setup in the leaked images of the S9 lineup that WinFuture shared earlier this month. Other than that, though, it doesn’t look like much has changed for the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra.

Is there anything else in store for Samsung?