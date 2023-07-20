Feast your eyes on the first 11 minutes of the Pokémon Horizons dub

Ahead of its premiere at some point in the near future, The Pokémon Company’s just released a lengthy preview of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the new anime inspired by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that introduces a pair of new protagonists to replace Ash Ketchum, in addition to a cavalcade of new pokémon.
Today, during its panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, The Pokémon Company revealed an all-new trailer for Pokémon Horizons: The Series as well as an 11-minute-long video featuring basically half of the first episode of the series, which introduces Liko, a young student from the Paldea region who becomes partners with an ornery Sprigatito.
Along with the new looks at Pokemon Horizons, The Pokémon Company also announced that Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series — the anime currently chronicling Ash’s life in the time since he’s become a pokémon master — will come to an end with a series of special episodes referred to as Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master. While Pokémon Horizons: The Series still doesn’t have a firm release date, Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master is set to hit Netflix on September 8th.