Feast your eyes on the first 11 minutes of the Pokémon Horizons dub

Ahead of its premiere at some point in the near future, The Pokémon Company’s just released a lengthy preview of Pokémon Horizons: The Series, the new anime inspired by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that introduces a pair of new protagonists to replace Ash Ketchum, in addition to a cavalcade of new pokémon.

Today, during its panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, The Pokémon Company revealed an all-new trailer for Pokémon Horizons: The Series as well as an 11-minute-long video featuring basically half of the first episode of the series, which introduces Liko, a young student from the Paldea region who becomes partners with an ornery Sprigatito.