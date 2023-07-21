Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: all the latest news and rumors

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner, kicking off on July 26th, 2023, at 7AM ET. Even though this is Samsung’s second Unpacked event of this year, we’re still expecting plenty of big announcements.

That includes the launch of Samsung’s new flagship foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. The two devices are rumored to come with several upgrades over their predecessors, including a significantly larger cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as well as slimmer profiles on both devices.

Aside from the new pair of foldables, Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. So far, leaked images suggest that the Watch 6 Classic will bring back the rotating bezel, while the Watch 6 will retain the bezel-free style. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup is due for an upgrade as well, and rumors indicate that Samsung could take the wraps off a Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra.