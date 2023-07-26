How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

The new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back rotating bezels, which its predecessor lacked, while the standard watch comes with a touch bezel that’s slimmer. In both cases, the screen is larger and should be easier to read. The wearables are also the first in Samsung’s lineup to launch with Google’s Wear OS 4 platform and Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch skin. That allows for new features like personalized heart rate zones, passive irregular heart rhythm alerts, and more advanced sleep tracking capabilities.

Samsung also claims a larger battery combined with these software updates should translate to better battery life, though, of course, these are claims we’ve yet to test. We’ll be publishing a review of the smartwatch soon, so stay tuned.

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 6

As is customary, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in a 40mm and 44mm size. While both configurations offer a graphite gray colorway, the 40mm also comes in a gold shade while the 44mm also comes in silver. Pricing starts at $299.99 for the smaller watch, while the larger 44mm variant retails for $329.99. Both come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi or optional LTE cellular connectivity for an additional $50.

Right now, you can get a free fabric band and up to $250 in credit with eligible trade-ins when you preorder the wearable from Samsung. Alternatively, Best Buy and Amazon are offering $50 gift cards with a Galaxy Watch 6 preorder.

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm, and is available in black and silver. It starts at $399.99 for the smaller watch, while you can buy the 47mm model starting at $429.99. Like the standard version, both come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi while the LTE versions will add $50 to the cost of each size.

As with the standard Galaxy Watch 6, you can get a maximum of $250 in credit along with a free fabric band when you preorder the watch from Samsung, or get a $50 gift card with a preorder at Best Buy.