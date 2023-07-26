Skip to main content
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

You can preorder the wearables starting at $299.99 before they’re released on August 11th.

By Sheena Vasani, a writer covering commerce, e-readers, and tech news. She previously wrote about everything from web development to AI at Inside.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

44mm Galaxy Watch 6 next to the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on the same wrist
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup offers a larger display.
Photo by Owen Grove / The Verge

Alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 phones, Samsung introduced its newest wearables to the world: the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Both smartwatches are available to preorder today starting at $299.99 and $399.99, respectively, ahead of their release on August 11th.

The new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back rotating bezels, which its predecessor lacked, while the standard watch comes with a touch bezel that’s slimmer. In both cases, the screen is larger and should be easier to read. The wearables are also the first in Samsung’s lineup to launch with Google’s Wear OS 4 platform and Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch skin. That allows for new features like personalized heart rate zones, passive irregular heart rhythm alerts, and more advanced sleep tracking capabilities.

Samsung also claims a larger battery combined with these software updates should translate to better battery life, though, of course, these are claims we’ve yet to test. We’ll be publishing a review of the smartwatch soon, so stay tuned.

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 6

As is customary, the Galaxy Watch 6 comes in a 40mm and 44mm size. While both configurations offer a graphite gray colorway, the 40mm also comes in a gold shade while the 44mm also comes in silver. Pricing starts at $299.99 for the smaller watch, while the larger 44mm variant retails for $329.99. Both come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi or optional LTE cellular connectivity for an additional $50.

Right now, you can get a free fabric band and up to $250 in credit with eligible trade-ins when you preorder the wearable from Samsung. Alternatively, Best Buy and Amazon are offering $50 gift cards with a Galaxy Watch 6 preorder.

Close up of 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with the funny faces watchface showing a weird anthropomorphic heart

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

$300
$300

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It comes with new features like personalized heart rate zones and passive irregular heart rhythm alerts, while slimmer bezels allow for more screen real estate.

$300 at Samsung (with free fabric band)$300 at Best Buy (with $50 gift card)$300 at Amazon (with $50 gift card)

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm, and is available in black and silver. It starts at $399.99 for the smaller watch, while you can buy the 47mm model starting at $429.99. Like the standard version, both come with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi while the LTE versions will add $50 to the cost of each size.

As with the standard Galaxy Watch 6, you can get a maximum of $250 in credit along with a free fabric band when you preorder the watch from Samsung, or get a $50 gift card with a preorder at Best Buy.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on a wrist

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

$400
$400

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in two sizes: 43mm and 47mm. It’s similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 except that it offers a rotating physical bezel.

$400 at Samsung (with free fabric band)$400 at Best Buy (with $50 gift card)$400 at Amazon

