How to preorder Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 tablets

During Samsung’s Unpacked event today, the company announced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 phones, but that wasn’t all — it also presented a new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet lineup. The Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799.99, while the S9 Plus and S9 Ultra start at $999.99 and $1,199.99, respectively. While they won’t be available until August 11th, you can preorder them — with the Galaxy S Pen included — starting today.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy version of Qualcomm’s top-tier processor, the new tablets are expected to be faster than the Tab S8 series from 2021. The Tab S9 tablets and S Pens are now IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, which is a feature we don’t often see in non-ruggedized tablets. Along with a more durable build, the Tab S9 lineup also features OLED displays that boast a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. All the tablets support Wi-Fi 6E as well, although only the Tab S9 Plus comes with 5G.

The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the smallest in the Tab S9 lineup. It will be available with a maximum of 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as well as 8,400mAh battery capacity. Like its predecessor, you can expand storage via microSD cards. You can buy the tablet in beige or graphite gray.

Right now, you can preorder the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, with the Galaxy S Pen included, starting at $799.99 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM at Amazon and directly from Samsung. When you do so, you’ll get a free storage upgrade to a double-capacity 256GB (a $120 value). Samsung’s offer also includes up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in and $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well as a 50 percent discount on a Book Cover Keyboard if you’re going all in on Samsung accessories.

The 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is the middle child in the Tab S9 lineup, with a larger 10,090mAh battery capacity than the entry-level model. It starts at $999.99 with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM but can be configured with up to 512GB and 12GB of RAM (though it does offer microSD storage expansion). Like the Tab S9, it comes in beige or graphite gray.

You can preorder the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9, with the Galaxy S Pen included, from Samsung or Amazon today starting at $999.99 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM (an effective savings of $120). You can also buy it equipped with LTE starting at $1,149.99. As with the Tab S9, preordering the base model from Samsung will grant you a free storage upgrade to 512GB and potentially a maximum of $650 with an eligible trade-in. You’ll also get $40 off the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and 50 percent off the Book Cover Keyboard.

The 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra is the largest in the lineup and the most capable. Naturally, it comes with the most battery capacity (11,200mAh). It also comes with up to 1TB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD cards, and up to 16GB of RAM. Like the rest of the lineup, it comes in two colorways: beige or graphite gray.

The Tab S9 Ultra comes with the Galaxy S Pen included and starts at $1,199.99 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. As with the other tablets, a preorder from Samsung will get you a free storage upgrade to 512GB, along with an offer of up to $650 off with an eligible trade-in. You’ll also get $40 off of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and a 50 percent discount off the Book Cover Keyboard.

