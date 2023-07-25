Netflix’s new reality show has contestants surviving a zombie apocalypse

If the Squid Game reality show wasn’t dangerous enough, Netflix has gone to a different extreme for its next unscripted series: a zombie apocalypse. The streamer just unveiled Zombieverse, a reality show that takes place in a version of Seoul overrun by (presumably actors playing) the undead.
Here’s the basic setup:
A group of unwitting contestants gather to take part in a reality dating show, but things take a terrifying turn when they find themselves in the middle of Seoul overrun by zombies. Together, they must escape the city and outrun the walking dead, or risk becoming zombies themselves.
The show will feature 10 different cast members trying to complete quests to progress to the next stage, and it includes some notable faces, like Lee Si-young, who stars in the non-reality apocalypse show Sweet Home, also on Netflix.
The news comes as Netflix is making large investments in Korean content (something that could prove important as the Hollywood strikes continue on). And Zombieverse joins a surprisingly stacked lineup of zombie programming on the streaming service, including the likes of Resident Evil, All of Us Are Dead, Army of the Dead, Zom 100: Bucket list of the Dead, and others.
Zombieverse starts streaming on August 8th.