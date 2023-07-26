War is breaking out in Invasion season 2’s first trailer

The first season of Invasion was a prelude to war with an alien species, and now, the battle is really breaking out. At least, that’s sure how it looks in the new season 2 trailer for the Apple TV Plus series.

While the show initially detailed the early days of an alien invasion, showcasing how events unfolded from multiple perspectives across the globe, the second season takes place 121 days after the strange, creepy creatures set down on Earth. The trailer hints at an organized counterattack from humanity, while also teasing an Arrival-style situation focused on figuring out how to communicate with the alien force.