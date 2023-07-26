Skip to main content
Prepare for Baldur’s Gate 3 with this nine-game CRPG bundle for just $30

The latest Humble Bundle includes the Enhanced Editions of the original Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II, as well as classics like Neverwinter Nights and Icewind Dale.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

A screenshot of Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition.
Look, these graphics were amazing for the year 2000, alright?
Image: Beamdog

Humble has a new bundle of computer role-playing games to whet the appetite of those excited for Baldur’s Gate 3 launching next month. Starting now until August 16th, you can get up to nine PC games in the RPG Legends Humble Bundle for just $30, which includes the following:

That’s a whole lot of geeky PC gaming for not too much money, and a portion of your dollars goes to the nonprofit organization Active Minds. Though, if you prefer to bite off a smaller, more digestible piece of the bundle, you can pay just $6 for Icewind Dale and Planscape or $12 for them and also all the Baldur’s Gate titles, Neverwinter, and Pathfinder. But regardless of the bundle you opt for, all purchased titles will be served to you as Steam codes from Humble via email.

Humble RPG Legends Bundle

$20585% off
$30

A bundle of PC games including Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Baldur’s Gate: Faces of Good and Evil, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and a preorder of MythForce. The promotion runs until August 16th, and all titles are activated on Steam.

$30 at Humble

There’s been a lot of chatter and excitement for Baldur’s Gate 3 — the long-in-development Dungeons & Dragons CRPG from Larian Studios. It’s been in early access since 2020, but it’s finally set to land on August 3rd on PC and Mac — with a slightly delayed launch of September 6th on the PlayStation 5. The game sounds positively massive, with Larian boasting about it containing 174 hours of cinematics alone. While we’ll have to see just how good Baldur’s Gate 3 turns out to be, the classic games of the new Humble Bundle give a great sampling of progenitors of the CRPG genre.

Just don’t burn yourself out on Dungeons & Dragons-adjacent action before the massive, shiny new game lands.

