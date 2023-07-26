Prepare for Baldur’s Gate 3 with this nine-game CRPG bundle for just $30

Humble has a new bundle of computer role-playing games to whet the appetite of those excited for Baldur’s Gate 3 launching next month. Starting now until August 16th, you can get up to nine PC games in the RPG Legends Humble Bundle for just $30, which includes the following:

That’s a whole lot of geeky PC gaming for not too much money, and a portion of your dollars goes to the nonprofit organization Active Minds. Though, if you prefer to bite off a smaller, more digestible piece of the bundle, you can pay just $6 for Icewind Dale and Planscape or $12 for them and also all the Baldur’s Gate titles, Neverwinter, and Pathfinder. But regardless of the bundle you opt for, all purchased titles will be served to you as Steam codes from Humble via email.

There’s been a lot of chatter and excitement for Baldur’s Gate 3 — the long-in-development Dungeons & Dragons CRPG from Larian Studios. It’s been in early access since 2020, but it’s finally set to land on August 3rd on PC and Mac — with a slightly delayed launch of September 6th on the PlayStation 5. The game sounds positively massive, with Larian boasting about it containing 174 hours of cinematics alone. While we’ll have to see just how good Baldur’s Gate 3 turns out to be, the classic games of the new Humble Bundle give a great sampling of progenitors of the CRPG genre.