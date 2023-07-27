Castlevania: Nocturne’s first trailer puts Richter Belmont in the revolutionary spotlight

When Netflix’s first Castlevania animated series drew to a close in its fourth season, the vampiric menace threatening to plunge the world into darkness had only been beaten into submission rather than outright destroyed. It was only a matter of time before Dracula and the demons under his thrall returned to terrorize ordinary humans helpless to stop them. But in the first trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne — a new spinoff series from showrunner Kevin Kolde and writer Clive Bradley — humanity isn’t alone in its fight against Dracula and his fellow bloodsuckers.

Set during the French Revolution, Castlevania: Nocturne revolves around Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel) as he follows in the footsteps of his ancestors by taking on the elite order of vampires secretly manipulating French society. As one of the legendary Belmonts, Richter feels he has a unique obligation to stop vampire queen Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente) before she can bring her plan to enslave the world to fruition. But with Erzsebet being as dangerous as she is, Richter isn’t the only person who sees her presence as a call to action, and Castlevania: Nocturne’s trailer showcases how magic users Annette (Thuso Mbedu) and Maria (Pixie Davies) will also be getting in on the action.