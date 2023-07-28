Preorders for Sony’s upcoming limited edition Spider-Man PlayStation 5 console and its matching accessories are available. The themed setup can be bought as a full bundle with a disc-equipped PS5, digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and matching controller for $599.99. Or, if you already own a PS5, you can get the same look via replaceable covers for $64.99, while the matching DualSense controller runs $79.99.
While the next installment of Insomniac’s Spider-Man game series isn’t due out until October 20th, all this friendly neighborhood gear is set to ship on September 1st.
Where to preorder the limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle
If you want the whole matching package, the limited edition PlayStation 5 bundle comes with the decked-out console (complete with a disc drive), the matching controller, and a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The bundle runs $599.99 and is available for preorder at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and direct from PlayStation. That’s a $100 premium over the standard PS5, but considering it includes the $69.99 game, you’re just paying $20 extra for these sick spidey-themed looks.
Where to preorder the Spider-Man console covers for your own PS5
A cool feature of the PlayStation 5 is that you can change the look of it with replacement covers. This has mostly been just standard colors and a cheesy-looking collaboration with LeBron James up to this point. Now, you can make your own PS5 look just like this limited edition Spider-Man 2 thanks to these $64.99 covers — available direct from PlayStation for either standard or Digital Edition PS5s.
Where to preorder the Spider-Man edition DualSense controller
Again, you can make your whole PS5 setup equal to the LE bundle, and the other piece to the equation is the matching DualSense controller. It’s just a standard DualSense like the one(s) you already own, but it’s slowly being infected by Venom’s symbiote (or, at least, that’s how it’s designed — but touch this thing at your own risk). The limited edition DualSense can be preordered at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, or direct from PlayStation for $79.99.
