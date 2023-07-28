Preorders for Sony’s upcoming limited edition Spider-Man PlayStation 5 console and its matching accessories are available. The themed setup can be bought as a full bundle with a disc-equipped PS5, digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and matching controller for $599.99. Or, if you already own a PS5, you can get the same look via replaceable covers for $64.99, while the matching DualSense controller runs $79.99.

While the next installment of Insomniac’s Spider-Man game series isn’t due out until October 20th, all this friendly neighborhood gear is set to ship on September 1st.

Where to preorder the limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle

If you want the whole matching package, the limited edition PlayStation 5 bundle comes with the decked-out console (complete with a disc drive), the matching controller, and a digital voucher for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The bundle runs $599.99 and is available for preorder at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and direct from PlayStation. That’s a $100 premium over the standard PS5, but considering it includes the $69.99 game, you’re just paying $20 extra for these sick spidey-themed looks.

Where to preorder the Spider-Man console covers for your own PS5

A cool feature of the PlayStation 5 is that you can change the look of it with replacement covers. This has mostly been just standard colors and a cheesy-looking collaboration with LeBron James up to this point. Now, you can make your own PS5 look just like this limited edition Spider-Man 2 thanks to these $64.99 covers — available direct from PlayStation for either standard or Digital Edition PS5s.

Where to preorder the Spider-Man edition DualSense controller