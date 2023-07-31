Loki season 2 looks like a race through time and space in new trailer

Loki’s first season ended by cracking the multiverse so wide open that it seemed like all of existence might be in serious jeopardy or at least on the verge of being conquered by a certain Kang. Both of those possibilities have seemed like they’re becoming realities judging from Marvel’s recent films, but in the first trailer for Loki’s upcoming second season, there appears to be some hope that things can still be put right.

After two Spider-Verse movies about people traveling to other dimensions and glitching out because they’re not supposed to be there, it’s interesting to see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) “time slipping” in Loki’s new season 2 trailer, both because of the visual similarities between the two phenomena and because it’s something few people understand. Somehow, the god of mischief is uncontrollably jumping to random points in the timeline, and while neither Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) nor agent Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan) can explain why, all signs in Loki’s new trailer point to Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) being the cause.

In addition to Loki’s timeslipping within the TVA — something that’s not supposed to be possible — the trailer establishes how many of the organization’s other employees, like Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Casey (Eugene Cordero), and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), will once again find themselves navigating through strange timelines where things don’t always line up the way one might expect them to. What’s even more interesting, though, is the exchange Loki has with his alternate reality variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) about the two of them being gods and the brief glimpse the trailer features of one (or perhaps both of them) doing some fancy Asgardian magic.

Unsurprisingly, Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is both very present (see: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and doesn’t say all that much in the trailer, which leaves it unclear just how large a role he’ll have in Loki’s second season. But given that the villain formerly known as He Who Remains is meant to be the MCU’s next Big Bad™, one imagines that his role in Loki’s season 2 is going to be the subject of quite a bit of discussion when the show returns.