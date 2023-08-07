The latest Call of Duty gets a November release date

Posts today from developer Sledgehammer Games and the official Call of Duty accounts confirmed Modern Warfare III (not to be confused with 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, of course) will launch on November 10th.

Modern Warfare III will follow the events of Modern Warfare I and II — which were “gritty” reboots of 2007’s Modern Warfare and 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 campaigns. (Activision Blizzard, in its infinite wisdom, has seemingly decided to use Roman numerals to differentiate the reboots from the original trilogy.) Though Vladimir Makarov was the primary antagonist in the original trilogy, his existence was only just revealed at the end of MWII, suggesting MWIII’s campaign will follow the events of MW2, including, possibly, the infamous “No Russian” level.