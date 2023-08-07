The latest Call of Duty gets a November release date

Surprising absolutely no one, Activision Blizzard has announced the latest Call of Duty game.
Posts today from developer Sledgehammer Games and the official Call of Duty accounts confirmed Modern Warfare III (not to be confused with 2011’s Modern Warfare 3, of course) will launch on November 10th.
Modern Warfare III will follow the events of Modern Warfare I and II — which were “gritty” reboots of 2007’s Modern Warfare and 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 campaigns. (Activision Blizzard, in its infinite wisdom, has seemingly decided to use Roman numerals to differentiate the reboots from the original trilogy.) Though Vladimir Makarov was the primary antagonist in the original trilogy, his existence was only just revealed at the end of MWII, suggesting MWIII’s campaign will follow the events of MW2, including, possibly, the infamous “No Russian” level.
Modern Warfare III’s release is a scant 13 months after Modern Warfare II’s launch in October of last year, continuing the franchise tradition of having a Call of Duty launch every year since 2005. The release augments the popular battle royale spinoff, Call of Duty: Warzone, and will seemingly be Activision’s first Call of Duty release post its acquisition by Microsoft. Though the deal, announced in early January 2022, was set to close this July, both parties agreed to extend the deadline to October 18th — a little less than a month before MWIII is set to hit Xboxes (and, at least for a little while longer, PlayStations, too).