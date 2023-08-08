Apple’s first trailer for The Changeling teases a haunting tale about parenthood

Apple TV Plus has revealed its first trailer for The Changeling, an eight-part series premiering on the service on September 8th. The trailer offers up a haunting glimpse at a man’s nightmarish journey to find his wife following the birth of their first child.

The Changeling is based on a novel of the same name written by Victor LaValle. It stars LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You) as Apollo and Clark Backo (Letterkenny, Confession) as his wife Emma. In its official synopsis, Apple describes the series as a “fairytale for grown-ups,” involving a “parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”