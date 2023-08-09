The Continental is at capacity in new trailer for Peacock’s John Wick prequel series

While the very first teaser for Peacock’s forthcoming The Continental series was rather light on details, the latest trailer definitely makes it seem like the John Wick prequel is going to live up to the films’ action-packed reputation — or die trying.

Set in 1970s New York City, The Continental revolves around younger versions of Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) and Charon (Ayomide Adegun) as the two become entangled in an intricate war of assassins that’s fated to end with them coming into power at the series’ titular hotel. Though Winston’s seemingly no stranger to what sort of business goes down at the Continental, the new trailer establishes how it isn’t until his brother Frankie (Ben Robson) runs afoul of the hotel’s then-head Cormac (Mel Gibson) that he really starts to be sucked into its world of well-dressed madness.

Rather than full-on working with Cormac to get back whatever Frankie stole, The Continental’s new trailer makes it seem like Winston might instead take matters into his own hands by allying with his brother and a number of other outsiders, like Miles (Hubert Point-Du Jour), Lou (Jessica Allain), and Lemmy (Adam Shapiro), to destroy the hotel.