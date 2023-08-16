Where to preorder the various editions of Starfield (and what’s included)

It’s been a very busy year for big game releases, with Starfield being one of the biggest titles that has yet to launch. The Xbox and PC exclusive from Bethesda is promising a massive sci-fi world to voyage around, with over 1,000 explorable planets and countless weapon and mod customizations. It’s also the first new world that Bethesda has created in over two decades, offering a change of pace from its long-running Elder Scrolls franchise.

If what you saw in Bethesda’s 45-minute gameplay preview of Starfield has you hyped enough to preorder the game ahead of its September 6th release date, we’ve compiled all your options into a one-stop shop. From the $69.99 base game to the $299.99 Constellation edition and all their included add-ons — as well as the colorful branded accessories for superfans — here are all the ways you can preorder Starfield.

Subscribe to Game Pass for access to the Starfield standard edition

Do you already subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate? If so, you’ll already have access to the standard edition of Starfield on day one. Game Pass members also get access to the same in-game preorder bonuses as the standard edition (including the Old Mars skin pack for the laser cutter, deep mining helmet, and deep mining pack), and you’ll keep those perks as long as you subscribe to Game Pass.

Game Pass subscriptions run $9.99 a month for PC, $10.99 for Xbox, and $16.99 for both (which also gives you access to cloud-based streaming). The upcoming $9.99 Game Pass Core tier that will replace Xbox Live on September 14th does not include Starfield, however.

Preordering the standard edition of Starfield

If you prefer to fully own your games, Starfield preorders start at $69.99 for the standard edition on Xbox or PC. However, only the Xbox Series X version is available as a physical disc — the PC physical version is just a code in a box. You can preorder the disc version for the Xbox Series X at various retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, and Target. The “physical” PC version is also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

Regardless of which retailer you choose, preordering the standard edition grants access to the Old Mars skin pack — cosmetics for the laser cutter, deep mining helmet, and deep mining pack.

Preordering the premium edition of Starfield

Opting for the premium edition of Starfield essentially costs $99.99 for the digital version or a total of $104.98 for the physical version (via the $34.99 “premium edition upgrade” combined with the $69.99 standard edition). The $99.99 digital premium edition nets you five days of early access to play the game, the Shattered Space story DLC to come later, access to a digital art book and the original soundtrack, a Constellation skin pack, and the Old Mars skin pack from the standard edition. Buying the standard edition and the separate premium edition upgrade adds up to all that plus a SteelBook case and Constellation patch.

You can preorder the digital premium edition for $99.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. The $34.99 premium edition upgrade to couple with the physical standard edition, meanwhile, is available for preorder from Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Best Buy.

Preordering the Constellation edition of Starfield

Last but far, far from least is the Starfield Constellation edition. This superdeluxe $299.99 limited-edition bundle includes everything from the standard and premium editions as well as a credit stick with a laser-etched game code and a Starfield Chronomark watch with a decorative attache case.

While it costs as much as an entire Xbox Series S console, the Constellation edition quickly sold out shortly after it was first announced. However, like we’ve seen with the collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s likely to come back in limited quantities closer to the game’s launch. (Best Buy’s site even marks it as “coming soon.”) If a drop does come around, you should be able to preorder it from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, or direct from Bethesda.

Starfield-themed accessories to go with your preorder

If you want to up your peripherals game with the colorful sci-fi vibes of Starfield, Microsoft has a few limited-edition accessories for you. The Starfield limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Wireless Headset, and Seagate game drives / game hub all have matching Constellation-inspired designs.

The controller is available now for $79.99 at Best Buy, GameStop, and direct from Microsoft, while the headset is available for around $124 at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.