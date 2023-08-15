Starfield: all the news and trailers about Bethesda’s massive space RPG

Starfield, the new space RPG from Skyrim-maker Bethesda Game Studios, is nearly here. It’s been a long time coming — the game was officially announced in 2018 and later delayed from its original 2022 release date — but now we know a lot more about Starfield ahead of its release on Xbox Series X / S and PC on September 6th. (You can play it a few days earlier if you preorder the right edition.)

The game promises to be an expansive adventure. Bethesda and Microsoft aired a 45-minute presentation about the game in June, and it was packed with details about Starfield’s universe, character creation tools, and many different systems you’ll be able to mess with. You’ll also be able to explore more than 1,000 planets, meaning you’ll have a lot of potential places you can visit on your journeys through space.