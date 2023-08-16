The gang is back together in the first trailer for Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime

The first trailer for Netflix’s animated Scott Pilgrim series is light on dialogue but heavy on style. From the brief one-minute clip, it looks like the upcoming show will be a nice blend of the live-action movie from 2010 and the original comics that inspired it, with an appropriately retro anime aesthetic.

What’s most interesting about the new Scott Pilgrim is that the whole team is back together for the project. Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is working on the show, director Edgar Wright also returned, and the live-action cast including the likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, and Ellen Wong will all be voicing their characters again. Meanwhile, anime studio Science Saru is behind the grungy new look. I’m personally excited to see more action sequences like this: