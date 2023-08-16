Quick fix: restore Chrome download notifications to the bottom of the page

The issue

Suddenly, Chrome downloads are no longer showing at the bottom of the window.

Quick fix

Change a download flag.

The full story

Earlier this month, Google made some changes to its Chrome browser, one of which was switching the download notifications from a bar at the bottom of the browser window to a drop-down icon at the top right of the address bar. Some users may like this new way of finding downloads — certainly, it’s neat, out of the way, and lets you quickly see all of your downloads from the last 24 hours.

Related Latest Chrome updates make Google Search more comprehensive and downloads tidier

However, I found it rather disconcerting. I’ve got a lot of muscle memory invested in clicking on the download links at the bottom of the Chrome screen, and while I may eventually get used to the new download tray, just now, I find it to be an inconvenience.

The full fix

I found this fix in the Google Chrome Help site, and it worked for me. However, it came with a warning that “this is a experimental flag and Google may remove it in the future.”

In your Chrome address field, type (or copy and paste) chrome://flags/#download-bubble

Use the drop-down menu to restore your downloads bar.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see Enable download bubble highlighted. The drop-down menu on the right will probably be set to Default .

highlighted. The drop-down menu on the right will probably be set to . Click on the drop-down menu and select Disabled .

. Click on the Relaunch button that is now at the bottom of the screen.