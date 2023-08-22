Zack Snyder shows the first trailer for his Netflix movie Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder is heading far from Earth for his next film. The director of 300 and Justice League just revealed a teaser trailer for Rebel Moon, a sci-fi movie coming to Netflix in December. This is the first proper look at the film, though Netflix previously released a behind-the-scenes featurette at its Tudum event in June. Today’s trailer was revealed as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live in Germany.
Rebel Moon appears to be Synder’s attempt at creating his own sci-fi epic. Here’s the basic premise:
When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.
The movie also stars Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, and newcomer E. Duffy. Snyder previously teased a gigantic RPG set in the same universe as well. During his time at Gamescom, Snyder confirmed that mobile developer Super Evil Megacorp was working on a Rebel Moon game, though it’s unclear if that was the previously revealed project.
The first part of Rebel Moon starts streaming on Netflix on December 22nd. A second movie premieres on April 19th, 2024.