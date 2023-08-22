Forza Motorsport on PC includes DLSS, FSR 2, and DirectStorage support

Microsoft has shared the minimum PC specs you’ll need to play Forza Motorsport when it’s released on October 10th. While it looks like it’ll be playable across a range of PCs (in addition to Xbox Series X / S consoles), you’ll still need some high-end specs if you want to play the game on ultra settings.

Forza Motorsport can run at native resolutions up to 4K “and beyond,” as it also supports ultrawide resolutions. The game lets you leverage Nvidia’s DLSS 2 and AMD’s FSR 2.2 upscaling technologies. But if you’re looking for DLSS 3 support (or DLSS 3.5, now), a blog post says, “We will continue to optimize and improve Forza Motorsport on PC after launch.”

Additionally, it offers shader pre-compilation and pre-caching that should mitigate stuttering and uses DirectStorage, which is designed to help games load faster. Forza Motorsport is compatible with a variety of racing wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec (you can view the full list at the bottom of this page).

Here’s the full chart of recommended specs. Image: Xbox

To run the game, you’ll need at least an Intel Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor, along with a GTX 1060 or RX 5500 XT graphics card and 4GB of RAM. The recommended specs push things a bit higher, suggesting at least an Intel Core i5-11600K or Ryzen 5 5600X, coupled with an RTX 2080 Ti or RX 6800 XT and 8GB of RAM.

But if you want to experience Forza Motorsport on the highest settings, you’ll need some high-end components. That includes at least an Intel Core i7-11700K or Ryzen 7 5800X, an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XT, and 16GB of RAM. Microsoft also recommends having at least 130GB of free storage space on a solid-state drive, no matter what setting you’re running the game at.

The Nürburgring GP circuit will be available at launch. Image: Xbox

While the game supports unlocked frame rates when you’re playing by yourself, Microsoft says it will lock frame rates during multiplayer as you race against users on different types of PCs and on Xbox. The game also comes with a range of new accessibility features, including blind driving assist to help blind and low-vision users navigate racetracks. Microsoft says the Nürburgring GP circuit will be available at launch, while the 12.9-mile Nordschleife will arrive in spring 2024.