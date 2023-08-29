Netflix’s The Killer looks like David Fincher at his most brutal in first trailer

Based on the 1998 comic book series created by writer Matz and artist Luc Jacamon, The Killer tells the story of an unnamed hitman who, after years of expertly murdering targets and leaving no trace of his involvement, starts to slip up in ways that make him question his grasp on reality.

Like the comic, the new teaser trailer details how — aside from his marksmanship skills — a big part of what makes the killer (Michael Fassbender) so deadly is his preternatural patience and strict adherence to a professional code that’s always running through his mind. The man can seemingly kill anyone he chooses, and he takes out more than a few people in the teaser. But as he’s shooting, stabbing, and eluding the police, he also seems to be a bit concerned about his ability to stick to his rules about following his plans and only killing the people he’s been paid to kill — a reality that might just jeopardize his goal of leaving the assassin life behind.