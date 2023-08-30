Neon’s Ferrari movie looks like a winding race through life in new trailer

Neon’s upcoming Ferrari biopic from director Michael Mann is sure to feature its fair share of high-octane racing sequences that bring more bombastic features to mind. But the film’s new trailer makes clear that it’s also going to be a poignant drama about the family — not just the man — who turned the Ferrari name into a truly iconic brand.

Ferrari chronicles personal and professional downward spirals Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) found himself in during the summer of 1957 — 10 years after he and his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz), had first managed to establish their company as a real player in the racing space. Though that year’s Formula 1 is what’s on most people’s minds, with the Ferrari company facing bankruptcy and with one of his sons having recently passed, Enzo can scarcely imagine what moving forward even looks like.

With their loss driving them apart, all Enzo can think to do in the trailer is throw himself even deeper into the family business and seek comfort in the arms of Lina Lardi (Shailene Woodley) while desperately trying to think of a way to win the upcoming Mille Miglia.