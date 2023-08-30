Netflix’s fall movie lineup has a little something for everyone

This year’s summer of movies is finally drawing to a close, but Netflix is already gearing up for another round of fall features to keep you watching as the seasons change.

Today, Netflix dropped a massive preview of all the cinematic offerings coming to the service this fall, and while there’s a little something for everyone, here are the titles you’re probably going to want to watch out for.

El Conde

Most people know Augusto Pinochet as Chile’s long-dead former dictator whose 17-year-long rule was marked by thousands of state-sanctioned murders and the violent suppression of his political enemies. But in director Pablo Larraín’s El Conde, Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) isn’t just a metaphorical monster — he’s a 250-year-old vampire who has finally made the decision to embrace his true death as a new generation of Chileans grapple with the long-lasting impacts of his regime. Premiere date: September 15th.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

When a maniacal video game developer lets loose an insidious piece of malware that gives them control over every piece of technology on earth, the only people capable of setting things right just so happen to be the children of the world’s most talented spies. Premiere date: September 22nd.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Image: Netflix

Based on Roald Dahl’s short story, Wes Anderson’s latest cinematic diorama tells the tale of a man named Henry Sugar (Benedict Cumberbatch) who, after learning about a “guru” with the ability to see without his eyes and other seemingly mystical abilities, sets out to develop the skills for himself to succeed at gambling. Premiere date: September 27th.

The Devil on Trial

Director Christopher Holt’s new documentary delves into the details of the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson — the first and only time that demonic possession was used as a defense in a murder case. Premiere date: October 17th.

Sister Death

In Spanish director Paco Plaza’s new horror Sister Death, life is already complicated enough for a young woman named Narcisa (Aria Bedmar) who has a number of strange abilities she tries to keep for herself. But when Narcisa arrives to teach at a former convent turned school for girls that appears to be plagued by supernatural happenings, she finds herself sucked into a terrifying fight for her life that reveals all sorts of horrific truths about her new place of work. The film does not yet have a solid release date.

The Killer

Based on the comic by the same name from writer Matz and artist Luc Jacamon, The Killer tells the bleak tale of an expert assassin (Michael Fassbender) whose tenuous grip on reality begins to slip even more and leads to him breaking his personal code of only killing people he’s been hired to kill — a development that puts his plans for retirement in serious jeopardy. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 27th, 2023, before debuting on Netflix on November 10th, 2023.

Leo

In directors Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim’s new animated comedy, Adam Sandler is Leo, a 74-year-old lizard who’s been imprisoned as a class pet for more years than he cares to think about. After decades of being poked and prodded by kids who have no clue what he really wants, Leo sets out to gain his freedom when he learns that he only has a year left to live. Premiere date: November 21st.

Family Switch

Image: Colleen Hayes / Netflix

Based on author Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s Bedtime for Mommy, director McG’s Family Switch dives into the lives of an emotionally distant family who — after a chance encounter with a fortune teller — finds themselves all body-swapped with one another on the one day when they’ve all got Very Important Things To Do™. Premiere date: November 30th.

The Archies

In director Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies, Riverdale isn’t just some lily-white town somewhere in the American Northeast; it’s the hill station town in India that Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), and Jughead (Mihir Ahuja) all call home and love. The film does not yet have a premiere date.

Leave the World Behind

Image: Jojo Whilden / NETFLIX

From executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama, director Sam Esmail’s new drama tells the story of how a family’s idyllic vacation is abruptly halted when they meet a pair of strangers feeling some sort of catastrophe stemming from a cyberattack whose implications are far larger than anyone can imagine. Premiere date: December 8th.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Having escaped Tweedy’s farm to live out the rest of their days on a tranquil island, the last thing either Rocky (Zachary Levi) or Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) wants is to be bothered by the likes of humans or to let their daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey) get mixed up in humanity’s madness. But when the chickens learn that the rest of their kind are facing a new kind of existential threat back on the mainland, the trio finds themselves pulled into another adventure — not for glory but for the salvation of chickenkind. Premiere date: December 15th.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire