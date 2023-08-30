Our Flag Means Death is back for season 2 in October

We already knew that a second season of Our Flag Means Death was on the way, and now Max has finally put a date on it: the show will set sail again on October 5th. The news comes via the first trailer for season 2, which you can check out above. Three episodes will actually drop on the 5th, with two episodes premiering weekly after that, leading to a finale on October 26th.

While there aren’t a lot of narrative details just yet, the new season will continue to follow the tumultuous romance between pirates Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), both of whom are kinda sorta based on their real-life counterparts. Things didn’t end so well in the first season, so there’s going to be plenty of drama this time around.

In addition to the return of the main cast — which includes Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones — season 2 is bringing some new characters along for the ride. New guest stars include Minnie Driver, Bronson Pinchot, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand.