Where to preorder Sony’s Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset

PlayStation fans have a ton of gadgets to look forward to in the next few months. The new PlayStation 5 “slim” has already landed (at least in limited quantities), while the PlayStation Portal is set to arrive in less than a week. Meanwhile, the $199.99 Pulse Explore earbuds and $149.99 Pulse Elite headset are slated to launch on December 6th and February 21st, respectively.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite, you can preorder them starting today, November 9th, in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other European countries. To help make the process a little easier, we’ve rounded up all the details you need so you can place your preorders ASAP.

Where to preorder the Pulse Explore earbuds

The Pulse Explore are a unique set of wireless earbuds designed to deliver low latency and lossless audio. Sony claims this creates a more immersive experience, though we’ve yet to put the buds to the test to see how well they do that for ourselves. In addition to the PlayStation Portal, the earbuds can connect to a PS5, PC, or Mac via PlayStation Link technology via the included PlayStation Link USB adapter. You can also simultaneously connect the Pulse Explore to a PlayStation Link-supported device like the PS5 and a Bluetooth-supported device like your phone so you can answer calls while gaming.

The Pulse Explore will be available on December 6th, but you can already preorder them starting today from Amazon, Best Buy, Sony’s PlayStation Direct store, and GameStop for $199.99.

Where to preorder the Pulse Elite headset

Sony will also soon release the Pulse Elite, which is a wireless headset that appears to be a follow-up to the excellent Pulse 3D headset from 2020. Unlike the Pulse 3D, however, Sony’s new headset features a retractable boom mic that can be hidden in the cup with a charging hanger to go along with it. The headset also features AI-enhanced noise rejection tech, which should supposedly filter out unwanted background noise.

Like the Pulse Explore, the Pulse Elite is capable of delivering low latency and lossless audio and supports PlayStation Link. As a result, you can use it with the PlayStation Portal or connect it to your PS5, PC, or Mac via the included PlayStation Link USB adapter. The headset can also simultaneously connect to Bluetooth-supported devices, such as smartphones.