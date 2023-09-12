How to preorder Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 models

Apple officially announced the new iPhone 15 lineup at its Wonderlust event, which will go up for preorder on September 15th and ship a week later on September 22nd. Much like last year, there’s a baseline iPhone 15, a larger iPhone 15 Plus, and a pair of Pro models known as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But while the expected processor bump to a new A17 Pro Bionic chip is here for the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max (the standard 15 and 15 Plus get last year’s A16 Bionic), what’s vastly different this time around is the presence of a USB-C charging / data port and the inclusion of Dynamic Island on all new models.

While we still have to see how all these new iPhones shape up in our upcoming reviews, early adopters will have a chance to put in preorders beginning September 15th. If you’re stoked enough by the changes Apple made this year to warrant a day-one purchase, below is a breakdown of the various iPhone 15 models and links to Apple’s pricing and configuration details. We’ll update this post with more info once preorders officially begin and other retailers / carriers have more information.

Where to buy the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The standard iPhone 15 starts at $799 in a variety of colors with 128GB of storage, and its pricing / configuration page is currently live on Apple’s site (though you can’t order until September 15th). Stepping up to 256GB of storage adds $100 to the cost, while opting for the maximum 512GB configuration will set you back $1,099. Whichever one you choose, it is set to arrive on September 22nd.

iPhone 15 $ 799 The base model of Apple’s iPhone 15 features an A16 chip, a 6.1-inch screen, a USB-C port, and a 48-megapixel main camera, with storage configurations starting at 128GB. $799 at Apple

For those who prefer their phone to be more surfboard-like when it comes to screen real estate, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 with 128GB of storage and will be available for preorder from Apple on the 15th. The Plus-size model already has a $100 premium over the standard iPhone 15, with its 256GB and 512GB configurations costing a higher $999 and $1,199, respectively. Unlike last year, however, the iPhone 15 Plus is arriving at the same time as its counterparts. (The 14 Plus was behind schedule by a couple of weeks in 2022.)

iPhone 15 Plus $ 899 Apple’s iPhone 15 Plus is the jumbo-size version of the standard iPhone 15, equipped with a larger 6.7-inch screen and bigger battery. Otherwise, it’s pretty much the same as the base model and likewise starts at 128GB of storage. $899 at Apple

Where to buy the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The main flagship of the iPhone 15 lineup, the titanium-built iPhone 15 Pro, starts at $999 and comes in a less vibrant assortment of colors, which you’ll be able to preorder from Apple on September 15th. Despite being a “Pro” model, it only starts with 128GB of storage, but you can get a 256GB model for $1,099, a 512GB model for $1,299, or a 1TB loadout for $1,499. That said, it’s got a slew of new features, including USB-C, a lighter build, thinner bezels, an Action Button, and even some small updates like Wi-Fi 6E and a Thread radio.

iPhone 15 Pro $ 999 Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro has a lighter titanium build, a USB-C port with faster 3.0 speeds, improved cameras, a customizable Action Button in place of the old ring / mute switch, and thinner bezels around its 6.1-inch display. $999 at Apple

For the iPhone with the most, well, everything, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost you a pricier $1,199 direct from Apple when preorders begin on the 15th. The Pro Max still starts with a larger 256GB of storage, but you can pay extra when you buy one to get as much as 1TB for $1,599. That’s a pretty hefty price to pay for a phone that doesn’t do anything extra fancy (like fold), but at least the new titanium construction means it will be slightly lighter than Apple’s previous gigantic slabs.