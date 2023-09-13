Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Here’s how Apple’s new iPhone 15 models compare to some of the best Android phones

Here’s how Apple’s new iPhone 15 models compare to some of the best Android phones

/

Checking the specs on the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max vs. their Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel competition.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto, a writer covering tech deals and The Verge’s Deals newsletter, buying guides, and gift guides. Previously, he spent 15 years in the photography industry.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in titanium
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which are now made of titanium chassis.
Photo by NIlay Patel / The Verge

Apple finally got with the program and put USB-C on its new iPhones, but how do they compare to Android phones from the likes of Samsung and Google, where USB-C is nothing but old hat?

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models Apple announced at its “Wonderlust” keynote have various other updates and niceties aside from a new port — like new cameras, Dynamic Islands up and down the line, Roadside Assistance through the satellite function, and an Action Button and lighter titanium build on the Pros — but these still look quite like iPhones until you plug in a charger. And just like many years prior, USB-C represents yet another iPhone adoption that Android phones have had for years.

Related

So it’s a good opportunity to look at how the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (and their bigger Plus and Max counterparts) compare in other avenues to the top class of Android phones. What else have the new iPhones borrowed from Android phones? How do they meet or exceed the specs of their flagship competition from the likes of Samsung and Google?

Here, we’ve compiled a list of specs to put the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max head-to-head with the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro 7 to see how they compare on paper. Specifications may never tell the whole story, but they are certainly fun to look at, especially when you’re considering an upgrade or switching sides.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7

CategoryiPhone 15iPhone 15 PlusSamsung Galaxy S23Google Pixel 7
Starting price$799$899$699.99$599
OSiOS 17iOS 17Android 13Android 13
Display6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (2796 x 1290) OLED 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED6.3-inch (2400 x 1080) OLED
Display refresh rate60Hz60Hz120Hz90Hz
Peak brightness2,000 nits2,000 nits1,750 nits1,400 nits
Always-on displayNoNoYesYes
Dimensions71.6 x 147.6 x 7.8mm77.8 x 160.9 x 7.8mm70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7mm
Weight171g201g168g197g
Battery capacitymAh not published, claimed up to 20 hours of video playbackmAh not published, claimed up to 26 hours of video playback3,900mAh4,355mAh
Wireless chargingYes, MagSafeYes, MagSafeYesYes
Fast charge-capableYesYesYesYes
ProcessorA16 BionicA16 BionicSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Google Tensor G2 chip
RAM6GB6GB8GB8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB
PortsUSB-C charging and data portUSB-C charging and data portUSB-C charging and data portUSB-C charging and data port
Rear cameras48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera
Highest optical magnification2x2x3x2x
Front cameras12-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel10.8-megapixel
BiometricsFace IDFace IDIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognitionIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition
Wi-Fi 6ENoNoYesYes
Satellite SOS featureYes, with Roadside AssistanceYes, with Roadside AssistanceN/AN/A
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68IP68
Dual SIMYes, both eSIMYes, both eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM

While there’s some spec parity across these “standard” phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are still stuck with 60Hz screens and no always-on display functionality. They also lag behind in RAM. Apple has not officially confirmed, but MacRumors reports the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have 6GB like last year’s 14 generation, with only the Pro versions getting an upgrade to 8GB. Though, to be fair, iPhones have always gotten by on less memory than Android phones thanks to their tight software integration with iOS.

But what the new iPhones definitely can’t touch Samsung and Google on is pricing. The standard Pixel 7 remains one of the best values in smartphones today, especially with how frequently it’s on sale and discounted to as low as $449. This may not matter as much if you always buy your phone from your carrier, but when shopping full-price for an unlocked phone, a $350 price disparity is hard to deny.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro

CategoryiPhone 15 ProiPhone 15 Pro MaxSamsung Galaxy S23 UltraGoogle Pixel 7 Pro
Starting price$999$1,199$1,199.99$899
OSiOS 17iOS 17Android 13Android 13
Display6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (2796 x 1290) OLED 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) OLED6.7-inch (3120 x 1440) OLED
Display refresh rate120Hz120Hz120Hz120Hz
Peak brightness2,000 nits2,000 nits1,750 nits1,500 nits
Always-on displayYesYesYesYes
Dimensions70.6 x 146.6 x 8.25mm76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25mm78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm76.6 x 162.9 x 8.9mm
Weight187g221g234g212g
Battery capacitymAh not published, claimed up to 23 hours of video playbackmAh not published, claimed up to 29 hours of video playback5,000mAh5,000mAh
Wireless chargingYes, MagSafeYes, MagSafeYesYes
Fast charge-capableYesYesYesYes
ProcessorA17 ProA17 ProSnapdragon 8 Gen 2Google Tensor G2 chip
RAM8GB8GB8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
PortsUSB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s)USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s)USB-C charging and dataUSB-C charging and data
Rear cameras48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto200-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 48-megapixel telephoto
Highest optical magnification3x5x10x5x
Front cameras12-megapixel12-megapixel12-megapixel10.8-megapixel
BiometricsFace IDFace IDIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognitionIn-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition
Wi-Fi 6EYesYesYesYes
Satellite SOS featureYes, with Roadside AssistanceYes, with Roadside AssistanceN/AN/A
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68IP68
Dual SIMYes, both eSIMYes, both eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIMYes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM

The comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro models is a bit more interesting, with the titanium builds making this year’s Pro iPhones a little less of a boat anchor in the weight department. They match the Ultra / Pro flagships from Samsung and Google at 120Hz refresh, and their new USB-C ports with USB 3 allow for faster data transfers and the use of SSDs — which videographers and photographers may find quite helpful for on-the-go workflows. And while the iPhone 15 Pro Max did get $100 more expensive, at least you’re getting a larger 256GB of storage to match that higher price.

What do you think of the new 2023 class of iPhones? Is it a snoozer of an update year, or are the smattering of small changes enough to compel you? I, for one, welcome our new USB-C overlords. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

More from this stream iPhone 15 event: all the news on Apple’s new phones

See all 48 stories