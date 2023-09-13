Apple finally got with the program and put USB-C on its new iPhones, but how do they compare to Android phones from the likes of Samsung and Google, where USB-C is nothing but old hat?

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models Apple announced at its “Wonderlust” keynote have various other updates and niceties aside from a new port — like new cameras, Dynamic Islands up and down the line, Roadside Assistance through the satellite function, and an Action Button and lighter titanium build on the Pros — but these still look quite like iPhones until you plug in a charger. And just like many years prior, USB-C represents yet another iPhone adoption that Android phones have had for years.

So it’s a good opportunity to look at how the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (and their bigger Plus and Max counterparts) compare in other avenues to the top class of Android phones. What else have the new iPhones borrowed from Android phones? How do they meet or exceed the specs of their flagship competition from the likes of Samsung and Google?

Here, we’ve compiled a list of specs to put the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max head-to-head with the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro 7 to see how they compare on paper. Specifications may never tell the whole story, but they are certainly fun to look at, especially when you’re considering an upgrade or switching sides.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7 Category iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 7 Starting price $799 $899 $699.99 $599 OS iOS 17 iOS 17 Android 13 Android 13 Display 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (2796 x 1290) OLED 6.1-inch (2340 x 1080) OLED 6.3-inch (2400 x 1080) OLED Display refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 120Hz 90Hz Peak brightness 2,000 nits 2,000 nits 1,750 nits 1,400 nits Always-on display No No Yes Yes Dimensions 71.6 x 147.6 x 7.8mm 77.8 x 160.9 x 7.8mm 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6mm 73.2 x 155.6 x 8.7mm Weight 171g 201g 168g 197g Battery capacity mAh not published, claimed up to 20 hours of video playback mAh not published, claimed up to 26 hours of video playback 3,900mAh 4,355mAh Wireless charging Yes, MagSafe Yes, MagSafe Yes Yes Fast charge-capable Yes Yes Yes Yes Processor A16 Bionic A16 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 chip RAM 6GB 6GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Ports USB-C charging and data port USB-C charging and data port USB-C charging and data port USB-C charging and data port Rear cameras 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera Highest optical magnification 2x 2x 3x 2x Front cameras 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 10.8-megapixel Biometrics Face ID Face ID In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition Wi-Fi 6E No No Yes Yes Satellite SOS feature Yes, with Roadside Assistance Yes, with Roadside Assistance N/A N/A IP rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Dual SIM Yes, both eSIM Yes, both eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM

While there’s some spec parity across these “standard” phones from Apple, Samsung, and Google, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are still stuck with 60Hz screens and no always-on display functionality. They also lag behind in RAM. Apple has not officially confirmed, but MacRumors reports the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have 6GB like last year’s 14 generation, with only the Pro versions getting an upgrade to 8GB. Though, to be fair, iPhones have always gotten by on less memory than Android phones thanks to their tight software integration with iOS.

But what the new iPhones definitely can’t touch Samsung and Google on is pricing. The standard Pixel 7 remains one of the best values in smartphones today, especially with how frequently it’s on sale and discounted to as low as $449. This may not matter as much if you always buy your phone from your carrier, but when shopping full-price for an unlocked phone, a $350 price disparity is hard to deny.

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro Category iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro Starting price $999 $1,199 $1,199.99 $899 OS iOS 17 iOS 17 Android 13 Android 13 Display 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (2796 x 1290) OLED 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) OLED 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440) OLED Display refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz Peak brightness 2,000 nits 2,000 nits 1,750 nits 1,500 nits Always-on display Yes Yes Yes Yes Dimensions 70.6 x 146.6 x 8.25mm 76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25mm 78.1 x 163.4 x 8.9mm 76.6 x 162.9 x 8.9mm Weight 187g 221g 234g 212g Battery capacity mAh not published, claimed up to 23 hours of video playback mAh not published, claimed up to 29 hours of video playback 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Wireless charging Yes, MagSafe Yes, MagSafe Yes Yes Fast charge-capable Yes Yes Yes Yes Processor A17 Pro A17 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 chip RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s) USB-C charging and data port (up to 10Gb/s) USB-C charging and data USB-C charging and data Rear cameras 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, 12-megapixel telephoto 200-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 48-megapixel telephoto Highest optical magnification 3x 5x 10x 5x Front cameras 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 10.8-megapixel Biometrics Face ID Face ID In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition Wi-Fi 6E Yes Yes Yes Yes Satellite SOS feature Yes, with Roadside Assistance Yes, with Roadside Assistance N/A N/A IP rating IP68 IP68 IP68 IP68 Dual SIM Yes, both eSIM Yes, both eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM Yes, one Nano SIM and one eSIM

The comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro models is a bit more interesting, with the titanium builds making this year’s Pro iPhones a little less of a boat anchor in the weight department. They match the Ultra / Pro flagships from Samsung and Google at 120Hz refresh, and their new USB-C ports with USB 3 allow for faster data transfers and the use of SSDs — which videographers and photographers may find quite helpful for on-the-go workflows. And while the iPhone 15 Pro Max did get $100 more expensive, at least you’re getting a larger 256GB of storage to match that higher price.